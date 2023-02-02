The last time Illinois State University started a college from the ground up was in 1971, when what is now known as the Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts was established. With the recent hire of Oregon Institute of Technology dean Thomas Keyser as the soon-to-be founding dean of a new College of Engineering, ISU is now one step closer to adding the first new college in 52 years.

NORMAL, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO