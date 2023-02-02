ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

wglt.org

District 87 expands social emotional learning to K-5 schools

District 87 will expand its social emotional learning curriculum to its grade schools in next year. Bloomington junior high and high school added the program this year. Superintendent David Mouser said the program aims to help teachers address social and emotional needs to benefit a growing number of students. “Coming...
videtteonline.com

Night In A Car raises over $150,000 for homeless community in Bloomington-Normal

The highly anticipated Night In A Car event for 2023 took place Saturday night through Sunday morning, concluding another year of support for the Bloomington-Normal homeless community. The event, hosted by Home Sweet Home Ministries, generated a sizeable turnout, bringing together students, service groups and local residents eager to participate.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

ISU's College of Engineering has its founding dean. What's next?

The last time Illinois State University started a college from the ground up was in 1971, when what is now known as the Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts was established. With the recent hire of Oregon Institute of Technology dean Thomas Keyser as the soon-to-be founding dean of a new College of Engineering, ISU is now one step closer to adding the first new college in 52 years.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington VFW now serving ramen

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Bloomington Normal is getting its first ramen shop at the local VFW. According to a Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene post, NOM NOM NOODLE’s opened Monday, serving ramen, sticky buns, pot stickers, crab rangoon and other dishes. Owner Chris Bradley said that the flavor profiles are...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Canton High School lockdown lifted

UPDATE (8:44 p.m.) — Canton police have released more information regarding the lockdown Friday. According to a release, the Canton Police Department received a phone call that they received a phone call indicating an active shooter situation at Canton High School. Officers responded immediately to Canton High School and...
CANTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Country Coroner Discusses Violence in the Community

The Peoria County coroner took the time to talk with us about violence in the community and what is being done about it. Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Civic Center expecting thousands this weekend

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center is anticipating large crowds this weekend. According to a press release, around 10,000 people are expected to visit the Civic Center for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live and Mid-West Truck and Trailer Show and Convention Saturday. Director of Sales and Marketing...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Two organizations working to lower your carbon footprint

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a local program that’s working to make people think twice about throwing out old clothing. “Fix it Friday is a program that was created by the department of fashion merchandising and design at ISU and our office of sustainability. Their goal is to make minor repairs on clothing to keep them out of landfills,” said Jeri Biggs, a professor at Illinois State University.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Police put officers back on job, demonstrators demand accountability

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Demonstrators are calling for justice in the names of black men killed by police, both locally and nationally. Their demand: accountability for those who committed the acts as they return to work. Participants gathered to protest the deaths of Samuel Vincent Richmond in Peoria, as...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois

Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. 5pm update – Chinese balloon over central Illinois. Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for …. Night in a Car...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria woman robbed at Civic Center Plaza parking garage

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the Civic Center Plaza Parking Deck in the area of Fulton and NE Jefferson Streets Monday night for an armed robbery. A female victim told police she was approached by a man who was armed with a handgun just after 10 p.m. He took her purse and fled the area.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Central Illinois Auto Show canceled for third consecutive year

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The 33rd annual Central Illinois Auto Show at the Peoria Civic Center is canceled for the third straight year. The Peoria Metro New Car Dealers Association announced Monday there were a number of factors that led to the decision. Most notably, the microchip shortage and the number of cars available.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Missing Pekin teen has been located

UPDATE (8:59 a.m.) — According to Pekin police, Hardt has been located. PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing/runaway teen Monday. According to a Pekin police Facebook post, 15-year-old Carleigh Hardt is missing, and it is unknown where...
PEKIN, IL
WCIA

ADM workers go on strike at Decatur plant

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Union members of Teamsters 916 are on strike at the Archer Daniels Midlands plant in Decatur. The union declared a strike 7 p.m. Thursday, after ADM did not agree to a pay increase of 12 percent over three years, according to a news release from the union. Workers say they deserve […]
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Shots fired in Peoria on Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A report of shots fired led police to the intersection of Leroy and Albany early Sunday morning. According to a Peoria police press release, witnesses told police that the shots came from a residence on the 3300 block of N. Stanley. Officers located 35-year-old William Stutler...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Local man creates art with 100+ year old wood

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man is using his passion to make wood that’s 100 years or older, new again. Each piece of art he sells has a story behind it. “If it’s out there and it’s over 100 years old, I’ll find it and I’ll use it,” said David Nelson, owner of Noslen Made LLC.
PEORIA, IL

