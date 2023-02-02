Read full article on original website
wglt.org
District 87 expands social emotional learning to K-5 schools
District 87 will expand its social emotional learning curriculum to its grade schools in next year. Bloomington junior high and high school added the program this year. Superintendent David Mouser said the program aims to help teachers address social and emotional needs to benefit a growing number of students. “Coming...
videtteonline.com
Night In A Car raises over $150,000 for homeless community in Bloomington-Normal
The highly anticipated Night In A Car event for 2023 took place Saturday night through Sunday morning, concluding another year of support for the Bloomington-Normal homeless community. The event, hosted by Home Sweet Home Ministries, generated a sizeable turnout, bringing together students, service groups and local residents eager to participate.
wglt.org
ISU's College of Engineering has its founding dean. What's next?
The last time Illinois State University started a college from the ground up was in 1971, when what is now known as the Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts was established. With the recent hire of Oregon Institute of Technology dean Thomas Keyser as the soon-to-be founding dean of a new College of Engineering, ISU is now one step closer to adding the first new college in 52 years.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington VFW now serving ramen
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Bloomington Normal is getting its first ramen shop at the local VFW. According to a Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene post, NOM NOM NOODLE’s opened Monday, serving ramen, sticky buns, pot stickers, crab rangoon and other dishes. Owner Chris Bradley said that the flavor profiles are...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Canton High School lockdown lifted
UPDATE (8:44 p.m.) — Canton police have released more information regarding the lockdown Friday. According to a release, the Canton Police Department received a phone call that they received a phone call indicating an active shooter situation at Canton High School. Officers responded immediately to Canton High School and...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Country Coroner Discusses Violence in the Community
The Peoria County coroner took the time to talk with us about violence in the community and what is being done about it. Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.
wglt.org
Normal council rejects plan for 2nd cannabis dispensary; OKs Infiniti Pointe subdivision plan
The Normal Town Council on Monday night rejected a proposal to open a cannabis dispensary near College Avenue and Veterans Parkway, with a consensus forming among council members to revisit regulations about such operations. But Monday’s 6-1 vote does not close the door on Glenview-based High Haven Dispensary, according to...
wglt.org
Farmer and Livingston County Board member named to 106th Illinois House seat
Republican party leaders have chosen a Livingston County Board member to fill a vacant state House seat. Jason Bunting, of rural Emington, replaces Tom Bennett who was recently appointed to the Illinois Senate. Bunting represents the 106th legislative district that includes northeastern McLean County and parts of six other counties...
WCIA
Central Illinois Valentine’s events for galentines, family and more
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Whether you are celebrating with your galentine or your whole family, there are plenty of Central Illinois Valentine’s events to celebrate all the special people in your life. Galentine’s Day Paint & Sip at Prairie City Wine Room. Paxton. Feb. 4: 12:30 –...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Civic Center expecting thousands this weekend
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center is anticipating large crowds this weekend. According to a press release, around 10,000 people are expected to visit the Civic Center for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live and Mid-West Truck and Trailer Show and Convention Saturday. Director of Sales and Marketing...
Central Illinois Proud
Two organizations working to lower your carbon footprint
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a local program that’s working to make people think twice about throwing out old clothing. “Fix it Friday is a program that was created by the department of fashion merchandising and design at ISU and our office of sustainability. Their goal is to make minor repairs on clothing to keep them out of landfills,” said Jeri Biggs, a professor at Illinois State University.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police put officers back on job, demonstrators demand accountability
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Demonstrators are calling for justice in the names of black men killed by police, both locally and nationally. Their demand: accountability for those who committed the acts as they return to work. Participants gathered to protest the deaths of Samuel Vincent Richmond in Peoria, as...
Central Illinois Proud
5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois
Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. 5pm update – Chinese balloon over central Illinois. Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for …. Night in a Car...
1470 WMBD
Peoria woman robbed at Civic Center Plaza parking garage
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the Civic Center Plaza Parking Deck in the area of Fulton and NE Jefferson Streets Monday night for an armed robbery. A female victim told police she was approached by a man who was armed with a handgun just after 10 p.m. He took her purse and fled the area.
25newsnow.com
Central Illinois Auto Show canceled for third consecutive year
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The 33rd annual Central Illinois Auto Show at the Peoria Civic Center is canceled for the third straight year. The Peoria Metro New Car Dealers Association announced Monday there were a number of factors that led to the decision. Most notably, the microchip shortage and the number of cars available.
wglt.org
In west Normal, developer hopes to ride infill's benefits to create new Infiniti Pointe subdivision
The lead developer of a proposed new subdivision says the west Normal location is a “beautiful site” in part because it’s infill development – making it less costly to build out the needed infrastructure. But it’s also required the plan to change in hopes of appeasing residents living in nearby neighborhoods.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing Pekin teen has been located
UPDATE (8:59 a.m.) — According to Pekin police, Hardt has been located. PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing/runaway teen Monday. According to a Pekin police Facebook post, 15-year-old Carleigh Hardt is missing, and it is unknown where...
ADM workers go on strike at Decatur plant
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Union members of Teamsters 916 are on strike at the Archer Daniels Midlands plant in Decatur. The union declared a strike 7 p.m. Thursday, after ADM did not agree to a pay increase of 12 percent over three years, according to a news release from the union. Workers say they deserve […]
Central Illinois Proud
Shots fired in Peoria on Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A report of shots fired led police to the intersection of Leroy and Albany early Sunday morning. According to a Peoria police press release, witnesses told police that the shots came from a residence on the 3300 block of N. Stanley. Officers located 35-year-old William Stutler...
25newsnow.com
Local man creates art with 100+ year old wood
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man is using his passion to make wood that’s 100 years or older, new again. Each piece of art he sells has a story behind it. “If it’s out there and it’s over 100 years old, I’ll find it and I’ll use it,” said David Nelson, owner of Noslen Made LLC.
