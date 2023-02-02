ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Super sized heist at Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix

The 50,000 square foot wrap pays tribute to the state's beauty. NFL property stolen from Super Bowl experience event in Phoenix. Two unidentified suspects stole the property from a third-party vendor, police say. Super Bowl Experience Opening today in downtown Phoenix. Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 1:55 PM MST. |
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Concert in the Coliseum kicks off WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One of the busiest weeks in the Valley is just getting started with the WM Phoenix Open. The PGA Tour will be attracting hundreds of thousands of people next week. The Concert in the Coliseum kicked off the Phoenix Open Saturday night with Walker Hayes...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

‘Ford Free Days’ offers free admission to WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-7

All fans will receive free admission to the WM Phoenix Open on Monday, Feb. 6 and Tuesday, Feb. 7 thanks to Ford, the official vehicle of the event, as part of “Ford Free Days.”. As part of this renewed partnership, the fifth annual closest-to-the-pin contest “Ford Drive One for...
PHOENIX, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, AZ

Desert Sky Mall is a regional shopping mall in west Phoenix, Arizona. It is located at 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. The mall was developed by Westcor and is managed by Macerich. The anchor stores are Curacao, Burlington, Mercado de los Cielos, and Dillard's Clearance Center. There is 1 vacant...
PHOENIX, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Kierland Commons | Shopping mall in Scottsdale, Arizona

Kierland Commons is a lifestyle center in Phoenix, Arizona, adjacent to Scottsdale, Arizona which is used for the center's mailing addresses. The mixed-use development is centered on a "Main Street" feel and composed mostly of outdoor retail shops with residential units above and adjoining residential tower. The mixed-use destination began...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show returns for 68th year

The Arabian Horse Association of Arizona (AHAA) is excited to announce the return of the 68th annual Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show at WestWorld of Scottsdale. The world’s largest Arabian horse show will run from Thursday, Feb. 16 through Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, featuring the world’s best Arabians, exciting competitions, a shopping expo and more.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

$100K of NFL property stolen from Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — $100,000 of NFL production equipment was stolen from the NFL Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix Saturday. Phoenix police responded to a report about a theft around 5 p.m. near Washington and 2nd streets. Two unidentified suspects stole the property from a third-party vendor, police say. No other details regarding the crime were made available by city officials.
PHOENIX, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Desert Ridge Marketplace | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona

Desert Ridge Marketplace is a super-regional shopping mall located just off the Loop 101 and Tatum Boulevard in North Phoenix, Arizona. It was built by Vestar Development Co. and opened in December 2001. The mall has a gross leasable area of 1.2 million square feet (111,000 m2). The mall was...
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Showcase Your Skills at the Surprise Talent Show

The City of Surprise is looking for its most talented residents! If you can sing, act, play an instrument or perform any talent/skill then come be part of the Surprise Talent Show on Friday, April 21 from 6 – 9 p.m. at Vista Center for the Arts located at 15660 N. Parkview Pl.
SURPRISE, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Builders super-size to fight drive-thru regs

The City of Mesa’s proposed rule changes on new drive-thru eateries have not changed since November, but industry opposition has evolved and has been gaining steam since then. At the latest public meeting last week, speakers opposing the new drive-thru rules included a representative for the International Council of...
MESA, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 10 Metro Phoenix Restaurants and Food Shops Are Now Closed

A wide selection of food and drink businesses called it quits at the start of the new year. So far, a kombucha seller, seafood restaurant, and gourmet marketplace have all closed throughout the Valley. Here are your recent metro Phoenix restaurant and food business closures. All About the 'Booch. All...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

New desert garden open at Phoenix park in time for Super Bowl events

PHOENIX — Hance Park in downtown Phoenix will host one of the Valley’s many Super Bowl festivities, and now it has a brand new desert garden to welcome visitors. The garden is funded by a $2 million sponsorship from waste disposal company, Republic Services. The 1-acre space includes...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy