Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing projectLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Joel Embiid on Sixers’ Struggles to Stay Locked In vs. Knicks
The Philadelphia 76ers weren’t kidding themselves on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. After they controlled the matchup against the New York Knicks early on with a double-digit lead, they were in danger of losing it by halftime. At the start of the second half, New York found a way to get out in front.
Lakers: Cam Thomas Reveals His Stance On Kobe Versus LeBron Following Milestone
Brooklyn Nets young guard Cam Thomas has taken full advantage of his upgraded role ever since Kyrie Irving requested (and was granted) a trade, averaging 45.5 points in two straight wins. In doing so, he joined Los Angels Lakers forward LeBron James as the youngest player to record at least...
LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets Updated Injury Report
It's been a very wild couple of days in Brooklyn, and as a result, the injury report for the Clippers vs Nets has been very tumultuous. Unless another injury seems to happen last second, the updated report is finally here. For the Clippers, only John Wall is listed as out....
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Klay Thompson Makes History vs. OKC Thunder
View the original article to see embedded media. With 42 points on 12/16 from three, Golden State Warriors sniper Klay Thompson made history on Monday night. With just the 7th game in NBA history with at least 12 threes, Thompson did it on historic efficiency. Making his 12 threes on just 16 attempts, Thompson tied his teammate Steph Curry for the fewest three-point attempts in any game with at least 12 threes. Curry also went 12/16 against the OKC Thunder in 2016.
Mavs ‘Going to Be Scary!’ Rookie Explodes at Utah; Dallas Awaits Kyrie & Luka
The notion of the "scary'' Dallas Mavericks of course is rooted in the excitement and optimism - OK, cautious optimism, all things considered - from Sunday's blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving, which pairs the All-Star with MVP candidate Luka Doncic. But on Monday at Utah, "scary'' reached a different plane.
Sean Payton has ‘Talked’ to Mark Schlereth About Coaching Broncos OL
Sean Payton’s arrival as the head coach of the Denver Broncos hasn’t put an end to the seemingly endless waves of speculation. Payton has a clear vision of the coaches he wants to join him on his mission to turn the Broncos back into a winning organization. Pinpointing...
Pelicans Top 5 Takeaways From 2-Game Win Streak
New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with two wins over California-based rivals this weekend as part of a back-to-back set of games on the schedule. Willie Green kept the coaching staff focused on their priorities and the locker room never lost focus of the team's bigger picture goals.
Salt Lake Shocker! Josh Green, Jaden Hardy’s Career Nights Push Shorthanded Mavs Past Jazz
Following the excitement from Sunday's blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving, it was back to on-court business for the Dallas Mavericks (29-26) on Monday night as they took on a Utah Jazz (27-28) squad that is close behind them in the Western Conference standings. With an admirable performance from a team...
Report: Nets Exploring Fred VanVleet Deal Spencer Dinwiddie & Draft Picks
The Brooklyn Nets haven't finalized the Kyrie Irving trade quite yet. View the original article to see embedded media. Recent reporting suggests the Nets are looking to include a third team in the Irving deal to redirect Spencer Dinwiddie and potentially tweak the deal with the Dallas Mavericks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Among the most likely teams to be involved is the Toronto Raptors who, according to Marc Stein, have been offered a deal including Dinwiddie and future draft picks for Fred VanVleet.
Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in All-Star Point Guard, 2 Trades to Get Him to LA
The NBA's trade deadline is less than 48 hours away. As of now, just two big moves have gone down — the Los Angeles Lakers addition of forward Rui Hachimura and the Dallas Mavericks addition of guard Kyrie Irving. With so many teams on the verge of contention, there's...
Marcus Smart Has Company on Celtics’ Latest Injury Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Tuesday at the Auerbach Center, Marcus Smart provided a progress report on his sprained right ankle that's sidelined him for six games and counting. "It's alright. Around this time last year, when I injured it, I was still struggling, so I guess...
NBA Rumors: Mavs Have ‘Looked For Ways’ to Trade JaVale McGee
Ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks have already been busy and look to continue making moves. On Sunday, the Mavs acquired eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris, which sent Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick, and two future second-rounders to the Brooklyn Nets. Following...
Sam Hauser Discusses His First NBA Start
View the original article to see embedded media. With the Celtics' starting backcourt of Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) and Jaylen Brown (non-Covid illness) sidelined, Monday's matchup against the Pistons provided an opportunity for Sam Hauser to get the first start of his NBA career. In Boston's 111-99 win in...
Mock Drafts Say Bears Have a Problem and It’s Houston
With the Senior Bowl now history, mock drafts regain attention and two in particular stand out with regards to the Bears and their first pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. One presents a scary scenario for the Bears. The other is a possible one, but both revolve around the Houston Texans.
Chiefs get good news on cornerback L’Jarius Sneed ahead of Super Bowl LVII vs. Eagles
The first indication that L’Jarius Sneed had good news to share about the injury he’d suffered early in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals came on Opening Night for Super Bowl LVII. As in, he was there. While meeting with reporters crowded around his platform during...
Ladine Picks Up More Accolades for Her Performance Against Stanford
Tina Langley maintains a very buttoned-down approach when it comes to her University of Washington women's basketball team. After the Huskies upset second-ranked Stanford, the second-year coach took great pains to keep things in perspective, to not get carried by a big moment. She didn't gush over what happened, wouldn't...
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Trade Rodgers in 33rd Team Two-Round Mock
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers traded Aaron Rodgers, then gave Jordan Love two premier playmakers in a post-Senior Bowl mock draft by The 33rd Team. In the two-round mock, led by former NFL scout T.J. McCreight, the Packers sent Rodgers to the New York Jets in exchange for their first-round pick, No. 13 overall. With that selection, Green Bay addressed a major need on defense with a familiar name.
