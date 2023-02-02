ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Joel Embiid on Sixers’ Struggles to Stay Locked In vs. Knicks

The Philadelphia 76ers weren’t kidding themselves on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. After they controlled the matchup against the New York Knicks early on with a double-digit lead, they were in danger of losing it by halftime. At the start of the second half, New York found a way to get out in front.
LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets Updated Injury Report

It's been a very wild couple of days in Brooklyn, and as a result, the injury report for the Clippers vs Nets has been very tumultuous. Unless another injury seems to happen last second, the updated report is finally here. For the Clippers, only John Wall is listed as out....
Klay Thompson Makes History vs. OKC Thunder

View the original article to see embedded media. With 42 points on 12/16 from three, Golden State Warriors sniper Klay Thompson made history on Monday night. With just the 7th game in NBA history with at least 12 threes, Thompson did it on historic efficiency. Making his 12 threes on just 16 attempts, Thompson tied his teammate Steph Curry for the fewest three-point attempts in any game with at least 12 threes. Curry also went 12/16 against the OKC Thunder in 2016.
Pelicans Top 5 Takeaways From 2-Game Win Streak

New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with two wins over California-based rivals this weekend as part of a back-to-back set of games on the schedule. Willie Green kept the coaching staff focused on their priorities and the locker room never lost focus of the team's bigger picture goals.
Report: Nets Exploring Fred VanVleet Deal Spencer Dinwiddie & Draft Picks

The Brooklyn Nets haven't finalized the Kyrie Irving trade quite yet. View the original article to see embedded media. Recent reporting suggests the Nets are looking to include a third team in the Irving deal to redirect Spencer Dinwiddie and potentially tweak the deal with the Dallas Mavericks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Among the most likely teams to be involved is the Toronto Raptors who, according to Marc Stein, have been offered a deal including Dinwiddie and future draft picks for Fred VanVleet.
Marcus Smart Has Company on Celtics’ Latest Injury Report

View the original article to see embedded media. Tuesday at the Auerbach Center, Marcus Smart provided a progress report on his sprained right ankle that's sidelined him for six games and counting. "It's alright. Around this time last year, when I injured it, I was still struggling, so I guess...
NBA Rumors: Mavs Have ‘Looked For Ways’ to Trade JaVale McGee

Ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks have already been busy and look to continue making moves. On Sunday, the Mavs acquired eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris, which sent Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick, and two future second-rounders to the Brooklyn Nets. Following...
Sam Hauser Discusses His First NBA Start

View the original article to see embedded media. With the Celtics' starting backcourt of Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) and Jaylen Brown (non-Covid illness) sidelined, Monday's matchup against the Pistons provided an opportunity for Sam Hauser to get the first start of his NBA career. In Boston's 111-99 win in...
Mock Drafts Say Bears Have a Problem and It’s Houston

With the Senior Bowl now history, mock drafts regain attention and two in particular stand out with regards to the Bears and their first pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. One presents a scary scenario for the Bears. The other is a possible one, but both revolve around the Houston Texans.
Ladine Picks Up More Accolades for Her Performance Against Stanford

Tina Langley maintains a very buttoned-down approach when it comes to her University of Washington women's basketball team. After the Huskies upset second-ranked Stanford, the second-year coach took great pains to keep things in perspective, to not get carried by a big moment. She didn't gush over what happened, wouldn't...
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Trade Rodgers in 33rd Team Two-Round Mock

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers traded Aaron Rodgers, then gave Jordan Love two premier playmakers in a post-Senior Bowl mock draft by The 33rd Team. In the two-round mock, led by former NFL scout T.J. McCreight, the Packers sent Rodgers to the New York Jets in exchange for their first-round pick, No. 13 overall. With that selection, Green Bay addressed a major need on defense with a familiar name.
