Montana State

Chinese Spy Balloon Hovering Over U.S., Defense Officials Say

By Alec Karam
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IRcZX_0kagsSEz00
Reuters/Joshua Roberts

The American government has identified a suspected Chinese spy balloon hovering over the country, officials said Thursday. The balloon snuck into the U.S. through Canada and was first spotted in Montana. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who was in the Philippines when news of the device broke, called a meeting Wednesday with senior military and defense leaders, who decided not to shoot down the balloon. Pentagon officials reportedly presented Biden with an option to shoot the balloon down, however, they advised against it over fears that civilians may be injured or even killed by falling debris. China has flown balloons like this before, but this instance has lasted longer than typical, a defense official told NBC News. “We are taking all necessary steps to protect against foreign intelligence collection of sensitive information,” an official said.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

Related
CNN

War game suggests Chinese invasion of Taiwan would fail at a huge cost to US, Chinese and Taiwanese militaries

A Chinese invasion of Taiwan in 2026 would result in thousands of casualties among Chinese, United States, Taiwanese and Japanese forces, and it would be unlikely to result in a victory for Beijing, according to a prominent independent Washington think tank, which conducted war game simulations of a possible conflict that is preoccupying military and political leaders in Asia and Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNN

Here's how spy balloons work

Officials are still tracking a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it travels across the US. CNN's Brian Todd reports on how spy balloons work and how they are equipped.
maritime-executive.com

Chinese Vessel in Distress Attracts Help - And Suspicion

The Philippine Coast Guard has rescued the crew of a Chinese vessel off the coast of Samar, an island on the eastern side of the archipelago. The vessel was taken in tow and brought to Tacloban, but its mission and the identity of its crewmembers are unclear, according to the PCG.
Cristoval Victorial

The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.

The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
