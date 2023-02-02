Chinese Spy Balloon Hovering Over U.S., Defense Officials Say

Reuters/Joshua Roberts

The American government has identified a suspected Chinese spy balloon hovering over the country, officials said Thursday. The balloon snuck into the U.S. through Canada and was first spotted in Montana. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who was in the Philippines when news of the device broke, called a meeting Wednesday with senior military and defense leaders, who decided not to shoot down the balloon. Pentagon officials reportedly presented Biden with an option to shoot the balloon down, however, they advised against it over fears that civilians may be injured or even killed by falling debris. China has flown balloons like this before, but this instance has lasted longer than typical, a defense official told NBC News. “We are taking all necessary steps to protect against foreign intelligence collection of sensitive information,” an official said.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal