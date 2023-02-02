ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alburgh, VT

Man Dies After Brawl At Middle School Basketball Game In Vermont (Video)

By Michael Mashburn
 4 days ago

A brawl that erupted during a middle school boys basketball game in New England appears to have turned deadly.

Vermont State Police said 60-year-old Russel Giroux died Tuesday night, Jan. 31, shortly after being involved in a large fight at the Alburgh Community Education Center in the town of Alburgh, Vermont.

Troopers were called to the school just before 7 p.m. with reports that a fight had broken out between spectators during a 7th-8th grade game between Alburgh and visiting St. Albans.

Video posted on Twitter shows nearly a dozen adults on the court, some throwing punches and yelling.

One parent told Vermont station WPTZ the fight started after a spectator made a comment about a referee’s call.

By the time troopers arrived, the melee had ended and several people involved had left the school, including Giroux, who was an Alburgh resident.

Investigators said he was driving home when he stopped his car and called 911. Medics took him by ambulance to Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, where he was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, police said an autopsy had been conducted by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, but the cause and manner of Giroux’s death was listed as pending further investigation by the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

The Grand Isle County State’s Attorney had not announced any criminal charges as of Thursday evening, Feb. 2.

Police have already interviewed several people involved in the fight and numerous witnesses, and have also reviewed video footage of the incident.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in St. Albans at 802-524-5993. Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the agency’s website .

