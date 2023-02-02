Small Electrical Fire At Valencia High School Prompts Response From Firefighters

A small electrical fire at Valencia High School prompted a response from firefighters Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:35 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a fire at Valencia High School in the 27800 block of Dickason Drive in Valencia, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

It was an electrical fire from an Air Conditioning unit on one of the bathrooms, according to officials.

No injuries were reported, according to officials.

Ed. Note: This is a breaking news story, more information will be added as it becomes available.

