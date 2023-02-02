ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Small Electrical Fire At Valencia High School Prompts Response From Firefighters

By Louie Diaz
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MBvJW_0kagsDFK00

A small electrical fire at Valencia High School prompted a response from firefighters Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:35 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a fire at Valencia High School in the 27800 block of Dickason Drive in Valencia, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0reNuM_0kagsDFK00

Fire truck is stationed at Valencia High School parking lot in response to a fire. Photo by Linsey Towles

It was an electrical fire from an Air Conditioning unit on one of the bathrooms, according to officials.

No injuries were reported, according to officials.

Ed. Note: This is a breaking news story, more information will be added as it becomes available.

Do you have a news tip? Call us at (661) 298-1220, or send an email to news@hometownstation.com. Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox. Report a typo or error, email Corrections@hometownstation.com

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFmZ6_0kagsDFK00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Child Airlifted In Santa Clarita After Medical Emergency

A child was airlifted to the hospital Monday afternoon after suffering from a medical emergency in Santa Clarita.  At around 3:15 p.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a child suffering from a medical emergency on the 24000 block of Fuschia Court, according to Supervisor Giovanni Sanchez with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  According ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Metrolink To Not Operate Between Newhall, L.A. Union Stations This Weekend

The Metrolink Antelope Valley Line is scheduled to be closed for maintenance between Newhall and Los Angeles this weekend, affecting Santa Clarita commuters. On Saturday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, Feb. 12, a maintenance and rehabilitation project along the Metrolink Antelope Valley Line is set to temporarily close the tracks between Newhall and Los Angeles. During ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Several homes evacuated after landslide in Santa Clarita Valley

At least five homes in a housing development in Santa Clarita’s Canyon Country neighborhood were evacuated and have been yellow-tagged after a hillside came crumbling down over the weekend. Large boulders came crashing down onto the sidewalk, breaking the concrete in the Skyline community. Some backyards collapsed and fences have fallen down the hill in […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Man Arrested After Punching Self In Newhall

A man was arrested after repeatedly punching himself in a Newhall bakery Monday morning. Around 8 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to Jazmin’s Bakery on Main Street in Newhall regarding a business disturbance, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “A male adult inside the business was punching himself and disturbing ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

St. Francis Dam Tours Return After Three-Year Hiatus

The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society announces the return of St. Francis Dam tours to commemorate the 95th anniversary of the second-worst disaster in California history. After a three-year hiatus, the group is set to return its “renowned” St. Francis Dam lecture and a bus and hike tour at the original dam site in San ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Suspects At Large After Valencia Gas Station Shooting

Deputies are investigating after a Valencia gas station shooting sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning.  Around 3 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on McBean Parkway, after a Valencia gas station shooting victim drove himself to the emergency room, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kvta.com

Commercial Structure Fire In Ventura Sunday Morning

Firefighters battled what they said was a fire in a commercial building in the 800 block of West Main Street in Ventura. When they arrived at the location around 11:30 AM Sunday they found smoke and flames coming from a single story commercial building. Firefighters say the effort to control...
VENTURA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Antelope Valley

PALMDALE, Calif. – A 69-year-old motorcycle rider was identified Monday as the victim of a crash on Bouquet Canyon Road in Palmdale. Gordon Moore was a Lancaster resident, according to the coroner’s office. The crash was reported at 4:14 p.m. Saturday on Bouquet Canyon Road just south of...
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Find a cold weather shelter in LA County

LOS ANGELES – With cold weather forecast this week, weather- activated shelters will be extended in the following areas, Los Angeles County officials said:. — Antelope Valley, Palmdale, Lancaster, extended to Tuesday (check out Wednesday);. — San Fernando Valley, extended to March 31 (check out April 1);. — Metro...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Power Outage Affecting Parts Of Santa Clarita Until Tonight

A power outage affecting Santa Clarita is expected to continue until late tonight. At around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, a power outage began affecting parts Valencia. “There’s a widespread outage due to an equipment problem,” said Southern California Edison. “Initial repairs have been completed.” The utility said service should be back to most customers by 11:30 ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Los Angeles County, CA
1K+
Followers
796
Post
444K+
Views
ABOUT

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220 is like no other radio station. We are hyperlocal. We focus on the 300,000+ residents who live in Santa Clarita and deliver breaking news, traffic updates, sports, features and more that matter to our fellow residents.

 https://www.hometownstation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy