The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: February 2 through February 8

Anthrax is one of the "Big Four" of thrash metal.

Maxi Glamour's drip alone will be worth the price of admission.

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 8. The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield. $49.50 to $69.50. 314-423-8500.Improbably, Anthrax continues to exist. With a list of former members almost four times as long as the five players currently in its employ, the band has seen more than its fair share of volatility since its inception in 1981. But riffs are riffs and thrash is thrash. So as long as the pioneering metal act can still make the heads bang, its members can expect fans to flock to its shows. As one of the “Big Four” of thrash metal — alongside Slayer, Metallica and Megadeth — the group is using its current tour with Black Label Society and Exodus to celebrate its remarkable 40-year run as a band. Expect top tracks and deep cuts spanning the last four decades, maybe even with asong or two thrown in for good measure (hey, we can dream, can’t we?). Whatever you do, make sure you show up in time to catch Exodus, or be forever branded the poser that you are.While Anthrax hasn’t released a proper studio album since 2016’s, instead spending its time focused on itsgraphic novel published through Z2 Comics in 2021, its members have reportedly been working on new music throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s hoping it’s morethan10 p.m. Saturday, February 4. The Crack Fox, 1114 Olive Street. $10 to $15. 314-828-5064.This week, several of St. Louis’ most delightfully weird acts will ratchet the absurdity up to new heights with Faeded, a “fantastic costumed spectacle of live music, DJs and dancing” presented by House of Glamour. The Crack Fox will be transformed to a fairy wonderland featuring two levels of drag queens, circus performers, musicians and other artists all inviting attendees on a magical trip through an escapist realm of art and whimsy. The Demon Queen of Polka and Baklava, Maxi Glamour, will be your tour guide through the madness, and musical performances by the likes of Saylor, Rico Steez, Eric Donte, Gabriel Vianello, Motherbear, the Mall and Punk Lady Apple will ensure that the asses keep shaking no matter what otherworldly experience is thrown your way.This week’s edition of Faeded features a bit of a punk theme, with some of the artists bringing music with a harder edge to the festivities. However that ultimately plays out, one thing is for sure: Maxi’s fit will be one for the record books.-Andy Coco’s NOLA Funk and R&B Revue: 9:30 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Eric McSpadden & Margaret Bienchetta: 4 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Greensky Bluegrass: 7:30 p.m., $30-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Karen Choi: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Joe’s Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.LA Blues Band: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Tim and Lisa From Uncle Albert: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline’s, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.-Tom Hall: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Charles and Nikki Glenn: 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Common Ground: noon, $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-Dave Black Group: 8:30 p.m., $15-$20. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.-Falling Fences: 8 p.m., $15. Joe’s Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.-The Joe Bozzi Band: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline’s, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.-Kickstand Comedy Showcase: 8 p.m., $10. HandleBar, 4127 Manchester Ave., St. Louis, 314-652-2212.-Kingdom Brothers: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-The Late Greats EP Release: 8 p.m., $10. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Long Live: A Taylor Swift Inspired Dance Party: 8 p.m., $15-$18. The Hawthorn, 2225 Washington Avenue, St. Louis.-The Namby Pamby: w/ Cave Radio, Yannon 9 p.m., $10-$15. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.-Parmalee: 8:30 p.m., $20-$60. Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-345-9481.-Ptah Williams: 6 p.m., free. Pulitzer Arts Foundation, 3716 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-754-1850.-Radkey: w/ the Many Colored Death, Bruiser Queen, the Haddonfields 8 p.m., $15. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Sounds Talent & Love: 9:30 p.m., $12. Blank Space, 2847 Cherokee St., St. Louis.-Steven Woolley Band: 9:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Tenci: 8 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Voodoo Talking Heads: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Clusterpluck: 9 p.m., $10-$15. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.-Denise Thimes: 8 p.m., $20. Joe’s Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.-Destroy Lonely: 8 p.m., $35. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Emo Nite: 10 p.m., $17. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Euphoria: 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Eureka Strings Winter Ball: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Broadway Boat Bar, 1424 North Broadway, St. Louis, 314-703-0616.-Faeded: w/ Punk Lady Apple, The Mall, Motherbear, Gabriel Vianello, Eric Donte, Rico Steez, Saylor, Maxi Glamour 10 p.m., $15. The Crack Fox, 1114 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-621-6900.-Gateway Pirate Fest 2023: 7 p.m., $15. Pop’s Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-Gunnar: 8 p.m., free. Tin Roof St. Louis, 1000 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-240-5400.-Interpersonal: w/ the Open Books, A Living Hell, the Produce Isle 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Ivy Lab: w/ Lake Hills, Nikki Nair 9 p.m., $20-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Joe Pera: 8 p.m., $35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-The Judds: 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$399.50. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.-Katie McGrath and Chuck Flowers: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Last Gnome Standing: 11 a.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-Nate’s Mudpie Hootenanny: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Our Song, Our Story: 8 p.m., $36-$46. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.-Paul Bonn and the Bluesmen: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Pre-Valentine’s Day Survival Guide: w/ Katie McGrath and Chuck Flowers 7:30 p.m., $20-$25. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Bob Marley’s Birthday Bash: w. Nonstop, DJ Ranking Spence, DJ Ital Kae 2 p.m., $11.50-$15. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.-Broken Jukebox: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Brunch and the Beatles: w/ Drew Sheafor 10 a.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Celebrate: 15th Anniversary Concert: 7 p.m., $5-$20. Schlafly Tap Room, 2100 Locust St., St. Louis, 314-241-2337.-Erik Brooks: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-John McVey Band: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Miss Jubilee & The Yas Yas Boys: 11 a.m., free. Evangeline’s, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.-Ceremonial Abyss: w/ Deniz Ozani, Kingston Family Singers, Eric Hall, Zak M 8 p.m., free. Platypus, 4501 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-359-2293.-Monday Night Review: w/Tim, Danny and Randy 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Gutcheck: w/ Hard Graves, Reaver 7 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Jason Scroggins & Cecil Timmon: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Magic City Hippies: 8 p.m., $22.50. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Naked Mike: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Parkway Drive: 7:30 p.m., $35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Steve Bauer & Matt Rudolf: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Anthrax: w/ Black Label Society 6:30 p.m., $49.50-$69.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime: 8 p.m., $20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Drew Lance: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-John McVey Band: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Prank Williams & the Broken Spokes: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline’s, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.-Voodoo Bob Marley: 9 p.m., $10. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Billy E3: Sat., Feb. 25, 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Bruiser Queen: W/ Petty Grievances, 33 on the Needle, Sat., April 1, 8 p.m., $10. Spaces, 207 E Main St, Belleville, 618-781-5232.-Dave Black Group: Fri., Feb. 3, 8:30 p.m., $15-$20. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.-The Dolly Parton Inspired Country Western Diva Dance Party: Fri., April 14, 9 p.m., $12-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Drew Lance: Wed., Feb. 8, 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Gutcheck: W/ Hard Graves, Reaver, Tue., Feb. 7, 7 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309. Hot Koolaid: Sat., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., free. Charlack Pub, 8334 Lackland Rd, Charlack, 314-423-8119.-Janet Evra Valentine’s Dinner & Show: Tue., Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m., $95.00. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Jeremiah Johnson: Sun., March 5, 2 p.m., $15. South Broadway Athletic Club, 2301 S. Seventh St., St. Louis, 314-776-4833. Joseph: Fri., June 30, 8 p.m., $30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Neil Salsich (of The Mighty Pines) with Beth Bombara: Sun., March 5, 7 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Starwolf: W/ Bo and the Locomotive, Nick Gusman and the Coyotes, Sat., Feb. 11, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.