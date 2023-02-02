Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
‘Great Faces Great Places’ to continue, official says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — “Great Faces Great Places” is going to be around for awhile, state government’s tourism head told the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations Tuesday. “We’ve had that slogan for 30 years. It’s not going anywhere,” said Jim Hagen, the secretary of...
KELOLAND TV
Amid nursing home crisis, Dow Rummel celebrating 5-star rating
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s no shortage of challenges facing the nursing home industry in South Dakota, but a handful of facilities providing critical care for elderly populations are being recognized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. In Sioux Falls, Dow Rummel was just recently...
tsln.com
S.D. high school students demonstrate skill at Wrangler 20X rodeo during BHSS
Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase Winners Bareback Score 1 Kashton Ford Sturgis 74 2 Devon Moore Clear Lake 69 3 Lucas Yellowhawk Blunt 57 4 Reece Reder Fruitdale 55 Breakaway Roping Time 1-2 Taylor Burgee Onida 3.6 1-2 Josie Mousel Colman 3.6 3 Breezy Amiotte Interior 11.9 4 Jessica Caspers New Underwood 12.6 Tie Down Roping Time 1 Tegan Fite Hermosa 10.5 2 Royce Bruns Plankinton 18.4 3 Mathew Heathershaw Quinn 19.1 4 Dalton Porch Kadoka 20.2 Goat Tying Time 1 Michaela McCormick Salem 8.58 2 Brylee Grubb Spearfish 8.69 3 Bailey Verhulst Reva 11.36 4 Josie Menzel Quinn 12.70 Saddle Bronc Score No Rides Steer Wrestling Time 1 Taten Hill White River 25.01 Barrel Race Time 1 Landry Haugen Sturgis 13.575 2 Gabi Irving Pierre 13.731 3 Raylee Fagerhaug Wessington Springs 14.060 4 Megan Marone Pukwana 14.097 Pole Bending Time 1 Kennedy Mclellan Dupree 20.05 2 Sophia Meyer Rapid City 20.79 3 Katie Sheridan Faith 20.94 4 Kylie Wittnebel Castlewood 21.12 Team Roping Time 1 Jadon Jensen,Belle Fourche and Jet Jensen, Belle Fourche 8.49 2 Blair Blasius, Wall and Kale Crowser, New Underwood 13.18 3 Ryle Millar, Sturgis and Carson Sabers, Whitewood 13.49 4 Kaden Tekrony, Clear Lake and Tigh Gaikowski,Wauby 14.47 Bull Riding 1 Jesse Kline Hartford 66 2 Tate Meyer Huron 63 The twentieth annual Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase brought some of the best young South Dakota rodeo talent to the Black Hills Stock Show.
dakotanewsnow.com
Dusty Johnson announces South Dakota sheriffs as State of the Union guests
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) announced Monday that Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller and Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman will be his guests at the State of the Union on Tuesday. “Poor decisions by the federal government harm the smallest communities in South Dakota,” said...
KEVN
Matters of the State: Frye-Mueller fallout; Educator tax cut concerns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we break down the latest developments surrounding the censure and reinstatement of Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller to the South Dakota Senate. Statehouse reporter Austin Goss also discusses the impassioned testimony surrounding HB 1080, and looks ahead...
mitchellnow.com
Miss South Dakota suspended while facing theft charge
Miss South Dakota has been suspended from her role while she is facing a first-degree petty theft charge out of Brookings County. Shania Ann Knutson of Brookings committed theft from Walmart on 12 different occasions between October and December. She was allegedly skip scanning and ticket switching. She is accused of stealing around 550 dollars worth of merchandise. Knutson was crowned Miss South Dakota USA last year. She was also Miss South Dakota Teen USA. Knutson’s initial court appearance is scheduled for next week.
KELOLAND TV
SD as a top 10 vacation destination goal for tourism
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The state wants to make South Dakota a top 10 vacation destination over the next decade. “It’s not going to be easy,” said Jim Hagen, the secretary of the South Dakota Department of Tourism during his Feb. 7 presentation to the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriation.
KELOLAND TV
Abortion bill tabled; 2 $50K Powerball winners; State of the Union preview
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a quick look at the day’s top stories as of Midday in KELOLAND On The Go. A bill that would have clarified the language of South Dakota’s abortion ban has been tabled by the bill’s sponsor. Republican representative Taylor Rehfeldt...
voiceofalexandria.com
Most popular girl names in the '00s in South Dakota
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in South Dakota using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
KELOLAND TV
Slick roads in Black Hills; Balloon fallout; SD tax relief
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories on First@4 for Monday, February 6. Streets and roads in western South Dakota are covered in ice, slush and snow. Winter weather moved through the area starting Monday morning. According to South Dakota 511, the roads around...
South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Senator tries again to better define ‘rape’ in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A proposal clarifying the legal definition of rape is advancing in the South Dakota Legislature. But a companion measure that would treat a victim’s silence as a refusal of consent isn’t faring as well. Republican Sen. Tim Reed took the two bills to...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
KELOLAND TV
Snow impacting travel in Black Hills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow in western South Dakota is creating difficult travel conditions. Snow started falling early on Monday, which prompted a winter weather advisory to be issued for the northern and central Black Hills where 3-6 inches of snow is expected. Strong winds are also part of the forecast for the area.
dakotanewsnow.com
Saturday’s SD Powerball drawing lands two big winners
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Lottery Facebook post, Saturday’s Powerball drawing featured two $50,000 winners. If you bought a Powerball at the Don’s Sinclair in Pierre or the southern Sioux Falls Hy-Vee, you may be a lucky winner. If your ticket matches the winning numbers, sign the back of your ticket immediately and visit a Lottery validation center to claim your prize.
KELOLAND TV
Two $50,000 Powerball winners sold in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Powerball lottery players in South Dakota had $50,000 winning tickets. The South Dakota Lottery said one $50,000 winning ticket was sold at Don’s Sinclair in Pierre, while the other was sold at the Minnesota Ave. Hy-Vee in Sioux Falls. Officials say people should sign the back of the winning ticket immediately and visit a lottery validation center to claim a prize.
dakotanewsnow.com
Local businesses teaming up to fight school lunch debt
Since 2017 Midwest Honor Flight has been taking veterans on one final tour with honor. More than one thousand veterans have made the trip to Washington D.C. to view the memorials from the wars they served. A high schooler from Iowa is helping to fundraise so even more veterans can make the trip.
KELOLAND TV
Bill to clarify SD abortion ban tabled by sponsor
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s abortion ban will remain as it is written for now. A bill that would have clarified the language of the “the life of the mother” was tabled by the sponsor, Republican Representative Taylor Rehfeldt, Tuesday. “This bill aims to clarify...
South Dakota Winter Proves Difficult for Wildlife
One of the favorite conversation starters for the past few months here in Sioux Dakota has been, what a crazy winter we've had this year. OK. You're right, the phrases to describe our winter has been much more colorful than that. Sailor Blushing kind of phrases. It has been a tough winter. But what's it been like for the animals out in the wild? Difficult.
KELOLAND TV
Who benefits from a tax break in South Dakota?
A bipartisan consensus has emerged in the South Dakota Legislature that the time is right for some form of tax relief to be passed as part of budget negotiations in Pierre. But questions about which tax is reduced, and who will benefit, are still in debate and will be resolved largely on political inclinations and differing perceptions of whether the recent surplus of state revenues is temporary or a trend of continuous growth.
