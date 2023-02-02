Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSLS
Famous Anthony’s in Lynchburg closing permanently Sunday, Feb. 12
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Famous Anthony’s in the Hill City will be permanently shutting its doors soon. The restaurant made the official announcement in a Facebook post and said the decision to close wasn’t an easy one. “It has not been an easy decision, but one we feel...
WSLS
Water service restored at Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Water service has been restored at Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County, according to Chuck Lionberger, director of community relations at Roanoke County Schools. ORIGINAL STORY. Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County is experiencing a water outage Monday morning as crews work to repair...
WSLS
Roanoke coffee house spotlighting community members
ROANOKE, Va. – One local coffee shop is finding a way to spotlight people doing good in our community. One Love Coffee House is giving away free breakfast or lunch to one community member a week. Owner Adam Ritchie said he wants to give back and spread some positivity.
wfxrtv.com
Paintings open conversation about social justice and community policing
On Saturday, Feb. 4, a roundtable discussion about social justice and community policing was held in Lynchburg. The discussion was inspired by a new collection of paintings done by the artist, Robert Pennix. Paintings open conversation about social justice …. On Saturday, Feb. 4, a roundtable discussion about social justice...
WSLS
Bedford County school board member taken into custody Monday for assault and battery
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Bedford County school board member was taken into custody Monday afternoon (Feb. 6) for assault and battery, court records indicate. Matthew Holbrook has been serving on the school board since Nov. 2, 2021, and represents District 2, which covers Moneta Elementary School, Staunton River High School and Staunton River Middle School.
WSLS
Commonwealth’s Attorney speaks on Roanoke Food Lion shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Caldwell is speaking following a Saturday night shooting at a Food Lion on Peters Creek Road. “It is senseless, it is asinine,” Caldwell said. “Even before you get to the use of the gun, why we’ve got to take our personal problems in a grocery store.”
WDBJ7.com
Two hurt in argument-turned-stabbing in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was taken to a hospital after a stabbing that apparently started with an argument, according to Roanoke Police. About 9:30 p.m. February 4, 2023, police were called about an assault in the 2500 block of Melrose Avenue NW, in the area of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys. Officers found a man with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries from a stab wound, and another man who appeared to have been injured during a fight, according to police. Paramedics took the first man to a hospital for treatment; the other man was treated on scene, but didn’t want to be taken to a hospital.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg firefighter hurt fighting industrial fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A firefighter is being treated for a hand injury after fighting an industrial fire Monday. Around 12:35 p.m. January 6, 2023, fire crews responded to a call about a fire at Masterbrand Cabinets in the Millrace Industrial Park off Graves Mill Road, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department. Workers said they were performing maintenance on the building when insulation between the interior and exterior walls on the back side of the building caught fire, and workers were unable to extinguish the flames, according to the fire department.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg elementary school lockout over
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Friday afternoon lockout at Dearington Elementary School in Lynchburg has been lifted, according to Lynchburg City Schools. It was precautionary because of police activity in the neighborhood. ORIGINAL STORY: Dearington Elementary School in Lynchburg is under lockout Friday afternoon under the advisement of the...
cbs19news
Police respond to AHS following report of social media post indicating threat
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police officers are at Albemarle High School following a report of a social media post indicating a threat to the school. At this time, the school says it is not in a lockdown, but students are being kept in their current classrooms, with instruction continuing, until this situation has been resolved.
WSLS
Bedford County woman speaks out after spike in power bill
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Bedford County woman is speaking out after seeing a spike in her daughter’s electric bill. She said the bill increased, sometimes doubling or even tripling. “I was furious,” Kelli Wingo, who lives in Goodview, said. She never thought she would see the...
WSLS
Man hospitalized after weekend stabbing in Roanoke on Melrose Ave, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. The Roanoke Police Department is releasing more information about a stabbing on Melrose Avenue that sent a man to the hospital Saturday night. Officers were called to the Goodwill parking lot at about 9:30 p.m. for the incident and found that a man had been stabbed in a physical altercation with another man, who was also located at the scene.
WSLS
Two hospitalized after shooting at Food Lion in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. Two were hospitalized after a shooting on Peters Creek Road in Roanoke Saturday night, according to Roanoke Police Department. At around 8:35 p.m., police say they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Peters Creek Road NW. Responding...
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from Jan. 23 through Feb. 4
(WSET) — Bedford Co. deputies arrest wanted man, still looking for another. The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a wanted man, after the arrest of another. According to their Facebook page, Ronald Kovacs was in custody as of Tuesday. Read the full story HERE. DEA seizes...
WSLS
Rewarding local high school seniors with the first WSLS 10 Scholarships
ROANOKE, Va. – College can get expensive but WSLS 10 wants to help. For the first time, there are two WSLS 10 scholarships for high school seniors. They are $2,000 each. Twenty-six counties and dozens of cities—that’s how big the WSLS 10 coverage area is. It’s made up of thousands of people, and many of them are teens.
Hampton inmate dies at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg
According to the Hampton Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Kernet Holloway was found around 8:29 p.m. on Friday unresponsive in her cell.
WSLS
Amherst students, staff mourn the loss of three students
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools’ superintendent is speaking out after the tragic loss of three students over winter break. Monday, a third student was identified as a victim: Amherst County High School senior, Myson Sylvestre. The 18-year-old’s body was found in the Rockfish River in...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Food Lion shooting suspect released, nobody else charged at this time
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The man who was taken into custody spoke to law enforcement at the Roanoke Police Department and was released after consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. No charges have been filed against anyone at this time. “This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information...
q101online.com
Amherst man arrested after ramming deputy’s cruiser
An Amherst County man is behind bars after ramming his vehicle into a Nelson County sheriff’s cruiser. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said that a Saturday night traffic stop turned dangerous when a black Hyundai rammed into a deputy’s vehicle after the officer tried to pull it over just before 10-30. The vehicle, which was reported stolen from Lynchburg, then crashed around four minutes later after leading deputies on a pursuit.
WSLS
Feb. 6, 2023 Picture of the Day
Thanks to Adam M in Roanoke for sending today’s Picture of the Day. Want to see your pictures featured on air and online? You can send your pictures here through Pin It.
