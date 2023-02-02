ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

rockvillenights.com

Assault at Rockville convenience store

Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at a convenience store on Rockville Pike early yesterday morning, February 6, 2023. The assault was reported at a store in the 700 block of Rockville Pike at 1:20 AM. In addition to assault, the suspect is also facing a potential charge of trespassing.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Another antisemitic incident reported involving Bethesda high school students

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Yet another incident of antisemitism was reported involving students from a Bethesda high school where previous issues have occurred. It's been less than two months since police had to respond to Walt Whitman High School on Whittier Boulevard in Bethesda, Maryland for the report of antisemitic graffiti spray-painted on the school's sign board out front.
BETHESDA, MD
Wbaltv.com

5 teens arrested following police pursuit from Severn to Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Five teenagers were arrested in connection with gun and drug charges Monday night following a traffic stop that turned into a police pursuit through Anne Arundel County. According to the Anne Arundel County Police, around 9:15 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop for a registration violation...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
DC News Now

Pedestrian dead after crash in Montgomery County

ASPEN HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian died after a crash in Aspen Hill on Sunday. Police were called to Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue around 7:37 p.m. after receiving reports of a pedestrian who had been hit. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they were an adult. The […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Murder case of Baltimore police lieutenant's husband goes to jury

BALTIMORE -- Closing arguments were held Monday in the murder trial of the man accused of killing the husband of a Baltimore City Police lieutenant. The case is now in the hands of a jury. Sahiou Kargbo, 19, is accused of shooting and killing James Blue III in January of last year. Blue is the husband of Baltimore Police Lieutenant Lakeisha Blue, now a captain in BPD's Public Integrity Bureau.Police said Blue was in his car waiting for a delivery to his home when he was approached and shot by Kargbo. At the time, Kargbo had a warrant out for his arrest regarding an...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Arrest Suspected Package Thief

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Patrol Investigation Unit have arrested and charged 44-year-old Brandi Shoemaker, of Silver Spring, for multiple package thefts in the Silver Spring area. Between December 2022 and January 2023, detectives were investigating multiple reports of package thefts...
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Pedestrian killed crossing Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities say a person was struck and killed by a vehicle in Montgomery County Sunday. The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue in Silver Spring. Officers say a vehicle traveling northbound on Georgia Avenue struck the person described by police only...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

2 separate pedestrian crashes in Md. prove fatal

During a period of roughly 24 hours, two pedestrians were killed in separate crashes in Maryland last week, according to police. Both of the pedestrians killed were men. Montgomery County police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Police determined that the pedestrian...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

