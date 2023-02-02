BALTIMORE -- Closing arguments were held Monday in the murder trial of the man accused of killing the husband of a Baltimore City Police lieutenant. The case is now in the hands of a jury. Sahiou Kargbo, 19, is accused of shooting and killing James Blue III in January of last year. Blue is the husband of Baltimore Police Lieutenant Lakeisha Blue, now a captain in BPD's Public Integrity Bureau.Police said Blue was in his car waiting for a delivery to his home when he was approached and shot by Kargbo. At the time, Kargbo had a warrant out for his arrest regarding an...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO