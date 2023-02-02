Read full article on original website
Related
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville convenience store
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at a convenience store on Rockville Pike early yesterday morning, February 6, 2023. The assault was reported at a store in the 700 block of Rockville Pike at 1:20 AM. In addition to assault, the suspect is also facing a potential charge of trespassing.
DC police officer accused of taking $33K in department pay while on clock at Whole Foods
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An arrest warrant filed in Superior Court of the District of Columbia says a Metropolitan Police Department officer was working at Whole Foods Market locations in the city at the same time he was supposed to be working for MPD. The paperwork, filed on Feb. 3, said that the department […]
Former Police Union Vice Chair Arrested For Fraud, Working At Whole Foods While On MPD’s Clock
The former vice chair of D.C. Police Union, Medgar Webster Sr., was arrested on Saturday for allegedly defrauding the D.C. government by working a second job at Whole Foods Market while reporting as on duty for the Metropolitan Police Department. Webster is charged with first degree felony fraud. If convicted,...
SUV, school bus with students collide in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Officials said an SUV and a school bus carrying students were involved in a crash Monday afternoon. Pete Piringer, the PIO for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, said in a tweet that the crash happened at Randolph Road and Goodhill Road in Glenmont. Piriginer said there were […]
Shot Fired As Intruder Breaks Into Joint Base Andrews In Maryland, Air Force Says
Officials say that am intruder gained unauthorized access to Joint Base Andrews on Monday morning in Prince George’s County. At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, a man gained unauthorized access to a Joint Base housing area, causing concern for some at the Air Force base, which also largely serves as the home base for Air Force One.
Prince George's prosecutor 'dropped the ball' in murder case against officer, judge claims
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A Prince George’s County judge Monday claimed prosecutors “dropped the ball" in the case against the first police officer in the county to ever be charged with murder. Monday the case against Prince George's County Police Cpl. Michael Owen was postponed on the...
Another antisemitic incident reported involving Bethesda high school students
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Yet another incident of antisemitism was reported involving students from a Bethesda high school where previous issues have occurred. It's been less than two months since police had to respond to Walt Whitman High School on Whittier Boulevard in Bethesda, Maryland for the report of antisemitic graffiti spray-painted on the school's sign board out front.
Wbaltv.com
5 teens arrested following police pursuit from Severn to Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Five teenagers were arrested in connection with gun and drug charges Monday night following a traffic stop that turned into a police pursuit through Anne Arundel County. According to the Anne Arundel County Police, around 9:15 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop for a registration violation...
wfmd.com
BREAKING NEWS-Shooting At Heritage Shooting Center In Frederick County Injuries 2
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A shooting at the Heritage Training and Shooting Center in Frederick leaves two people injured. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to the business on Metropolitan Court for reports of a shooting at 1 PM Sunday February 5, 2023. The scene was quickly secured,...
Pedestrian dead after crash in Montgomery County
ASPEN HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian died after a crash in Aspen Hill on Sunday. Police were called to Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue around 7:37 p.m. after receiving reports of a pedestrian who had been hit. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they were an adult. The […]
foxbaltimore.com
17-year-old injured in Anne Arundel County shooting, police say
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a teen was shot in the leg in Pumphrey on Sunday night. At approximately 8:30PM, officers responded to the area of Zeppelin Avenue and Gibbons Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police say four people were walking to...
Murder case of Baltimore police lieutenant's husband goes to jury
BALTIMORE -- Closing arguments were held Monday in the murder trial of the man accused of killing the husband of a Baltimore City Police lieutenant. The case is now in the hands of a jury. Sahiou Kargbo, 19, is accused of shooting and killing James Blue III in January of last year. Blue is the husband of Baltimore Police Lieutenant Lakeisha Blue, now a captain in BPD's Public Integrity Bureau.Police said Blue was in his car waiting for a delivery to his home when he was approached and shot by Kargbo. At the time, Kargbo had a warrant out for his arrest regarding an...
mocoshow.com
Police Arrest Suspected Package Thief
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Patrol Investigation Unit have arrested and charged 44-year-old Brandi Shoemaker, of Silver Spring, for multiple package thefts in the Silver Spring area. Between December 2022 and January 2023, detectives were investigating multiple reports of package thefts...
mocoshow.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Georgia Avenue; Driver Remains on Scene
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services and Montgomery County Police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Sunday night in Aspen Hill. According to MCPD, “At approximately 7:37 p.m., officers responded to the area of Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue for the report of a pedestrian struck. The...
fox5dc.com
Pedestrian killed crossing Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities say a person was struck and killed by a vehicle in Montgomery County Sunday. The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue in Silver Spring. Officers say a vehicle traveling northbound on Georgia Avenue struck the person described by police only...
foxbaltimore.com
Laurel teen arrested after threatening gas station employee with knife and stealing items
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — A 19-year-old was charged with assault after he was caught stealing merchandise from an Exxon in Laurel and threatened an employee with a knife, early on Monday morning. At approximately 3:10AM, officers responded for an assault at the Exxon located at 3384 Laurel...
WTOP
2 separate pedestrian crashes in Md. prove fatal
During a period of roughly 24 hours, two pedestrians were killed in separate crashes in Maryland last week, according to police. Both of the pedestrians killed were men. Montgomery County police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Police determined that the pedestrian...
Worker falls from 13 stories up, rescued in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — First responders rescued a worker who fell high above the ground while working on a building Monday morning. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted that it happened in the 1800 block of Chain Bridge Rd. The worker who fell was 13 stories up. Emergency workers rescued the worker onto a […]
NBC Washington
Little-Known Maryland Law Requires People With Sleep Apnea to Report Diagnosis to Driving Authorities
A Maryland man said he knew going for a sleep study could lead to a sleep apnea diagnosis, but he had no idea it could also put him on the Motor Vehicle Administration’s radar. Dr. David Allick, a dentist in Rockville, was diagnosed with mild sleep apnea in June...
Teens charged after allegedly firing into group of kids leaving two hurt
A pair of teens have been charged in a double shooting last month that left two other teenagers injured in South Baltimore.
Comments / 1