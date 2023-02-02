Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas man facing murder charge after claiming woman died by suicide, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police say they've issued an arrest warrant for a 63-year-old man in a woman's death last Wednesday. Officers responded to a shooting call on Feb. 1 in the 2500 block of Marburg Street. When they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound who was...
Jury seated in capital murder trial of dad accused of driving getaway car for son after 2021 triple homicide in Garland
GARLAND, Texas — He wasn't the one who pulled the trigger, but the question is whether Richard Acosta Jr., is as responsible for the murder of three teenagers as his son, who is accused of the shooting. It happened the day after Christmas, on Dec. 26, 2021. Now, more...
'I start hearing screaming, crying'| Testimony begins in capital murder trial for dad accused of driving getaway car for son after killing 3
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — This week, Richard Acosta Jr. is in court, charged with capital murder. He is accused of driving his son, then 14-year-old Abel Acosta, to and from the scene of a triple murder. The shooting happened on Dec. 26, 2021 at a Texaco convenience store in...
Man fatally shot in Dallas apartment, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police and Crime Stoppers are looking for any information about a deadly shooting in an Oak Cliff apartment. Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive at 11:21 p.m. Sunday. According to police, a man was shot in an apartment by...
22-year-old killed, teen injured in shooting that led to car crash, Garland police say
GARLAND, Texas — Garland police have opened a murder investigation to look into a shooting that caused a car crash at an apartment building early Sunday morning. The department said this happened on Feb. 5. in the 4600 block of Saturn Road by Northwest Highway. Police and fire departments were called shortly before 12:30 a.m. about a vehicle that crashed into a building and caught fire.
Two teens arrested in connection to Little Elm shooting that killed another teen, police say
LITTLE ELM, Texas — Police in Little Elm say two teens are now facing murder charges for the shooting death of a 19-year-old. According to police, officers responded to a shooting call at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, in the 1600 block of Knight Trail. The victim, later identified as David Noel Pleasant, was then taken to a hospital.
WFAA
David Pleasant shooting death: 2 teens arrested in Little Elm
Police responded to a shooting call at 1 p.m. on Friday. They say 19-year-old David Noel Pleasant died the next morning.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 2500 Perryton Drive
On February 5, 2023, at about 11:21 PM, Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive. The preliminary investigation determined a man was shot in an apartment by an unknown suspect. DFR responded and the man died. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 020810-2023.
Dallas police looking to identify man's body found in Trinity River
DALLAS — Dallas officials are calling for help to identify a man whose body was found in the Trinity River last month. Police say someone called them after seeing the man floating in the river on Jan. 18. The department released a description of him along with photos of multiple tattoos.
Walmart evacuated after bomb threat in Denton County, police say
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, Texas — A North Texas Walmart store was evacuated Monday after someone called in a bomb threat, police said. The threat, which was under investigation Monday afternoon, was made to a Walmart in the Marketplace at Highland Village in the 3000 block of Justin Road. Highland Village is located in Denton County.
Police recover approximately 61 shell casings in overnight shooting that left woman critically injured
HEARTLAND, Texas — Police recovered approximately 61 spent shell casings in an overnight shooting that left a woman critically injured. At approximately 1:49 a.m., on February 6, 2023, the Crandall Police Department responded to the 3000 block of Fluttermill Drive in the Heartland community in regard to a shooting call.
Armed woman enters emergency room making suicidal comments
A north Texas woman who reportedly displayed a gun in the emergency room at Arlington Memorial Hospital has been confirmed dead after an interaction with law enforcement.
fox4news.com
Woman who had gun at Arlington hospital fatally shot by deputies in Denton County, authorities say
ARLINGTON, Texas - Police said the woman who displayed a gun and made suicidal comments while in the ER at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital Saturday morning was later fatally shot by deputies in Denton County. This started just before 9 a.m., when police got a 911 call from someone...
Dallas shootings reported over the weekend
A man is recovering from a leg wound after being shot in Old East Dallas over the weekend. He was found wounded on Gaston Avenue near North Hall. Fortunately for the victim, that location is literally just a block from Baylor
Man wounded in Fort Worth shooting, suspect is still on the loose
A man is in the hospital after getting shot in Fort Worth Thursday. Just past 5 p.m. a woman called 911 to say her boyfriend had just been shot at a home on the southwest side near I-20 and Granbury Road.
3 teen fentanyl deaths, 7 more overdoses tied to Carrollton drug house near schools, complaint says
CARROLLTON, Texas — Nine North Texas teenagers have overdosed, including three who died, from fentanyl pills tied to a drug house near R.L. Turner High School in Carrollton, according to authorities. The names of the victims haven't been released by authorities, but details about the cases were revealed in...
Keller police say missing 23-year-old man with autism found, reunited with family
KELLER, Texas — The Keller Police Department is thanking the public after 23-year-old man with autism was found Monday afternoon. Police said Noah Pflaum went missing in the area Sunday night. The department posted photos of Pflaum on social media saying he was last seen on Creekside Drive at around 8 p.m.
North Texas firefighters create cute and cuddly off-duty side job
DENTON COUNTY, Texas — A lot of kids idolize firemen. But Lewisville firefighters Mark Casteel and Dustin Jeter say it’s what they do off duty that really gets people’s attention. “You catch a lot of those head turn, like, ‘really,’ [looks]” said Jeter. Whenever...
20-year-old dead, three others injured after three-car crash in Arlington, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A man has died and an 18-year-old is critically injured after a crash Saturday evening involving three vehicles, Arlington police said. The department said it happened on Feb. 4 at 6:27 p.m. on South Center Street near Interstate 20. When officers got to the scene, bystanders...
As many as 50 narcotics cases in jeopardy after Plano police officer loses job
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Collin County authorities say as many as 50 narcotics cases could be in jeopardy now that a former Plano police officer has pleaded guilty to a felony domestic abuse charge that cost him his job. Zachary Petty agreed to a plea deal that will keep his record clean if he completes eight years of deferred adjudication.The victim in this case is the widow of Richardson police officer David Sherrard, who was shot and killed in the line of duty five years ago. Nicole Sherrard filed a police report last year accusing Petty, who she was in a relationship with, of continuous domestic violence. She posted that she agreed with the sentence and called the abuse she experienced "worse than anyone will ever know."
