Read full article on original website
Billp2828
4d ago
it wasn't the police that committed over 300 murders in baltimore last year. how about worrying about real criminals and worry about the police after you fix the major problems in society. all these idiots are doing is chasing away good candidates for police and causing people to become police that would normally not be hired.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Washington residents see Social Security pay increaseR.A. HeimWashington, DC
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Washington Mystics Acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
Related
Catonsville woman allegedly conspired to shoot up local energy facilities
A Catonsville woman has been federally charged for conspiring to shoot up several Baltimore area energy facilities.
Wbaltv.com
One-third of Marylanders considering leaving state for cheaper housing
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — One-third of Marylanders are considering fleeing the state for cheaper housing, according to experts. Maryland Realtors are sounding the alarm about the "missing middle" as they combat growing housing shortages across the state. "We have to fix the housing inventory and lack thereof. We went from...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County's 'Bring Your Own Bag Act' passes but not without changes
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County has approved a plastic bag ban after hours of discussion from county leaders and several amendments to the original legislation. The bill was voted on Monday, but there are some major changes community members will want to know about. The Baltimore County Council...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County Council to vote on plastic bag ban bill Monday
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A policy already implemented in Baltimore City may soon come to Baltimore County, where lawmakers will vote on a bill to ban plastic bags. The vote is scheduled for Monday for the "Bring Your Own Bag Act," which would ban plastic bags entirely. "We've always...
Murder case of Baltimore police lieutenant's husband goes to jury
BALTIMORE -- Closing arguments were held Monday in the murder trial of the man accused of killing the husband of a Baltimore City Police lieutenant. The case is now in the hands of a jury. Sahiou Kargbo, 19, is accused of shooting and killing James Blue III in January of last year. Blue is the husband of Baltimore Police Lieutenant Lakeisha Blue, now a captain in BPD's Public Integrity Bureau.Police said Blue was in his car waiting for a delivery to his home when he was approached and shot by Kargbo. At the time, Kargbo had a warrant out for his arrest regarding an...
Hundreds in temporary cash assistance theft adds to Baltimore mom's struggle
A Baltimore mom fell on hard times and waited to be approved for temporary cash assistance then someone stole the money she received less than an hour after it was deposited into her account.
Wbaltv.com
Jury finds Sahiou Kargbo guilty of second-degree murder in killing of James Blue III
A Baltimore jury found a young man guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the killing of a city police officer's husband. After four days of testimony, the jury on Monday found Sahiou Kargbo not guilty of first-degree murder. The jury also found him guilty of three firearms charges in the case.
Wbaltv.com
2 teenagers arrested in January double-shooting outside Benjamin Franklin High School
Baltimore police on Monday announced the arrests of two teenagers in connection with last month's double-shooting outside a city school. Video above: Teens injured in shooting near Brooklyn school (January 2023) City police said a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were charged with attempted first-degree murder and remain held...
Wbaltv.com
Human remains found in brush near Owings Mills Boulevard
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Human remains were discovered Monday afternoon in Owings Mills, police said. Detectives were called around 2:45 p.m. Monday to the 11000 block of Owings Mills Boulevard, where human remains were found in a brush area near the road, Baltimore County police said on Tuesday. Police...
Wbaltv.com
Neighbors share concerns after another high school student killed
City Schools: Victim Andres Moreno Jr. was Edmondson Westside High School student. For the second time since this year, students at Edmondson Westside High School are mourning a student. WBAL-TV 11 News learned that the victim from a shooting on Sunday was Andres Moreno Jr., a 16-year-old student at the...
Wbaltv.com
Police confirm accidental shooting at gun range in Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. — A shooting at a gun range in Frederick County was accidental, authorities confirmed on Sunday. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called around 1 p.m. Sunday to Heritage Training and Shooting Center. The Sheriff's Office said a man and a woman were taken to...
Pedestrian dead in BW Parkway hit-and-run crash
WASHINGTON — A person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on Baltimore-Washington Parkway late Monday night. United States Park Police are asking for the public's help to track the striking driver down. Officers with the U.S. Park Police first responded to the reported crash on the Parkway around 11:30...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Lottery searching for $750,000 jackpot ticket holder; Baltimore woman wins big
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Lottery is looking for a lucky Multi-Match player who won the estimated $750,000 jackpot in the Monday, Feb. 6 drawing. The winning ticket with the numbers 17, 35, 36, 39, 41 and 42 came from the Royal Farms at 8268 Lark Brown Dr. in Elkridge.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore hotels recognized in US News annual rankings
Three Baltimore City hotels and an Eastern Shore resort were honored with "Gold Badges" and named the top four best hotels in Maryland, according to the latest rankings by U.S. News & World Report. Archive video above: Luxury hotel opens in Fells Point landmark (March 2017) The Sagamore Pendry Baltimore,...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore Peace Movement brings art to community to inspire youth to be the change city needs
Formerly known as Baltimore Ceasefire, the organization hosted a community celebration on Saturday in Park Heights with an emphasis on the need for Baltimore's next generation to be the change the city needs. The event called "Portraits in Peace" was held at Creative City Public Charter School. It included crafts,...
Wbaltv.com
70 Maryland National Guard soldiers deploy for Operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield
DUNDALK, Md. — Seventy Maryland National Guard soldiers will support Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. The Maryland soldiers will conduct air assaults and air movements and help with logistical re-supply missions. They will train in Texas before heading to the Middle East. The B Company 3-126th General Support Aviation Battalion has deployed to Afghanistan multiple times to support Operation Enduring Freedom.
Bill to regulate recreational marijuana introduced to state legislature
Delegate C.T. Wilson, a Democrat from Charles County, introduced a whopping 120 page bill on Friday.
foxbaltimore.com
Open air drug markets believed to fuel gun violence in Baltimore city
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A Baltimore city council member says this weekend's deadly shooting happened in one of the largest open-air drug markets in the state. Now, the frustration over this ongoing problem and what's being done to stop it. The shooting, which left a young mother and man dead,...
foxbaltimore.com
17-year-old injured in Anne Arundel County shooting, police say
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a teen was shot in the leg in Pumphrey on Sunday night. At approximately 8:30PM, officers responded to the area of Zeppelin Avenue and Gibbons Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police say four people were walking to...
Wbaltv.com
Sheriff: Smoke from outside fire prompts evacuation of Mitchell Courthouse
The Clarence M. Mitchell Jr. Courthouse was evacuated Tuesday morning after a fire outside the building, according to the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office said the courthouse was evacuated around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday after a fire started inside an outer grating on Fayette Street. Smoke entered the building and was visible on the first floor.
Comments / 5