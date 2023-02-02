ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Comments / 5

Billp2828
4d ago

it wasn't the police that committed over 300 murders in baltimore last year. how about worrying about real criminals and worry about the police after you fix the major problems in society. all these idiots are doing is chasing away good candidates for police and causing people to become police that would normally not be hired.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

One-third of Marylanders considering leaving state for cheaper housing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — One-third of Marylanders are considering fleeing the state for cheaper housing, according to experts. Maryland Realtors are sounding the alarm about the "missing middle" as they combat growing housing shortages across the state. "We have to fix the housing inventory and lack thereof. We went from...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County Council to vote on plastic bag ban bill Monday

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A policy already implemented in Baltimore City may soon come to Baltimore County, where lawmakers will vote on a bill to ban plastic bags. The vote is scheduled for Monday for the "Bring Your Own Bag Act," which would ban plastic bags entirely. "We've always...
CBS Baltimore

Murder case of Baltimore police lieutenant's husband goes to jury

BALTIMORE -- Closing arguments were held Monday in the murder trial of the man accused of killing the husband of a Baltimore City Police lieutenant. The case is now in the hands of a jury. Sahiou Kargbo, 19, is accused of shooting and killing James Blue III in January of last year. Blue is the husband of Baltimore Police Lieutenant Lakeisha Blue, now a captain in BPD's Public Integrity Bureau.Police said Blue was in his car waiting for a delivery to his home when he was approached and shot by Kargbo. At the time, Kargbo had a warrant out for his arrest regarding an...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Human remains found in brush near Owings Mills Boulevard

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Human remains were discovered Monday afternoon in Owings Mills, police said. Detectives were called around 2:45 p.m. Monday to the 11000 block of Owings Mills Boulevard, where human remains were found in a brush area near the road, Baltimore County police said on Tuesday. Police...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Neighbors share concerns after another high school student killed

City Schools: Victim Andres Moreno Jr. was Edmondson Westside High School student. For the second time since this year, students at Edmondson Westside High School are mourning a student. WBAL-TV 11 News learned that the victim from a shooting on Sunday was Andres Moreno Jr., a 16-year-old student at the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police confirm accidental shooting at gun range in Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. — A shooting at a gun range in Frederick County was accidental, authorities confirmed on Sunday. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called around 1 p.m. Sunday to Heritage Training and Shooting Center. The Sheriff's Office said a man and a woman were taken to...
FREDERICK, MD
WUSA9

Pedestrian dead in BW Parkway hit-and-run crash

WASHINGTON — A person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on Baltimore-Washington Parkway late Monday night. United States Park Police are asking for the public's help to track the striking driver down. Officers with the U.S. Park Police first responded to the reported crash on the Parkway around 11:30...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore hotels recognized in US News annual rankings

Three Baltimore City hotels and an Eastern Shore resort were honored with "Gold Badges" and named the top four best hotels in Maryland, according to the latest rankings by U.S. News & World Report. Archive video above: Luxury hotel opens in Fells Point landmark (March 2017) The Sagamore Pendry Baltimore,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

70 Maryland National Guard soldiers deploy for Operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield

DUNDALK, Md. — Seventy Maryland National Guard soldiers will support Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. The Maryland soldiers will conduct air assaults and air movements and help with logistical re-supply missions. They will train in Texas before heading to the Middle East. The B Company 3-126th General Support Aviation Battalion has deployed to Afghanistan multiple times to support Operation Enduring Freedom.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Open air drug markets believed to fuel gun violence in Baltimore city

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A Baltimore city council member says this weekend's deadly shooting happened in one of the largest open-air drug markets in the state. Now, the frustration over this ongoing problem and what's being done to stop it. The shooting, which left a young mother and man dead,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Sheriff: Smoke from outside fire prompts evacuation of Mitchell Courthouse

The Clarence M. Mitchell Jr. Courthouse was evacuated Tuesday morning after a fire outside the building, according to the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office said the courthouse was evacuated around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday after a fire started inside an outer grating on Fayette Street. Smoke entered the building and was visible on the first floor.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy