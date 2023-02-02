ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabarrus County, NC

WBTV

Woman dies after October crash in south Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A passenger has died following injuries sustained in a crash that happened back in October in south Charlotte, police said. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the crash involving four vehicles happened on Oct. 25, 2022, at the intersection of Ballantyne Commons Parkway and Ballantyne Medical Place.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Shot fired during dispute by North Carolina mall shoe store, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A frantic scene developed for shoppers and staff at Northlake Mall on a busy Sunday afternoon following a reported shooting outside a shoe store at Charlotte’s Northlake Mall. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. inside the mall by DTLR Shoe […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Help needed identifying suspects in Northlake Mall shooting

A cheerful smile and an infectious laugh are just some of the words to describe Shanquella Robinson. Failed Panthers facility in Rock Hill set to be torn down. The City of Rock Hill purchased the 245-acre property and is hoping to attract businesses to the area. But first, they have to tear it down.
ROCK HILL, SC
860wacb.com

Hickory Woman Faces Larceny Charge In Alexander County

Ashley Nichole Baker, age 39 of Hickory, was taken into custody on Thursday, February 2nd by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with larceny following an incident at a business in Bethlehem. Baker has been released under a bond set at $1,000. Her court date is March 6th.
HICKORY, NC
Queen City News

Conover man charged with trafficking heroin

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Conover man has been charged with trafficking heroin after a warrant was executed on his home last week, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday. A warrant was executed at the home of 40-year-old Victor Leatherman on Highway 16 in Conover on Friday. 48 grams of […]
CONOVER, NC
WBTV

Hickory house fire kills pet, sends occupants to hospital

Multiple students, driver taken to hospital after bus crash in Salisbury. Six kids are injured after a reported school bus crash in Salisbury, Hurley Elementary School tells WBTV News. Charlotte family loses everything, fortunate to be alive after arson fire. Updated: 58 minutes ago. A family says they are fortunate...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

82-year-old man killed after being hit by car in Lincolnton, officials say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - An 82-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle while walking on a Lincoln County roadway on Saturday evening, officials said. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS), Charles Preston Long was hit by a 2008 Nissan Rogue on NC-27 near Asbury Church Road at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Saturday.
LINCOLNTON, NC
The Richmond Observer

RCSO: Deputy finds meth, heroin during East Rockingham traffic stop; driver had outstanding warrants

ROCKINGHAM — A man with outstanding warrants for assault in two counties was allegedly caught with drugs in a traffic stop. A patrol deputy conducted a traffic stop Feb. 4 on School Street, pulling over 58-year-old Arthur Lee Johnson, of Rockingham, for registration violations, according to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating shots fired at Northlake Mall

The changes are intended to improve on-time performance. CMPD provides update on shooting at Northlake Mall. Police believe one shot was fired inside the mall following a dispute between two people. No gunshot injuries reported after shooting inside Northlake Mall, police say. Updated: 18 hours ago. Police said the shooting...
WBTV

I-77 N near Clanton Road reopens in southwest Charlotte after crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of the northbound side of Interstate 77 in southwest Charlotte has reopened following a crash Tuesday morning. According to transportation officials, the crash happened around 7:19 a.m. at I-77 North at mile marker 7 near Clanton Road. Medic said one person taken to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis home damaged by fire

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Kannapolis were busy on Sunday night and early Monday dealing with a house fire. According to the Kannapolis Fire Department social media page, firefighters were called to a house off West C St. in the 800 block of Sellers St. The first firefighters on the scene reported heavy flames from the attic of the house.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
860wacb.com

Lenoir Woman Jailed In Alexander County

Ryan Marie Smith, age 28 of Lenoir, was surrendered to authorities in Alexander County on Friday by her bail bondsman. She has a pending Catawba County charge of felony possession of schedule II controlled substance. Smith is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $15,000. Her Catawba County court date is listed for March 6th in Newton.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Shooting investigation underway at Northlake Mall, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting took place at the Northlake Mall on Sunday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. On Sunday around 1:48 p.m., officers were called to the mall for a report of shots fired at the mall. Police say a single shot was fired during an altercation...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Gaston man reportedly held onto speeding woman’s car in dispute

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police resolved a domestic incident in which a man reportedly held onto a woman’s car hood as she reached speeds of 40 mph on Friday. Before you ask, no injuries occurred during the making of this story. Police said the...
GASTONIA, NC

