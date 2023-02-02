Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
Woman dies after October crash in south Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A passenger has died following injuries sustained in a crash that happened back in October in south Charlotte, police said. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the crash involving four vehicles happened on Oct. 25, 2022, at the intersection of Ballantyne Commons Parkway and Ballantyne Medical Place.
Home surveillance video catches people trying to break into cars in Ballantyne
Neighbors in Ballantyne caught people going car to car this weekend looking for items to steal.
Monroe woman caught with meth and fentanyl
Authorities caught a Monroe woman in a large drug operation this week.
Shot fired during dispute by North Carolina mall shoe store, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A frantic scene developed for shoppers and staff at Northlake Mall on a busy Sunday afternoon following a reported shooting outside a shoe store at Charlotte’s Northlake Mall. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. inside the mall by DTLR Shoe […]
WBTV
Help needed identifying suspects in Northlake Mall shooting
A cheerful smile and an infectious laugh are just some of the words to describe Shanquella Robinson. Failed Panthers facility in Rock Hill set to be torn down. The City of Rock Hill purchased the 245-acre property and is hoping to attract businesses to the area. But first, they have to tear it down.
WBTV
$1 million grant to fight child exploitation and human trafficking in Cabarrus Co.
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A $1 million grant is going to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office in the fight against child exploitation and human trafficking. The SBI says the Charlotte region is the state’s hotspot for human trafficking, and North Carolina is ranked 9th in the country for such cases.
860wacb.com
Hickory Woman Faces Larceny Charge In Alexander County
Ashley Nichole Baker, age 39 of Hickory, was taken into custody on Thursday, February 2nd by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with larceny following an incident at a business in Bethlehem. Baker has been released under a bond set at $1,000. Her court date is March 6th.
Conover man charged with trafficking heroin
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Conover man has been charged with trafficking heroin after a warrant was executed on his home last week, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday. A warrant was executed at the home of 40-year-old Victor Leatherman on Highway 16 in Conover on Friday. 48 grams of […]
WBTV
Hickory house fire kills pet, sends occupants to hospital
Multiple students, driver taken to hospital after bus crash in Salisbury. Six kids are injured after a reported school bus crash in Salisbury, Hurley Elementary School tells WBTV News. Charlotte family loses everything, fortunate to be alive after arson fire. Updated: 58 minutes ago. A family says they are fortunate...
WBTV
Mother-in-law’s color choice wins Cabarrus County woman $200,000
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Amanda Wood of Concord has her mother-in-law to thank after a $5 scratch-off purchase led to a $200,000 prize. “I gave her the money and she chose the ticket for me,” Wood said. Wood’s mother-in-law said she chose the Ruby Red 7′s ticket because she...
WBTV
82-year-old man killed after being hit by car in Lincolnton, officials say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - An 82-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle while walking on a Lincoln County roadway on Saturday evening, officials said. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS), Charles Preston Long was hit by a 2008 Nissan Rogue on NC-27 near Asbury Church Road at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Police: Grandmother faces charges after child overdoses on fentanyl
An Upstate grandmother is facing charges after police said a child overdosed on fentanyl.
RCSO: Deputy finds meth, heroin during East Rockingham traffic stop; driver had outstanding warrants
ROCKINGHAM — A man with outstanding warrants for assault in two counties was allegedly caught with drugs in a traffic stop. A patrol deputy conducted a traffic stop Feb. 4 on School Street, pulling over 58-year-old Arthur Lee Johnson, of Rockingham, for registration violations, according to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
WBTV
CMPD investigating shots fired at Northlake Mall
The changes are intended to improve on-time performance. CMPD provides update on shooting at Northlake Mall. Police believe one shot was fired inside the mall following a dispute between two people. No gunshot injuries reported after shooting inside Northlake Mall, police say. Updated: 18 hours ago. Police said the shooting...
WBTV
I-77 N near Clanton Road reopens in southwest Charlotte after crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of the northbound side of Interstate 77 in southwest Charlotte has reopened following a crash Tuesday morning. According to transportation officials, the crash happened around 7:19 a.m. at I-77 North at mile marker 7 near Clanton Road. Medic said one person taken to...
WBTV
Top Charlotte leader calls for changes to MEDIC dispatch policy after in-custody death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mayor pro Tem Braxton Winston reiterated his call to re-evaluate how ambulances are dispatched in the wake of MEDIC’s response in the case of Jovontay Williams. Williams died in police custody in June of last year. He was arrested by CMPD officers responding to...
WBTV
Kannapolis home damaged by fire
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Kannapolis were busy on Sunday night and early Monday dealing with a house fire. According to the Kannapolis Fire Department social media page, firefighters were called to a house off West C St. in the 800 block of Sellers St. The first firefighters on the scene reported heavy flames from the attic of the house.
860wacb.com
Lenoir Woman Jailed In Alexander County
Ryan Marie Smith, age 28 of Lenoir, was surrendered to authorities in Alexander County on Friday by her bail bondsman. She has a pending Catawba County charge of felony possession of schedule II controlled substance. Smith is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $15,000. Her Catawba County court date is listed for March 6th in Newton.
WCNC
Shooting investigation underway at Northlake Mall, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting took place at the Northlake Mall on Sunday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. On Sunday around 1:48 p.m., officers were called to the mall for a report of shots fired at the mall. Police say a single shot was fired during an altercation...
qcnews.com
Gaston man reportedly held onto speeding woman’s car in dispute
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police resolved a domestic incident in which a man reportedly held onto a woman’s car hood as she reached speeds of 40 mph on Friday. Before you ask, no injuries occurred during the making of this story. Police said the...
Comments / 3