Watch! Most-Talked-About Super Bowl Commercials 2023
Check out the most-talked about Super Bowl LVII commercials!. Some of the big Hollywood names doing commercials this year include Serena Williams, Miles Teller, Maya Rudolph, Anna Faris, Alicia Silverston, and Kevin Bacon. In a “Caddyshack”-inspired commercial for Michelob Ultra, “Succession” star Brian Cox and tennis legend Serena Williams play...
Bryan Cranston Enjoyed Breaking Bad Without The Intensity In PopCorners' Super Bowl 2023 Commercials
As Walter White on "Breaking Bad," Bryan Cranston didn't work with tons of comedic material. When he wasn't cooking meth, fighting, scheming, or being "the one who knocks," he was wreaking havoc on his friends and family in the name of his drug empire. It all came to a head in a series of Shakespearean conflicts that established "Breaking Bad" as a classic in dramatic TV. So naturally, the drama never lightened, even with appearances alongside colleague Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" and, later, via flashback on "Better Call Saul." White was often grim-faced and stoic, no matter the circumstances.
Ben Affleck And Matt Damon's Nike Movie Gets A Super Bowl Ad And A Surprising Theatrical Run
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have a famous and long-lasting friendship that has helped craft truly spectacular movies and hilarious performances. This duo made a splash in Hollywood with their collaborative film "Good Will Hunting," which earned them tremendous accolades. IMDb notes that "Good Will Hunting" was nominated for 61 awards, and the film managed to win 24 of those. Besides making serious films, Damon and Affleck have also popped up in several Kevin Smith movies, often to make fun of their own efforts or portraying two long-lived angels hellbent on ending existence.
The Last Of Us Episode 5 Will Air Early To Avoid Competition With The Super Bowl
At this point, it's safe to say that HBO has become the de-facto ruler of Sunday night scripted television. The network has rolled out a plethora of hit shows that dominate public discourse at the start of each week. Indeed, 9 pm EST has become the go-to time slot for HBO's flagship programs, with prolific series like "Euphoria," "White Lotus," and "House of the Dragon" all premiering in that exact time slot throughout this past year.
PopCorners' Super Bowl 2023 Ad Has Breaking Bad Fans In A Tizzy
PopCorners has officially released their highly-anticipated "Breaking Bad" Super Bowl 2023 ad. The advertisement, directed by "Breaking Bad" creator Vince Gilligan makes for a compelling, chuckle-worthy reunion, which sees lead stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul returning as the iconic pair of drug manufactures, Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. PopCorners first began marketing their Super Bowl clip in January by releasing a teaser of Pinkman enjoying a bag of White Cheddar popcorn chips. The playful popcorn purveyors doubled down days later, debuting a small look at White and Pinkman bickering, rattling off quotes from the AMC series. White Cheddar PopCorners once again made their return, this time being munched on by White — how fitting.
wegotthiscovered.com
Harrison Ford hilariously had no idea who his latest co-star was, even though they’re very famous
Ignoring his reputation as one of the biggest and most popular movie stars of the modern era, one that’s racked up countless smash hits and iconic roles, one of the things people love about Harrison Ford is the fact he’s always been so grumpy. The curmudgeonly icon has...
Budweiser, Pepsi step aside: One advertiser is pushing Super Bowl commercials into new era
USA TODAY's Ad Meter made its debut the last time the Bengals reached the Super Bowl. Like the game, Ad Meter's results have gone through many eras.
Fans Are Majorly Bummed About Joel And Ellie's Bad Luck In The Last Of Us Episode 4
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 4 — "Please Hold My Hand" After last week's emotional episode of "The Last of Us," the narrative has shifted focus back to the main storyline. Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are back on the road after helping themselves to Bill's (Nick Offerman) cache of supplies, including a fully functioning truck that will make their long journey to Wyoming a lot easier. However, their luck quickly runs out once they reach what remains of Kansas City. After running into an issue on the highway, they reluctantly head into town only to find themselves drawn into a trap. With Bill's truck destroyed, Joel and Ellie are forced to head off on foot, once again putting the pair at a disadvantage as they continue their journey west.
How Paul Rudd Got Ripped To Play Ant-Man
Paul Rudd's seemingly everlasting youth is a topic that comes up often in Hollywood. Fellow actor Seth Rogen even joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live that many would think he was older than Rudd when he is actually 13 years his junior. As well as his youthful appearance, when you think of Paul Rudd, the image of him as Scott Lang aka Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will likely spring to mind. Having appeared in several films in the expansive franchise, Rudd has made the size-changing superhero his own. However, Ant-Man has not always been the go-to role for the actor.
