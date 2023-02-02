Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 4 — "Please Hold My Hand" After last week's emotional episode of "The Last of Us," the narrative has shifted focus back to the main storyline. Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are back on the road after helping themselves to Bill's (Nick Offerman) cache of supplies, including a fully functioning truck that will make their long journey to Wyoming a lot easier. However, their luck quickly runs out once they reach what remains of Kansas City. After running into an issue on the highway, they reluctantly head into town only to find themselves drawn into a trap. With Bill's truck destroyed, Joel and Ellie are forced to head off on foot, once again putting the pair at a disadvantage as they continue their journey west.

