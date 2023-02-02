Read full article on original website
Related
WMTW
Mainers are still dealing with the lingering impacts of sub-zero temperatures
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Schools, businesses and homeowners across the state are dealing with the fallout of last week's sub-zero temperatures. Biddeford Middle School closed on Monday while crews worked to repair a frozen booster pump. “This is a new thing for us and I think that when you get...
8-Year-Old Maine Plunges into Frigid Water All For Charity
Get ready to become inspired but on young Mainer who did something remarkable and very very cold. According to WGME, 8-Year-Old Ava Doughty was attending her 3rd grade class as she was visited by the Windham Clothes Closet and Food Pantry. After this visit, she decided she needed to do...
10 Things That Made the Subzero Maine Temperatures Less Sucky
That harsh cold was hard, but there were a couple of beautiful and fun things. The windchills that hit Maine Friday and all day Saturday were brutal. Brutal is not an exaggeration. It was rough. I can't find numbers (I'm sure they will be reported) but fire departments across the state were dealing with frozen and burst pipes up and down the state! I'm no exception. Of course, it happens on a weekend. That actually kicks off the 10 things that made that subzero weather less sucky!
WMTW
Frigid temps cause pipes to burst, damaging classrooms at Maine school
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — A Maine elementary school will be closed all week after extremely cold weather caused a break in its sprinkler system. Several areas in Boothbay Region Elementary are dealing with water damage after the break over the weekend. Officials checked into the school remotely on Thursday...
WMTW
Clearing skies with teens expected overnight
High pressure moves into Maine tonight while a strong storm moves slowly south of the maritimes. This will allow for breezy conditions through the evening, especially along the coast. High pressure provides nice weather Tuesday before another front crosses Tuesday night. This will bring a period of light snow to the area Tuesday evening. Snowfall amounts should remain under an inch.
Lewiston DHHS office closes due to water, electrical damage
LEWISTON, Maine — The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday morning its district office on Main Street in Lewiston is temporarily closed due to water and electrical damage from extreme cold weather this past weekend. In a news release, DHHS spokesperson Jackie Farwell said the office...
Warming shelters in Maine see large crowds during extreme cold snap
PORTLAND, Maine — With record-low temperatures and wind chill factors dropping into extreme negatives over the weekend, staying warm is vital. There were questions about what people who experience homelessness would do in this cold weather. For the unhoused community in Portland, though, the need for these shelters has been a necessity.
All Eight Locations of Pet Store Loyal Companion in Maine Are Closing
You've got until the end of February 2023. The announcement was made on their website and Facebook pages:. With a heavy heart, we want to inform you that we've made the tough decision to close our Loyal Companion stores. We have loved serving the community and supporting you on your pet wellness journey. Our stores will be open through the end of February. We will be offering liquidation discounts and we encourage you to take advantage of these great offers to get all the supplies you need. While it's hard to say goodbye, it's easy to say thank you. Thank you for being part of our family. Thank you for caring about pet wellness. And thank you for supporting your local community. We've enjoyed all the hugs and belly rubs along the way.
WGME
These Maine towns used to have different names
As a state with some of the oldest examples of European colonization in U.S. history, most towns and cities in Maine have been around for around 200 years — even 300 or more years in some cases. York, Kittery, Wells, Kennebunkport and Scarborough were all incorporated in the 17th...
WPFO
Bed bugs found at Maine elementary school
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Hartford-Sumner Elementary School says another bedbug was found in the school Monday. The school says it will continue to remain open and conduct inspections if necessary. In a Facebook post, the school says a pest control company will be treating the school over winter break.
WMTW
Mild air sticks around for Monday
How’s the weather looking? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
WPFO
A mild start to week in Maine, some light snow on tap Tuesday night
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A quieter and milder stretch of weather is in store for Maine during the upcoming week. There is the chance for some light snow on Tuesday night, and a couple late week storm systems have the potential to bring some rain and snow to Maine as well. Monday...
Mount Washington Observatory Breaks the Record for Coldest Wind Chill
It was freezing cold in Maine during the arctic front that hit the state over the weekend… But nowhere was it as cold as it was at the Mount Washington Observatory. Lowest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded in the United States. It’s a record for the lowest wind chill...
This is What I’m Looking Forward to the Most This Summer in Maine
With temperatures below freezing lately, it’s hard not to think ahead to summer. Waking up to your windshield frozen over and the news telling us to stay inside because it’s THAT cold makes you dream of sunny days on the lake and the sun kissing your skin. There...
WMTW
Bird watchers are flocking to Maine to catch glimpse of rare eagle
GEORGETOWN, Maine — A rare Steller's Sea-Eagle has made its return to Maine, and people are flocking from across the coast to try and catch a glimpse of her. Maine Audubon has been keeping track of the once-in-a-lifetime bird for most watchers since Feb. 4, when the eagle was spotted from a bridge on Route 127 between Arrowsic and Georgetown.
WMTW
Above freezing today for most
How’s the weather looking for your Sunday? Get the latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
Polar Vortex Smashes Augusta, Maine Low Temperature Records
If you are an avid follower of our local meteorologists, like the ones who are WMTW and News Center Maine, there is a good chance that you heard at least one of them reffer to last week's temperatures as being "historic". Calling the low temperatures we had on Friday and...
mainepublic.org
Portland approves new zoning for Northeastern University campus at former B&M factory
The Portland City Council has unanimously approved zoning changes that could lead to a new campus for Northeastern University's Roux Institute on the site of the former B&M Baked Bean factory. The council approved several zoning changes on Monday, including creating a new "institutional overlay zone" on the former factory...
Maine School Reassuring Parents After the Discovery of Bed Bugs
Administrators at a Maine elementary school are reassuring parents after bed bugs were discovered in the building. When I think of elementary school pests, I tend to think of head lice. That's the notice that usually comes home, encouraging parents to inspect their children's heads and treat any lice they find. In addition, they'll be asked to discourage their children from sharing hats, in order to stem the spread of the tiny organisms. It's part of having kids in school.
wabi.tv
Cold weather balloon experiment
As the weak low pressure system approaches the state from the west it will swing in a warm front from south to north. The warm front ushers in more seasonable temperatures this afternoon and some light snow showers in northern Maine and mountain. Wind chills alleviate tonight, but overnight lows...
Comments / 0