Maine State

92 Moose

8-Year-Old Maine Plunges into Frigid Water All For Charity

Get ready to become inspired but on young Mainer who did something remarkable and very very cold. According to WGME, 8-Year-Old Ava Doughty was attending her 3rd grade class as she was visited by the Windham Clothes Closet and Food Pantry. After this visit, she decided she needed to do...
WINDHAM, ME
Q97.9

10 Things That Made the Subzero Maine Temperatures Less Sucky

That harsh cold was hard, but there were a couple of beautiful and fun things. The windchills that hit Maine Friday and all day Saturday were brutal. Brutal is not an exaggeration. It was rough. I can't find numbers (I'm sure they will be reported) but fire departments across the state were dealing with frozen and burst pipes up and down the state! I'm no exception. Of course, it happens on a weekend. That actually kicks off the 10 things that made that subzero weather less sucky!
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Frigid temps cause pipes to burst, damaging classrooms at Maine school

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — A Maine elementary school will be closed all week after extremely cold weather caused a break in its sprinkler system. Several areas in Boothbay Region Elementary are dealing with water damage after the break over the weekend. Officials checked into the school remotely on Thursday...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Clearing skies with teens expected overnight

High pressure moves into Maine tonight while a strong storm moves slowly south of the maritimes. This will allow for breezy conditions through the evening, especially along the coast. High pressure provides nice weather Tuesday before another front crosses Tuesday night. This will bring a period of light snow to the area Tuesday evening. Snowfall amounts should remain under an inch.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

All Eight Locations of Pet Store Loyal Companion in Maine Are Closing

You've got until the end of February 2023. The announcement was made on their website and Facebook pages:. With a heavy heart, we want to inform you that we've made the tough decision to close our Loyal Companion stores.  We have loved serving the community and supporting you on your pet wellness journey. ​ Our stores will be open through the end of February.  We will be offering liquidation discounts and we encourage you to take advantage of these great offers to get all the supplies you need. While it's hard to say goodbye, it's easy to say thank you. Thank you for being part of our family. Thank you for caring about pet wellness. And thank  you for supporting your local community. We've enjoyed all the hugs and belly rubs along the way. ​
MAINE STATE
WGME

These Maine towns used to have different names

As a state with some of the oldest examples of European colonization in U.S. history, most towns and cities in Maine have been around for around 200 years — even 300 or more years in some cases. York, Kittery, Wells, Kennebunkport and Scarborough were all incorporated in the 17th...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Bed bugs found at Maine elementary school

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Hartford-Sumner Elementary School says another bedbug was found in the school Monday. The school says it will continue to remain open and conduct inspections if necessary. In a Facebook post, the school says a pest control company will be treating the school over winter break.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Bird watchers are flocking to Maine to catch glimpse of rare eagle

GEORGETOWN, Maine — A rare Steller's Sea-Eagle has made its return to Maine, and people are flocking from across the coast to try and catch a glimpse of her. Maine Audubon has been keeping track of the once-in-a-lifetime bird for most watchers since Feb. 4, when the eagle was spotted from a bridge on Route 127 between Arrowsic and Georgetown.
GEORGETOWN, ME
WMTW

Above freezing today for most

How’s the weather looking for your Sunday? Get the latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Maine School Reassuring Parents After the Discovery of Bed Bugs

Administrators at a Maine elementary school are reassuring parents after bed bugs were discovered in the building. When I think of elementary school pests, I tend to think of head lice. That's the notice that usually comes home, encouraging parents to inspect their children's heads and treat any lice they find. In addition, they'll be asked to discourage their children from sharing hats, in order to stem the spread of the tiny organisms. It's part of having kids in school.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Cold weather balloon experiment

As the weak low pressure system approaches the state from the west it will swing in a warm front from south to north. The warm front ushers in more seasonable temperatures this afternoon and some light snow showers in northern Maine and mountain. Wind chills alleviate tonight, but overnight lows...
MAINE STATE

