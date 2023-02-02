ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ABC 4

Road Rage Incident

Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. The Vinyl Revival: Why...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kuer.org

Elk have Salt Lake City in a tizzy. Here’s why they’re here

It's not something you see every day, a herd of elk trotting across I-80 during morning traffic. In the past several weeks, wildlife and public safety officials have had their hands full near Parley's Canyon in Salt Lake County. So, are these ungulates moving here like everyone else? Not quite....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

Ask an Expert: Update on avian influenza in Utah

Nearly 2.2 million birds in Utah were lost to the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) between April 2022 and January 2023. This total includes eight non-commercial poultry flocks, 18 commercial egg layer and turkey flocks, and one commercial gamebird facility. Non-commercial detections in backyard chicken flocks and petting zoos have occurred in Cache, Utah, Salt Lake, and Weber counties.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Great Salt Lake is shrinking, but habitat work means more birds

SALT LAKE CITY — The 22-year drought in Utah has been the harbinger of bad news, with everything from the Great Salt Lake dropping to a historic low, Lake Powell threatening to all but disappear, farmer fields fallowed and small towns buckling under the improbable reality of having their water supply dry up.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Wildlife officials ask for patience waiting for elk to move off roads, back into hills

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The state has shared an update on how they plan to deal with with elk herds that moved into the Salt Lake Valley. Instead of an organized drive to return the herds to the hills, officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said they will let nature take its course — saying the elk are skittish and it isn’t feasible to transport or push them out of the area right now.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Talkin' Utes with Makenna Smith and Jordyn Gasper

February 5, 2023 — (KUTV) - Utes gymnast Makenna Smith and softball outfield Jordyn Gasper are featured in this edition of Talkin' Utes. Smith explains why she chose Utah and how the Huntsman Center factored in. Ever wonder how they perfect the beam routines? She explains beam burns and why she has an extensive collection of stuffed animals from the Peanuts cartoons.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

UCSO asks the public to help ID Provo shopper who used stolen card

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — It may be a long shot, but the Utah County Sheriff‘s Office is asking if anyone recognizes a Provo Sam’s Club shopper from last month. The credit card used was stolen from a car in Payson Canyon, the UCSO...
PROVO, UT

