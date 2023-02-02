Read full article on original website
Utah man recalls horror of seeing fiancée hit by snowmobile
A West Jordan mom will be in the hospital these next few weeks after her face was struck by a snowmobile while she was tubing in Cache County on Saturday.
WATCH: Moose spotted outside of Salt Lake elementary school, transported safely by DWR
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Students of a Salt Lake City elementary school were kept indoors through recess and lunchtime Monday while a moose took his turn checking out the playground. Representatives of the Granite School District said that the moose was first spotted outside of Eastwood Elementary located...
Road Rage Incident
Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. The Vinyl Revival: Why...
Elk have Salt Lake City in a tizzy. Here’s why they’re here
It's not something you see every day, a herd of elk trotting across I-80 during morning traffic. In the past several weeks, wildlife and public safety officials have had their hands full near Parley's Canyon in Salt Lake County. So, are these ungulates moving here like everyone else? Not quite....
Ask an Expert: Update on avian influenza in Utah
Nearly 2.2 million birds in Utah were lost to the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) between April 2022 and January 2023. This total includes eight non-commercial poultry flocks, 18 commercial egg layer and turkey flocks, and one commercial gamebird facility. Non-commercial detections in backyard chicken flocks and petting zoos have occurred in Cache, Utah, Salt Lake, and Weber counties.
Great Salt Lake is shrinking, but habitat work means more birds
SALT LAKE CITY — The 22-year drought in Utah has been the harbinger of bad news, with everything from the Great Salt Lake dropping to a historic low, Lake Powell threatening to all but disappear, farmer fields fallowed and small towns buckling under the improbable reality of having their water supply dry up.
How a 5-year-old Interior order is changing Utah, Western big game wildlife policy
SALT LAKE CITY — Ryan Zinke, then secretary of the U.S. Department of Interior, traveled to Salt Lake City in 2018, where he signed a secretarial order aimed at improving the conservation and coordination of big game migration and winter range corridors in Utah and 11 other states in the West.
Wildlife officials ask for patience waiting for elk to move off roads, back into hills
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The state has shared an update on how they plan to deal with with elk herds that moved into the Salt Lake Valley. Instead of an organized drive to return the herds to the hills, officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said they will let nature take its course — saying the elk are skittish and it isn’t feasible to transport or push them out of the area right now.
Officials urge caution after rescuing two who fell through ice at northern Utah reservoir
HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were rescued after officials said they fell through ice at a reservoir in northern Utah. Weber Fire District crews said they responded with Ogden City Fire, Weber County Heavy Rescue Team, and the Weber County Sheriff’s Office to a water rescue at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Saturday.
Dog adoption fees waived at Utah shelter after surge of owners surrendering dogs
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — From Friday through Sunday, dog adoption fees have been waived at the Humane Society of Utah after the shelter reported experiencing a surge in owners surrendering their dogs. Mountain America covered the adoption fees after nearly 60 dogs arrived at the Humane Society within the...
Utah man arrested, sex-trafficked girl from Arizona rescued from basement
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Utah man was arrested after a juvenile female who was reported missing from Arizona was located in the basement of his West Valley City, Utah home. Jordan Sorenson faces probation violations and an investigation is underway by the Attorney General's human trafficking unit...
Opinion: The Great Salt Lake can be saved. This is how we do it
The Great Salt Lake Strike Team, made up of Utah’s research universities and state agencies, will release an assessment on February 8 detailing options for the lake.
Man dies in backcountry skiing accident in Little Cottonwood Canyon
A skier fell to his death Saturday while skiing in Little Cottonwood Canyon, according to Unified Police.
Backcountry skier dies after falling 'significant distance' in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A man has died after officials said he fell a "significant distance" while backcountry skiing in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Saturday. Ken Hansen with the Unified Police Department said a 34-year-old man was skiing near lower Lisa Falls when he lost control and tumbled down the mountain.
Talkin' Utes with Makenna Smith and Jordyn Gasper
February 5, 2023 — (KUTV) - Utes gymnast Makenna Smith and softball outfield Jordyn Gasper are featured in this edition of Talkin' Utes. Smith explains why she chose Utah and how the Huntsman Center factored in. Ever wonder how they perfect the beam routines? She explains beam burns and why she has an extensive collection of stuffed animals from the Peanuts cartoons.
UCSO asks the public to help ID Provo shopper who used stolen card
PROVO, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — It may be a long shot, but the Utah County Sheriff‘s Office is asking if anyone recognizes a Provo Sam’s Club shopper from last month. The credit card used was stolen from a car in Payson Canyon, the UCSO...
One hospitalized after falling through ice at Pineview Reservoir
Weber Fire officials are urging the public to exercise caution after a person fell through ice into the lake at Pineview Reservoir Saturday morning.
Arizona man who allegedly kidnapped Utah teen faces federal indictment
An Arizona man faces federal charges for allegedly kidnapping a 13-year-old boy he met through an online video game platform.
Utah state prisons on lockdown after three assaults against officers
SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah state prison facilities were on lockdown Sunday following an attack in the max unit that sent a corrections officer to the hospital over the weekend. It marks the third assault by an inmate against an officer in a two-week period at the Utah...
Best healthy restaurants in Utah
Sometimes you might want hot dishes that are healthy, other times, you may want a salad. Best healthy restaurants in Utah. Best salads in Utah. Best sandwiches in Utah.
