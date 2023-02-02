Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
Advocates push for $25 million in funding for homeless teen centers across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A group of advocates is pushing for the state legislature to find $25 million in funding for more than 100 homeless teen centers at schools across Utah. The request will be reviewed by the Appropriations Committee at the capitol tomorrow. The centers will provide...
KUTV
Board of Pardons and Parole would have to prioritize public safety under new bill
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bill requiring the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole to consider public safety as a top priority when deciding next steps for offenders is awaiting a vote in the House of Representatives after clearing a House committee late last week. House Bill 246,...
KUTV
Fresh Off The Set Podcast: Women's (poor) equality in Utah
KUTV — For the past five years, Utah has been ranked the worst state for women’s equality. Kari spoke to Dr. Susan Madsen, founder & director of the Utah Women and Leadership Project and professor at Utah State University, about this ranking and how she is working with hundreds of people across the state to fix this problem.
KUTV
Man in missing Lyft driver investigation held on $2M cash bond; human remains found
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (WPEC) — A man found driving a missing Lyft driver's car from Palm Beach Gardens is being held on a $2 million cash bond in North Carolina. Matthew Scott Flores, 35, appeared in a Rutherford County courtroom on Friday morning. He is wanted on a warrant for a murder in Hardee County, Florida, last month.
KUTV
Dog adoption fees waived at Utah shelter after surge of owners surrendering dogs
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — From Friday through Sunday, dog adoption fees have been waived at the Humane Society of Utah after the shelter reported experiencing a surge in owners surrendering their dogs. Mountain America covered the adoption fees after nearly 60 dogs arrived at the Humane Society within the...
KUTV
Utah's recent air quality 'some of the worst in the nation'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah State University professor said Utah's recent air quality has been "some of the worst air in the nation." Sunday's snow storm helped clear some of the nasty winter inversion present in the valley this past week. Associate Research Professor Randy Martin with...
KUTV
Wildlife officials ask for patience waiting for elk to move off roads, back into hills
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The state has shared an update on how they plan to deal with with elk herds that moved into the Salt Lake Valley. Instead of an organized drive to return the herds to the hills, officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said they will let nature take its course — saying the elk are skittish and it isn’t feasible to transport or push them out of the area right now.
KUTV
Light snow, cold temperatures leave roads messy
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's not a lengthy storm, but the snowfall Monday is happening exactly as thousands of people are commuting to work on roads that would be treacherously slippery even without more accumulation. The 2News Weather Team issued a First Alert Weather Morning for the AM...
KUTV
Weekend winter storm expected to diminish heavy inversion in most of northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Heavy inversion that has been sitting along the Wasatch valleys is expected to diminish in most of northern Utah following a winter storm. Officials with the National Weather Service said almost all inversion will be eliminated Sunday afternoon, with the exception of Cache Valley.
Comments / 0