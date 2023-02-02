ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

Fresh Off The Set Podcast: Women's (poor) equality in Utah

KUTV — For the past five years, Utah has been ranked the worst state for women’s equality. Kari spoke to Dr. Susan Madsen, founder & director of the Utah Women and Leadership Project and professor at Utah State University, about this ranking and how she is working with hundreds of people across the state to fix this problem.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Utah's recent air quality 'some of the worst in the nation'

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah State University professor said Utah's recent air quality has been "some of the worst air in the nation." Sunday's snow storm helped clear some of the nasty winter inversion present in the valley this past week. Associate Research Professor Randy Martin with...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Wildlife officials ask for patience waiting for elk to move off roads, back into hills

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The state has shared an update on how they plan to deal with with elk herds that moved into the Salt Lake Valley. Instead of an organized drive to return the herds to the hills, officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said they will let nature take its course — saying the elk are skittish and it isn’t feasible to transport or push them out of the area right now.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Light snow, cold temperatures leave roads messy

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's not a lengthy storm, but the snowfall Monday is happening exactly as thousands of people are commuting to work on roads that would be treacherously slippery even without more accumulation. The 2News Weather Team issued a First Alert Weather Morning for the AM...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy