And with one proposal, Sean says the quiet part out loud: He hates our Federated Republic with Democratic Representation....he hates America and our Constitution that keeps people like him in check ...he's in favor of obliterating civil rights and protections for minority States... he wants full-blown one party rule, total government control and tyranny. (Fun Fact: For H.Con.Res.9 - Denouncing the *horrors* of socialism... Casten voted "Present", refusing to condemn the *horrors*...while not explicitly supporting them. His proposal to gut the Constitution explains his vote...)
