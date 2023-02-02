DES MOINES – Brig. Gen. Stephen E. Osborn has been named the 28th adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard. “General Osborn has been an invaluable member of the Iowa National Guard as our state has faced natural disasters, a pandemic, and civil unrest,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds. “Iowans can trust that the Iowa National Guard stands ready and prepared under General Osborn’s proven leadership capabilities. He is a trusted advisor with a wealth of command experience at both home and abroad.”

