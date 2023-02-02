‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15 episode 6 sneak peek: RuPaul replaces the Pit Crew with TikTok stars The Old Gays

“ RuPaul’s Drag Race ” season 15 continues Friday night with the seasonal girl group challenge where the competing queens sing and dance as pop stars to custom songs. This season, RuPaul Charles wants the queens to project their imaginations into the future and perform as “golden gals.” To inspire them, she brings in TikTok stars The Old Gays as temporary replacements in the Pit Crew. Watch the first eight minutes of episode 6 now via the official Drag Race YouTube channel.

SEE ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ winners list: Every season, plus ‘All Stars’

Following last week’s elimination, Luxx Noir London is in high spirits from a first challenge win that she thinks she deserved. She declares that she, Anetra , Sasha Colby , and Loosey LaDuca are the frontrunners because they are the ones with wins under their belt. Despite also being in the top, Luxx and Mistress Isabelle Brooks do not think Malaysia Babydoll Foxx ‘s taste level was up to par. The next morning Malaysia calls out the rumor that someone said she deserved to be in the bottom, and true to form Mistress admits to thinking that.

RuPaul announces that this week’s maxi challenge will be girl groups with a “golden gals” theme. She asks the queens to divide themselves into three groups of four, resulting in Group 1: Salina EsTitties , Marcia Marcia Marcia , Mistress, and Luxx; Group 2: Robin Fierce , Jax , Loosey, and Anetra; and Group 3: Spice , Malaysia, Sasha, and Aura Mayari . After listening to the three song options available to them, the second group wants the hip hop track and both the first and third groups want the heavy metal version while no one wants the country song. Neither of the groups are willing to back down so a face off ensued between Luxx and Mistress refusing to adjust against Sasha and Malaysia standing firm as well.

We’ll have to wait until episode 6 airs in full on MTV at 8 pm ET on Friday, February 3 to find out which group crumbles and has to square dance instead of rocking out.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Drag Race’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on MTV. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Drag Race” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum . Read more Gold Derby entertainment news .