ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoldDerby

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15 episode 6 sneak peek: RuPaul replaces the Pit Crew with TikTok stars The Old Gays

By John Benutty
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VDg8S_0kagpiWM00

RuPaul’s Drag Race ” season 15 continues Friday night with the seasonal girl group challenge where the competing queens sing and dance as pop stars to custom songs. This season, RuPaul Charles wants the queens to project their imaginations into the future and perform as “golden gals.” To inspire them, she brings in TikTok stars The Old Gays as temporary replacements in the Pit Crew. Watch the first eight minutes of episode 6 now via the official Drag Race YouTube channel.

SEE ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ winners list: Every season, plus ‘All Stars’

Following last week’s elimination, Luxx Noir London is in high spirits from a first challenge win that she thinks she deserved. She declares that she, Anetra , Sasha Colby , and Loosey LaDuca are the frontrunners because they are the ones with wins under their belt. Despite also being in the top, Luxx and Mistress Isabelle Brooks do not think Malaysia Babydoll Foxx ‘s taste level was up to par. The next morning Malaysia calls out the rumor that someone said she deserved to be in the bottom, and true to form Mistress admits to thinking that.

RuPaul announces that this week’s maxi challenge will be girl groups with a “golden gals” theme. She asks the queens to divide themselves into three groups of four, resulting in Group 1: Salina EsTitties , Marcia Marcia Marcia , Mistress, and Luxx; Group 2: Robin Fierce , Jax , Loosey, and Anetra; and Group 3: Spice , Malaysia, Sasha, and Aura Mayari . After listening to the three song options available to them, the second group wants the hip hop track and both the first and third groups want the heavy metal version while no one wants the country song. Neither of the groups are willing to back down so a face off ensued between Luxx and Mistress refusing to adjust against Sasha and Malaysia standing firm as well.

We’ll have to wait until episode 6 airs in full on MTV at 8 pm ET on Friday, February 3 to find out which group crumbles and has to square dance instead of rocking out.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Drag Race’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on MTV. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Drag Race” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum . Read more Gold Derby entertainment news .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNHdI_0kagpiWM00

More from GoldDerby Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Who was wrongfully eliminated on February 6? [POLL]

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” continued Monday, February 6 with the sixth and final set of 10 performances from some of the most beloved acts in “Got Talent” history. In this new spin-off, 10 artists performed each week for only one or two open spots from their group to advance to The Finals. Typically, judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews sent one of their favorites of the night through with a tap of the Golden Buzzer, but in this final round of auditions there was no such save. The only spot up for grabs was chosen by...
GoldDerby

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15 episode 6 recap: ‘Old Friends Gold’

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 continued on February 3 with the next step in the competition toward discovering “America’s next drag superstar.” Last week, Amethyst fell to the bottom two for the third time following the “House of Fashion” design challenge, and was finally asked to “sashay away.” This week, the 12 remaining girls skip into the future as older versions of themselves in the girl group challenge. Seated at the judges’ dais for episode 6 was Emmy winning host RuPaul Charles, longtime bestie Michelle Visage and recurring judge Ross Mathews. They were joined by comedian Megan Stalter as this week’s guest judge. The 12...
HAWAII STATE
GoldDerby

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 32 will have 3 judges, according to Shirley Ballas

After Len Goodman‘s retirement on “Dancing with the Stars” in November, every fan has been wondering who will replace him at the judges’ table in Season 32. Shirley Ballas, who succeeded Goodman as head judge on Britain’s “Strictly Come Dancing” in 2017, has been speculated as one of his replacements, but the ballroom dancer says it’s looking like it’ll no one will take his seat. “I spoke to [executive producer and showrunner] Conrad Green. I think at the moment they’re gonna keep it to three judges,” Ballas recently said on the British talk show “Loose Women.” (watch below). This jibes with “Entertainment...
GoldDerby

‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ episode 6 recap: 10 more acts perform for superfans vote

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” continued Monday night with the sixth and final group of 10 acts performing for a coveted spot in The Finals. The new spin-off series features former “Got Talent” contestants from America and across the global franchises in a seven-week showdown to determine which ultimate all-star will claim the title of “Got Talent World Champion.” Longtime series judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum return to judges’ panel with Terry Crews on stage for hosting duties. The 10 acts that performed on the February 6 episode were spoken word poet Brandon Leake, sword swallower Brett Loudermilk, singers Daneliya Tuleshova...
GoldDerby

‘Hell’s Kitchen’ season 21: Did the right black jacket chef get torched in episode 14? [POLL]

At the end of episode 14 of “Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages” on January 30, 24-year-old Sommer Sellers saw her dreams go up in flames when her portrait was torched following her fourth-place elimination. Do you think Gordon Ramsay made the right decision? Vote in our poll below to tell us if Sommer deserved to go home. Sommer reached the final four, where each chef was challenged to create a stunning seafood dish that would be featured in Entertainment Weekly. At dinner service, they all took turns running the pass while Gordon Ramsay tested their attention to detail with sabotages....
E! News

Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Variety

Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams

Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
Popculture

'Blue Bloods': Danny's New Love Interest Revealed

More than five years after Linda Reagan died, Blue Bloods finally showed Det. Danny Reagan going on a date. During the Jan. 20 episode "Lost Ones," Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) went to bat for an officer with whom he had a special connection. This new character, Laura Acosta, was played by guest star Jessica Pimentel (Orange is the New Black).
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl

Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
Vogue Magazine

Keke Palmer’s First Maternity Shoot Is “Giving Masterpiece”

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Ever since actor Keke Palmer announced that she’s expecting her first child, the star has wasted no time delivering stylish maternity looks. The star—who is gaining Oscars buzz for her role in Nope—first broke the news while hosting on Saturday Night Live, when she revealed her baby bump by unbuttoning her camel Sportmax suit. She also walked the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards this month, where she rocked a silver sequin Michael Kors gown. Channeling major Rihanna energy, she’s proven that maternity style can still be incredibly stylish and striking.
NEW YORK STATE
In Style

Margot Robbie Wore a Vest With Nothing Underneath and the Shoe That Hasn’t Been on Our Mind in Months

There’s a lot that probably hasn’t been on your mind recently, like ice cream, because when the temperatures dip into the low 30s, who would want to eat frozen dessert? (Me, that’s who, but I’m from Minnesota, so I’m a different type of winter breed!) Short-shorts, sandals, and more summer-leaning attire also hasn’t really been a priority for most people, so when we saw Margot Robbie wearing the footwear style we haven't thought of in approximately four months, we were intrigued.
MINNESOTA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations

You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
832K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy