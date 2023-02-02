Read full article on original website
Related
Coroner identifies woman found dead after ‘catastrophic’ central Pa. house fire
A 92-year-old woman has been identified after she was found dead following a fire at her York County house overnight, the coroner’s office said. The coroner’s office was called around 1:30 a.m. to the 300 block of Thorley Road, Fairview Township to a house fire with possible entrapment, York County Coroner Pamela Gay said Monday.
One injured in Lancaster County shooting
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One person was injured following a Lancaster County shooting on Monday night. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the shooting occurred along Garfield Road in Manheim Township. The first call to police came in at 9:30 p.m. Officers tell FOX43 there is one reported injury...
Police: York County man beat a 3-month-old baby nearly to death late last year
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man has been accused of beating a 3-month-old baby nearly to death late last year, according to Newberry Township Police. Stephon Colon III, 25, of Fairview Township, has been charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault and reckless endangerment, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators last month.
WGAL
Two people killed in crash on Route 30 in Franklin County
ST. THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It occurred around 2 p.m. on Route 30 in Saint Thomas Township. State police said a vehicle driven by 69-year-old Richard Cowan, of Chambersburg, crossed the center...
WGAL
One person injured in a nighttime shooting
Police are on the scene of a shooting in Lancaster County. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday evening on Garfield Road in Rapho Township. Dispatch says at least one person was injured in this shooting. Stay tuned to keep updated.
WGAL
Fatal Fire Overnight in York County
The coroner has been called to the scene of an overnight fire in Fairview Township, York County. Firefighters responded to the scene on the 300 block of Thorley Road around 1:15 A.M.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police investigating tanker truck crash in York County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a tanker truck crash that happened early Sunday morning in York County. The truck rolled over around 4 a.m. along southbound I-83 between the North George Street and Emigsville exits. The Dover Township Fire Department responded to the scene and shared photos of the crash...
One dead after York County fire
YORK, Pa. — Update, 8 a.m.: Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that the homeowner, a 92-year-old woman, died in the fire. Her identity is not being released at this time. The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation, but fire officials determined the home to be a total loss due to the extensive damage caused by the fire.
WGAL
Couple escapes burning home in Strasburg, Lancaster County
STRASBURG, Pa. — A couple safely escaped their burning home Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. A neighbor spotted the fire on the back porch of the home in the 1400 block of Village Road in Strasburg, called 911 and got the residents out. There is no word on what...
WGAL
Route 322 in Lebanon County reopens after crash
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Route 322 in South Annville Township, Lebanon County, has reopened after a crash. Route 322 was closed in both directions between Louser Road and Meadow Lane. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. The Campbelltown Volunteer Fire Company said the crash involved a car...
abc27.com
Boy found with stolen handgun in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Police say a boy was found with a stolen handgun after a chase on Friday night. Around 8:16 p.m. on Friday, Lancaster Police say officers observed a boy walking on the 100 block of Conestoga Street “exhibiting characteristics of an armed subject.”. Police...
Family concerned for central Pa. man who hasn’t been seen in almost a month: police
Lancaster man Edgard Cirino-Castro has been missing for almost a month and his family is concerned, police said Friday. Cirino-Castro, 35, was last seen on Jan. 5, Lancaster police said. “His family is concerned for him and wants to know that he is safe and they are hoping for him...
'Catastrophic Fire' Kills Woman In York County, Coroner Says
A 92-year-old woman died at the scene of a "catastrophic fire" on Monday, February 6, 2023, authorities say. The fire broke out at the home in the 300 block of Thorley Road, Fairview Township sometime before 1:30 a.m., according to multiple releases authorities issued later that morning. The 92-year-old homeowner...
WGAL
Loaded gun found in York County man's carry-on at Harrisburg International Airport
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — TheTransportation Security Administration says its officers at Harrisburg International Airport prevented a York County man from bringing a loaded handgun onto his flight on Monday. The 9mm gun was loaded with seven bullets. The gun was caught as the man, who is from Dillsburg, entered the...
local21news.com
Man who beat a man until his head bled, now identified in Lebanon Co.
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have officially identified the man who beat another person until they were bleeding from their head. According to Palmyra Borough Police Department, the unknown suspect has now been identified by police after receiving numerous tips from citizens. While the suspect has been identified,...
WGAL
Police: Undetonated explosive device found in Cumberland County
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — Around 9 a.m. Sunday, New Cumberland police were called to the 500 block of Brandt Avenue for an undetonated explosive device. The State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives Section responded and took possession of the device for further analysis. Police say several residents were displaced...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police investigating bomb threat at Selinsgrove Walmart
SELINSGROVE, Pa. — A bomb threat was called in Sunday afternoon to a Walmart in Selinsgrove, Snyder County. The threat was made around 3 p.m. Employees evacuated the building and authorities searched the store. No explosive devices were found. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the threat.
‘She stabbed me:’ Man collapses after knife is plunged into his back: Harrisburg police
A Harrisburg woman stabbed the father of her children with a kitchen knife Saturday morning during an argument over the couple’s relationship, according to court documents released Monday. Daneiska Cruz-Ravelo, 23, stabbed the 34-year-old man around 6:30 a.m. Saturday in her apartment on the 1200 block of Community Drive,...
abc27.com
3 vehicles involved in crash on Route 30 in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews were on the scene of a crash that happened on Route 30 in Lancaster County on Sunday afternoon. According to Lieutenant Bill Hickey with the Lancaster Bureau of Police, the call of the crash came in at 12:52 p.m. The crash affected the westbound lanes of the highway, and three vehicles were involved.
WGAL
Police searching for missing juvenile in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are looking for a missing juvenile. On Jan. 20 around 4:30 p.m., the Lower Allen Township Police Department was made aware of a missing juvenile, Jaden Dunn, who was last seen at Cedar Cliff High School on Jan. 16. On January...
Comments / 5