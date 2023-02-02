ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 43

One injured in Lancaster County shooting

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One person was injured following a Lancaster County shooting on Monday night. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the shooting occurred along Garfield Road in Manheim Township. The first call to police came in at 9:30 p.m. Officers tell FOX43 there is one reported injury...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police: York County man beat a 3-month-old baby nearly to death late last year

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man has been accused of beating a 3-month-old baby nearly to death late last year, according to Newberry Township Police. Stephon Colon III, 25, of Fairview Township, has been charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault and reckless endangerment, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators last month.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Two people killed in crash on Route 30 in Franklin County

ST. THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It occurred around 2 p.m. on Route 30 in Saint Thomas Township. State police said a vehicle driven by 69-year-old Richard Cowan, of Chambersburg, crossed the center...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

One person injured in a nighttime shooting

Police are on the scene of a shooting in Lancaster County. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday evening on Garfield Road in Rapho Township. Dispatch says at least one person was injured in this shooting. Stay tuned to keep updated.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fatal Fire Overnight in York County

The coroner has been called to the scene of an overnight fire in Fairview Township, York County. Firefighters responded to the scene on the 300 block of Thorley Road around 1:15 A.M.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

One dead after York County fire

YORK, Pa. — Update, 8 a.m.: Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that the homeowner, a 92-year-old woman, died in the fire. Her identity is not being released at this time. The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation, but fire officials determined the home to be a total loss due to the extensive damage caused by the fire.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Route 322 in Lebanon County reopens after crash

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Route 322 in South Annville Township, Lebanon County, has reopened after a crash. Route 322 was closed in both directions between Louser Road and Meadow Lane. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. The Campbelltown Volunteer Fire Company said the crash involved a car...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Boy found with stolen handgun in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Police say a boy was found with a stolen handgun after a chase on Friday night. Around 8:16 p.m. on Friday, Lancaster Police say officers observed a boy walking on the 100 block of Conestoga Street “exhibiting characteristics of an armed subject.”. Police...
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Man who beat a man until his head bled, now identified in Lebanon Co.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have officially identified the man who beat another person until they were bleeding from their head. According to Palmyra Borough Police Department, the unknown suspect has now been identified by police after receiving numerous tips from citizens. While the suspect has been identified,...
PALMYRA, PA
WGAL

Police: Undetonated explosive device found in Cumberland County

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — Around 9 a.m. Sunday, New Cumberland police were called to the 500 block of Brandt Avenue for an undetonated explosive device. The State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives Section responded and took possession of the device for further analysis. Police say several residents were displaced...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

3 vehicles involved in crash on Route 30 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews were on the scene of a crash that happened on Route 30 in Lancaster County on Sunday afternoon. According to Lieutenant Bill Hickey with the Lancaster Bureau of Police, the call of the crash came in at 12:52 p.m. The crash affected the westbound lanes of the highway, and three vehicles were involved.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

