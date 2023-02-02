Sentencing nears in cold case murders of Bronx teenager, Yonkers woman

After 22 years, Christopher Gonzalez is scheduled to be sentenced for the 2000 murder of Bronx teenager Dora Almontaser.

Amontaser was just 19 when she was killed on Dec. 2, 2000. Her mother, Dora DeValle, says she found her daughter’s lifeless body in a family member’s apartment on East 180th Street. Her teenage daughter had been strangled and raped after meeting a man over the internet by the name of Christopher Gonzalez.

Gonzalez avoided authorities for 17 years. He was apprehended by police in Florida in 2017, with his DNA linking him to the 2000 Bronx homicide. He is also connected to a 2005 killing of a 25-year-old woman from Yonkers.

Gonzalez has accepted a plea deal and is expected to receive a combined sentence of 25 years to life for the two murders. He has been in jail for five years, and the family says they can’t wait for Friday to be the last time they enter the courtroom to handle this hard chapter of their lives.