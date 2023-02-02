ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superintendent: No signs of raccoon at building in News 12 report

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

News 12 shared the story Wednesday of a Concourse Village resident who says she's been facing a raccoon infestation outside of her bedroom window.

The superintendent of the building where the resident lives provided the following statement in response to News 12’s report:

“I have not seen any recent signs of a racoon and have not received any report of sightings by other residents.  I make sure to check and secure the trash receptacles all the time.   Our tenant wanted us to brick up the window but that is illegal and unsafe.  The tenant also requested an interior window security gate but has now refused installation.  We also have alerted our Pest Control Service Company to the potential issue.“

News 12’s Amanda Bossard is in the Alert Center with more reaction to the exclusive video from Wednesday.

