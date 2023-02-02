Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey high school swimmer disqualified from race over size of American flag on cap, dad claims
Because the American flag on his swimmer's cap was measured to be 0.2 inches too large, a New Jersey sophomore was disqualified from a race.
Whoopi Goldberg asks if 'we need to see White people get beat up' to see change, then quickly clarifies
Whoopi Goldberg asked during "The View" on Monday if "we need to see white people get beat up" to see police reform following the death of Tyre Nichols.
Stephen Colbert attacks Jim Jordan's response to Tyre Nichols: At what point do you 'start being evil?'
“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert attacked Rep. Jim Jordan as potentially “evil” for not acting on reforming the police after Tyre Nichols’ police beating.
Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher ‘Stays out of Her Way’ When She’s Working
In a 2014 interview with Us Weekly, Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher revealed he keeps his distance when Underwood works on music.
Hawaii woman found hogtied, strangled in bathtub in murder-suicide: Police
Johnalynn Ilae was found dead in a bathtub with zip ties around her wrist in an apartment in the Waikele area of Honolulu, Hawaii, police said.
Tyre Nichols videos: Eric Garner's daughter criticizes release of footage like a 'premiere of a movie'
Emerald Snipes-Garner blasted the Memphis authorities' release of the Tyre Nichols footage on Friday, telling NewsNation's Chris Cuomo that it was like a movie premiere.
Sally Field's Son Recalls How His Coming Out Experience Inspired Mom's Brothers & Sisters Storyline
Sam Greisman, Field's youngest son, writes in an exclusive essay for PEOPLE about what he's learned from his Oscar-winning mother — and how some of his own life played out on television Sam Greisman is a New York-based writer and the youngest of Sally Field's three children. (Her other two sons are Peter Craig, 53, a screenwriter and novelist, and Eli, 50, a writer and director.) Here, exclusively for PEOPLE, Greisman opens up in an essay about what Field has taught him — and, in her most vulnerable moments, shown him. I've...
Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria says she doesn’t ‘feel so strong’ in wake of husband’s manslaughter charges
Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria, spoke out about her husband's manslaughter charges on her podcast, thanking fans for their support. She said without them, her family would "crumble."
CNN's Van Jones says Tyre Nichols' death might have been 'driven by racism' despite Black cops being charged
CNN's Van Jones raised eyebrows on social media for suggesting racism may have led to the death of Tyre Nichols despite five Black police officers being charged.
Lisa Marie Presley's Friends Insist Late Singer Felt Mom Priscilla Didn't Do 'Anything In Her Best Interest' As Drama Over Will Heats Up
A battle over Lisa Marie Presley's will has emerged in the weeks following her tragic death earlier this month. When the only daughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley died on Thursday, January 12, following a full cardiac arrest at her home, she left her trust to her three daughters.Lisa Marie shares daughter Riley Keough, 33, with ex-husband Danny Keough, as well as 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper Lockwood with Michael Lockwood. Because Finley and Harper are minors, the money will go intro a trust. Lisa Marie wrote a living will in 1993 and amended it in 2010, making Priscilla and...
Patrick Mahomes’ dad, ex-MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, says his son honed his athletic skills as a baseball prodigy
Long before Patrick Mahomes II won an NFL MVP award, he was fine-tuning his athletic skills on the baseball diamond with his father, a Major League Baseball relief pitcher.
Ozzy Osbourne seen for the first time since announcing he's retiring from touring
Ozzy Osbourne was seen using a cane while entering a medical center in Los Angeles on Wednesday after he announced he's retiring from touring.
Valerie Bertinelli Admits To Being Called 'Fat' & 'Lazy' By A Former Partner Following Divorce From Tom Vitale
Valerie Bertinelli opened up about a toxic relationship with a former partner. On Tuesday, January 31, the actress took to her Instagram Story to share with her followers how she's currently in therapy to help her overcome trauma from a past romance where she was verbally abused. “By searching for that, by healing that, I have just put a better life forward for myself, a more joyful, a more happy life. … I finally feel like I deserve it," Bertinelli explained about her mental health journey. The Hot in Cleveland star admitted she she is “long over the narcissist." “I...
Whoopi Goldberg asks Karine Jean-Pierre to make sure Biden denounces GOP over education in State of the Union
Whoopi Goldberg asked Karine Jean-Pierre during "The View" if she would tell President Biden to hammer Republican education policies during the State of the Union.
Tyre Nichols' family dismisses rumor in Memphis man's beating death after police stop
A rumored relationship between Tyre Nichols and the wife or girlfriend of one of the five Memphis cops accused of his murder is not true, his stepfather said.
Alex Murdaugh's alibi just had an 'atomic bomb' drop down on it: Criminal defense attorney
South Carolina criminal defense attorney Cindy Crick weighed in on the impact of testimony from the first week of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial on "Sunday Night in America."
China's spy balloon was a test the US 'played right into,' says former Special Ops Analyst
Former Special Operations Intel Analyst Brett Velicovich and Gatestone Institute Senior Fellow Gordon Chang react to the shooting down of the Chinese spy balloon.
Miami Black leaders apologize to Gov. Ron DeSantis after a member called him racist
Black leaders in Miami apologized to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after one of its members called him a racist in response to his actions related to content in schools.
Biden's administration, the least transparent in our history, is about to get a great big wake up call
Democrats in the House of Representatives changed the rules in the last two years. Now they are going to have to face the consequences of all the changes they made.
Comedian Wanda Sykes claims Biden documents scandal is no big deal: 'This doesn't bother me at all'
Wanda Sykes joked that the Joe Biden’s documents scandal was no big deal because he was so old that most of the documents were probably just “history now.”
Fox News
958K+
Followers
5K+
Post
739M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0