Valerie Bertinelli opened up about a toxic relationship with a former partner. On Tuesday, January 31, the actress took to her Instagram Story to share with her followers how she's currently in therapy to help her overcome trauma from a past romance where she was verbally abused. “By searching for that, by healing that, I have just put a better life forward for myself, a more joyful, a more happy life. … I finally feel like I deserve it," Bertinelli explained about her mental health journey. The Hot in Cleveland star admitted she she is “long over the narcissist." “I...

6 DAYS AGO