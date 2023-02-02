Read full article on original website
Related
Alex Murdaugh's alibi just had an 'atomic bomb' drop down on it: Criminal defense attorney
South Carolina criminal defense attorney Cindy Crick weighed in on the impact of testimony from the first week of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial on "Sunday Night in America."
Whoopi Goldberg asks Karine Jean-Pierre to make sure Biden denounces GOP over education in State of the Union
Whoopi Goldberg asked Karine Jean-Pierre during "The View" if she would tell President Biden to hammer Republican education policies during the State of the Union.
China's spy balloon was a test the US 'played right into,' says former Special Ops Analyst
Former Special Operations Intel Analyst Brett Velicovich and Gatestone Institute Senior Fellow Gordon Chang react to the shooting down of the Chinese spy balloon.
Miami Black leaders apologize to Gov. Ron DeSantis after a member called him racist
Black leaders in Miami apologized to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after one of its members called him a racist in response to his actions related to content in schools.
China fumes after US pops its balloon, warns of possible ‘responses’ to ‘clear overreaction’
The Chinese government said it disapproves of the U.S. decision to shoot down an unmanned surveillance balloon and warned it may have "responses" to that action.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
White House's Karine Jean-Pierre confronted with polls showing Americans don't trust Biden
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked Monday to comment on polls indicating the American people are losing faith in Biden's leadership.
Hillary Clinton privately thinks Kamala Harris lacks 'political instincts' to win a primary: Report
A Monday article from The New York Times claimed two Democrats recalled hearing Hillary Clinton doubting Kamala Harris' ability to 'clear a primary field.'
Migrants flee NYC for Canada after ‘drugs,’ ‘homeless people’ make life unbearable: report
Canada is becoming the new home for migrants after some complain life in New York City has become difficult because of rampant drug use and high rates of homelessness.
5 things Jesus never said
Not everything the world tells us about God is true. For instance, Jesus gets credited with a lot of statements or ideas that He never said.
Rubio says Biden waiting to tell American public about Chinese balloon a ‘dereliction of duty’
Senator Marco Rubio said Sunday that President Biden's "dereliction of duty" on dealing with the Chinese spy balloon started with his failure to inform the American public.
Biden's IRS plans to crack down on waiters' tips
The Internal Revenue Service is moving ahead with a proposal to crack down on service industry tip reporting in an effort the agency said would provide "certainty to taxpayers."
Rumored Senate candidate Elissa Slotkin announces divorce from husband after moving to home of lobbyist, donor
Democratic Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, a rumored Senate candidate, announced she and her husband of 12 years are divorcing.
BLM called out for receiving millions, not helping Black Americans: 'Black Lives don't matter'
'The Five' co-hosts breakdown how the Black Lives Matter organization hasn't helped Black Americans despite receiving millions in donations over the past few years.
Democrats warn of election consequences for Biden after DNC votes to alter presidential nominating calendar
Republicans and Democrats are criticizing the DNC after it voted Saturday to make drastic changes to its presidential nominating calendar for the 2024 election cycle.
Over 100 groups back Manchin, GOP plan to block Biden’s ‘woke’ ESG investing rule
More than 100 conservative groups are urging Congress to roll back Biden's "politically inappropriate" and "financially irresponsible" ESG investment rule.
Republican demands Joe Biden, Kamala Harris resign after 'catastrophic Chinese spy balloon spectacle'
Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., demanded Saturday that both president Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should resign after allowing a Chinese spy balloon to fly over America.
BLM founder calls out Biden, Buttigieg and officials for refusing to defund police: ‘Deep cowardice’
The founder of Black Lives Matter, Patrisse Cullors, slammed President Biden and other officials for showing "deep cowardice" and siding with "violent police forces."
Hunter Biden's former business associate has raked in over $500K from pro-Biden super PAC
The consulting firm co-founded by Hunter Biden’s former business associate raked in over $500,000 from a super PAC that helped elect President Biden.
Gabby Petito update: Newly released high-res photo shows injuries from Utah domestic call
A newly unveiled picture shows Gabby Petito moments before Moab police pulled over Brian Laundrie in response to a domestic violence call in August 2021.
Fox News
958K+
Followers
5K+
Post
739M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0