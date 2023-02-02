ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, CA

WATCH: Surveillance video shows suspect in Selma police shooting

By John Houghton
 5 days ago

SELMA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) — Newly obtained surveillance video shows the alleged suspect 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon walking down the streets of Selma immediately after the shooting of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.

Officer Carrasco later died of his injuries in the hospital.

The footage shows what happened on Tuesday following the shooting – and then shows Dixon’s arrest.

According to court documents , in 2019 Dixon was convicted of second-degree felony robbery. He was in jail until July 2020 and then released on probation. He was arrested again a month after his release for carrying a loaded gun and possession of drugs.

On August 19, 2020, Dixon was arrested again for five felonies and one misdemeanor, according to court documents. Dixon stayed in jail until April 2022 when he was transferred to the state prison. Due to credits for time served and Assembly Bill 109, Dixon was released on probation.

He was arrested on Tuesday following the shooting of Officer Carrasco .

