ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Democrats condemn Republican abortion exceptions bill; argue it allows women to be prosecuted unfairly

By Chris O'Brien
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TJM0o_0kagp78q00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some might call it a walk back from the strictest abortion ban in the country—a new bill in Tennessee’s legislature does legalize some abortions in cases of rape and incest.

But the qualifiers stir fury in the state Democratic party .

“It’s hard to imagine it to be possible to make it worse,” Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville) said. “But they may have just pulled it off because this is barbaric.”

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

Under SB0857 , if someone puts forward a “false report” of a rape to receive an abortion, “The defendant must be sentenced to a mandatory minimum sentence of at least three (3) years in incarceration, and the person must serve one hundred percent (100%) of the three-year minimum sentence.”

Democrats argue this leaves the door open for various problems. They used an example in their criticism: Imagine if a woman is raped while she doesn’t know she’s pregnant. She then finds out about the pregnancy and decides to get an abortion because she believes that child is a product of rape. But that child doesn’t belong to the rapist because the woman was already pregnant beforehand. Democrats said that would be considered filing a “false report” which would then lead to charges.

That stipulation even has some Republicans unsure. House Majority Leader William Lamberth wanted to be clear that he hadn’t read the bill yet, but still wanted to be clear that he wouldn’t tolerate any sort of punishment of victims.

SEE ALSO | State Democrats unveil legislative package to return abortion to Tennessee

“We’ll definitely take a close look at that, because there’s never a time that you should re-victimize anyone that has already had something horrendous happen to them,” he said.

Furthermore, evidence to convict a suspect usually isn’t available for months .

“TBI came out this year and said it takes between 39 weeks and 42 weeks to get a rape kit tested,” Sen. London Lamar (D-Memphis) said. “That means you’ll have that baby before your rape kit is even tested.”

“Any victim of rape or any crime out there, we’re going to support those victims, we’re going to fight for those victims,” Lamberth said, separately. “We’re going to make sure that they’re not criminalized for the acts that have occurred against them.”

Read the latest from the TN State Capitol Newsroom

News 2 reached out to the sponsor of the bill – Sen. Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin) – to see if he wanted to broach the subject Thursday morning following the Senate session. In an email, he responded, “I need to get back to Gallatin today, but as we move forward I would be happy to speak with you. Give me a couple of weeks.”

Hundreds of bills will be up for debate during the 113th General Assembly . Tennessee lawmakers shared their thoughts on some of the major issues up for discussion at this year’s legislative session.

What lawmakers had to say about: Abortion Ban Clarification | Marijuana Reform | Transgender Therapy and LGBTQ+ Rights | Dept. of Children’s Services | Education | Crime/Public Safety | More

You can also find daily coverage from the session here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

Why Are Women Now Required to Cover Their Arms in the Missouri State House?

Last week, lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives voted on a new rules package that would require women to cover their shoulders (while leaving the dress code for men unaltered). The previous dress code for women mandated “dresses or skirts or slacks worn with a blazer or sweater and appropriate dress shoes or boots." The implicit sexism of the addition was noted by many.
MISSOURI STATE
KELOLAND TV

Senate votes to strip member of voting rights

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Black Enterprise

Rep. Frederica Wilson Opens Up About Being Forced To Birth Deceased Child After Passing of Anti-Abortion Bill

The bravest thing a person can do is speak their truth. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) took to the House floor to share her experiences of forced childbirth delivery on Wednesday. After the House passed its first abortion law, the 80-year-old congresswoman had some things to say. In a speech she shared via Twitter, Wilson revealed her first conceived child was pronounced dead inside her womb. “At seven months, the baby stopped moving. He was soon pronounced dead, right inside of my womb, and the doctor was prohibited by law from inducing labor,” she said, People reported.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

South Dakota Senator Censured, Unsuspended After ‘Suckling’ Scandal

A week after suspending state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, the South Dakota Senate voted Wednesday to censure and reinstate the Republican, despite a pending lawsuit in which she claimed the legislature violated her First Amendment rights over the temporary removal. Frye-Mueller found herself in hot water after was accused of harassing one of her staffers with a string of unsavory comments about vaccines and breastfeeding, including suggesting that she suckle her own husband to get her milk to come in instead of feeding her child formula. The vote comes after a near-unanimous recommendation early Wednesday morning to remove the suspension. “We believe that is enough to appropriately address the matter and to make the statement to all legislators that your conduct with staff members must be above reproach,” said Sen. David Wheeler. “You must talk with them, and interact with them, professionally. There is no leeway in that.” Following the passage, Frye-Mueller has resumed full voting rights.Read it at NewsCenter1
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Salon

The overturn of Roe cost the GOP. So why are Republicans now doubling down on abortion bans?

If there was one inescapable takeaway from the midterm elections, it was this: Abortion is a losing issue for Republicans. Despite reams of historical evidence suggesting November 2022 was going to produce a "red wave," Democrats racked up dramatic wins, seizing state and federal offices and retaining control of the Senate. Much of the post-election data on why was messy— except when it came to abortion. On that issue, study after study showed that support for abortion rights after the overturn of Roe v. Wade in June was a major — and often deciding — factor. The implicit political advice to Republicans couldn't be clearer: Back off the draconian abortion restrictions. They've done no such thing, however.
GEORGIA STATE
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

63K+
Followers
19K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy