Read full article on original website
Related
GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump
Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
The Dems who want to call GOP's debt ceiling bluff
A subtle political recalibration is leaving House Republicans with potentially less leverage to force spending cuts. The big picture: As national debt has risen from around $19 trillion in 2011 to more than $31 trillion today, many left-leaning economists have begun to rethink the risks of debt accumulation, and some congressional Democrats say they no longer view it with as much alarm.
Biden's unity push at the State of the Union
President Biden will update the “unity agenda” that he unveiled in last year’s State of the Union address and call on Congress to work with him on non-controversial issues, like fighting cancer and opioid addiction. Why it matters: Biden is using Tuesday's State of the Union to...
GOP lawmakers react to China balloon: "This administration lacks urgency"
Republican lawmakers reacted Sunday to the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon and criticized the Biden administration for not shooting it down sooner. Driving the news: "The message they were trying to send is what they believe internally, and that is that the United States is a once-great superpower that's hollowed out, it's in decline," Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said.
Gov. Sununu "definitely thinking about" 2024 presidential bid
Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.) said Sunday that he is "definitely thinking about" running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Why it matters: A number of Republicans have already signaled their interest in jumping into the 2024 presidential contest, including Nikki Haley, who is expected to formally announce her bid this month.
There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies
Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen. This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Koch network indicates it won't back Trump in 2024
The conservative political network associated with billionaire Charles Koch won't be backing former President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential bid, becoming the latest GOP megadonor to distance themselves from Trump. Driving the news: The Americans for Prosperity Action, the leading political arm of the Koch network, will support a candidate in...
Senators to receive classified briefing this week on China balloon
The Senate is getting an all-member classified briefing on Thursday in the wake of the surveillance balloon that traveled across part of the U.S., a spokesperson for Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) told Axios. The big picture: Some lawmakers have been demanding more information related to the balloon and Republican...
The congressional China-EV showdown
The U.S. electric car market and its reliance on China is heading for a collision with Congress. Why it matters: Lawmakers are setting their sights on the auto industry’s global supply relationships as bipartisan support emerges to deal with the dirtier sides of "clean energy." Driving the news: House...
China crashes Biden's State of the Union speech
China will be an uninvited guest at President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, as he takes credit for a resilient economy, celebrates record-low unemployment, and previews a broader domestic agenda. Why it matters: The stakes are high for Biden as he emphasizes a series of accomplishments...
Big barrier to Black representation in Congress rapidly declines
Of the 60 Black lawmakers elected to Congress this year, 30 now represent states or districts with a plurality of white voters, according to an Axios analysis. Why it matters: It marks a dramatic shift from the recent past, when most Black lawmakers hailed from majority-minority districts specifically drawn to elect them. In 2014, only eight (of 43) elected Black lawmakers were from plurality-white states or districts.
Scoop: U.S. asked Israel and PA to "pause" certain actions in West Bank and at UN
Secretary of State Tony Blinken while in the Middle East last week asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for a temporary “pause” in certain actions each side opposes, including Israeli settlement activity in the occupied West Bank and Palestinian moves at the UN, U.S. and Israeli officials told Axios.
Exclusive: New PAC targets Dems written off by the establishment
2022 Senate almost-winner Mandela Barnes is launching a PAC to help candidates who are written off by institutional supporters, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The Wisconsin Democrat, like Maryland's newly-elected Gov. Wes Moore, faced skepticism from some corners of the Democratic Party about his electability, as they both were competing for seats that had always been held by white lawmakers.
Trump denies Chinese balloons flew over U.S. during his administration
Former President Trump denied the Department of Defense's claims that suspected Chinese surveillance balloons had also transited the U.S. during his administration, telling Fox News Digital on Sunday that it "never happened." Why it matters: The U.S. on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the South Carolina...
Ukraine lays out demands for Israel ahead of key visit to Kyiv
Ukraine in recent days requested Israel publicly condemn the Russian invasion and approve a $500 million loan to the Ukrainian government, one Israeli official and one Ukrainian official told Axios. Why it matters: The requests were made ahead of Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen's expected visit to Kyiv this week....
Biden’s tough sales job
Team Biden is convinced that its State of the Union challenge tomorrow is as much about perception as reality. Why it matters: Economic indicators are heading in the exact direction the White House predicted, but voters are deeply skeptical that the economy is working for them. Team Biden is eager...
Joe Manchin feels the heat in West Virginia
Get ready for one of the messiest statewide campaigns in recent West Virginia history — whether or not Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) runs for re-election. Why it matters: West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) would pose the biggest Republican threat Manchin has faced in his 12-year Senate career. Justice,...
Biden to push for expanded insulin caps, Medicaid coverage in SOTU
President Biden's State of the Union address will include calls for insulin cost caps for privately insured patients and a renewed bid to close the Medicaid coverage gap in Republican-controlled states that haven't accepted the Affordable Care Act's Medicaid expansion. The big picture: Neither proposal has much of a chance,...
UN chief fears world is "sleepwalking" into a wider war
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said on Monday he fears the world is "sleepwalking" into a wider war beyond Russia's invasion of Ukraine while it at the same time faces "a confluence of challenges unlike any other in our lifetimes." Driving the news: Guterres urged countries to adhere to...
Axios
Washington, DC
100K+
Followers
60K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0