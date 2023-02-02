Read full article on original website
smilepolitely.com
Five things to eat or drink in C-U this month: February 2023
Happy Black History Month! February is a great time to reflect and honor the contributions Black individuals have made to our country. This month, my food recommendations celebrate Black excellence in the Champaign-Urbana food scene. This February — and all year long, seek out businesses, restaurants, food trucks, and bakeries run by Black entrepreneurs and eat amazing food. If you’re not sure where to go, check out more than 150+ businesses on Buy Black Chambana’s website and follow the community organization on Facebook.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington VFW now serving ramen
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Bloomington Normal is getting its first ramen shop at the local VFW. According to a Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene post, NOM NOM NOODLE’s opened Monday, serving ramen, sticky buns, pot stickers, crab rangoon and other dishes. Owner Chris Bradley said that the flavor profiles are...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Eastern Illinois Food Bank Making Stop at Mark Denman School; Sat Feb 11th 9:30 – 10:30 AM
THE FOLLOWING IS AN EASTERN ILLINOIS FOODBANK RELEASE. Danville, IL – Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity. The distribution will be held at Mark Denman Elementary School (930 Colfax St.) in Danville, Illinois on 02/11/2023 from 9:30 – 10:30am and is open to residents of Vermilion County.Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
Village of Mahomet to build new facility for school, community tennis and pickleball
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Mahomet plans to build a new 6-court tennis facility at Middletown Park for local tennis players to enjoy, while also becoming the new home for the Mahomet-Seymour High School tennis teams. The Village of Mahomet Parks and Recreation said the village received sealed bids on Jan. 24 for […]
WCIA
ciFavorites: Windy City Pizza
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Windy City Pizza has been in Charleston Illinois for a few years. Each year it continues to grow. But this wasn’t the first site for a Windy City Pizza. Owner Jim Doppelhammer said he and his wife, Ava, first opened a Windy City Pizza in Conway Arkansas.
WCIA
Career Services at East Central Illinois workNet Center
We offer a number of Career Services when people come into the East Central Illinois workNet Center. These include Job Search Assistance (we can provide local labor market info and job search assistance, including using technology and reviewing job postings), Resume Writing (we will help you update your resume and help you post it to Illinois Job Link, where employers can view it), and Interview Prep.
Champaign Police assign district commanders to handle quality of life concerns
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign Police Department is trying something new when it comes to handling quality of life concerns. Starting Monday, a district commander will be assigned to each of the city’s four districts. You can go to your district commander with things like traffic complaints and safety issues. Lieutenant Aaron Lack says […]
UPDATE: Second St. closure delayed in Champaign
Update: Feb. 7, 2023 The City of Champaign has updated the closure information for Second St. The work was first scheduled to occur on Feb. 7; however, the date has been changed. The closure will now occur on Friday, Feb. 10 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The […]
Decatur community gathers to remember 11-year-old pitbull
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Park in Decatur was lit up blue on Saturday night for Blue the dog. Blue and his 4 siblings were left outside in below-freezing temperatures at the hands of their owners. For some, remembrance is just one way to spread awareness about animal cruelty. Beth Wallace, an animal advocate, was […]
Rantoul students bring historical inventors to life
RANTOUL, Ill., (WCIA) — Kids in Rantoul are bringing learning to life. They’re presenting projects in a way Allison Owens, their third-grade teacher, hopes will make them feel more comfortable. After researching famous inventors, the students dressed up like them in a real-life wax museum. Owens said it’s important for her Northview Elementary students to […]
WCIA
National Weather Service offering in person Spotter Training Classes this year
LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service Office in Lincoln and the office in Chicago have posted their 2023 schedule for their spotter talks. Below is a list of locations, dates, and times within our viewing area. Last year the Central Illinois Office hosted these events virtually and is still planning on hosting an online training seminar later this spring for those that can not be at one in person.
Mattoon restaurant demolished over weekend, plans to rebuild
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A popular restaurant in Mattoon was demolished over the weekend. During the demolition process, the Mattoon Fire Department found a gas leak at Lee’s Famous Recipe. Chief Hilligoss said 8th St. between Broadway Ave. and Charleston Ave. was blocked off to allow Ameren to dig and fix the leak. Last year, […]
Pavement replacement closing part of Urbana street
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Church Street in Urbana will be closed to traffic for the next week as crews remove and replace the pavement. Construction will begin at 7 a.m. on Tuesday between North Orchard and North McCullough Streets. Access will be maintained to properties located in this stretch of Church Street, but […]
Champaign fiberoptic construction project begins, expect workers in yards
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced construction is set to begin for the installation of fiberoptic utility. The city said i3 Broadbrand will be working in the following two areas: Construction is expected to last 6-8 weeks from first seeing utility flags to completing restoration and activating services. Network construction activities will […]
Hoopeston bowling alley reopens after fire
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A small fire broke out at a bowling alley in Hoopeston on Saturday. It happened at Fast Lanes Bowling Alley, located at 719 West Elm Street. Hoopeston Fire Chief Joel Bird said a small grease fire broke out in the kitchen and it was extinguished quickly. No one was hurt. The […]
Crisis Nursery reduces overnight care services
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Crisis Nursery in Urbana is reducing its overnight care services in February, the childcare facility announced on Monday. In a press release, Executive Director Stephanie Record said the change is necessary due to a staffing shortage. However, the crisis line will remain available 24/7 and she said families who need help […]
Unit 4’s board president discusses the future of Schools of Choice
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign Unit 4 School District is tackling socioeconomic segregation. Over the past five months, district leaders heard comments from families about potential solutions. Monday, for the first time – WCIA-3 crews brought questions directly to the school board. Members were unable to discuss the matter before voting to “protect the […]
tourcounsel.com
Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois
Eastland Mall is a shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois. It opened in 1967 and has expanded several times in its history. It features more than 90 stores and a food court. The anchor store is Kohl's. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Macy's, Bergner's, and Sears. The fifth anchor store, JCPenney, has been rebuilt, partially demolished, and subdivided into in-line mall retail space.
Central Illinois farmer appointed to replace Bennett in 106th Illinois House District
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois farmer was appointed to the Illinois General Assembly over the weekend. Rep. Jason Bunting (R-Emington) was sworn in Saturday as the State Representative of the 106th District. He replaces Tom Bennett, who was sworn into a senate seat to fill in for Jason Barrickman. The 106th House District […]
Man commits armed pizza robbery in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint of the pizza he was delivering on Monday. Police officials said the robbery happened in the area of Zeiter Court and Griffin Street. The victim told officers that he was delivering a pizza to an address in that […]
