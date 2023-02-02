Read full article on original website
Great News! Binghamton Named One of the Most Affordable Places in NYS for a Valentine Date
Feel completely overwhelmed with the state of the economy and suffocating inflation? Most people do but there is some good news in the midst of the gunk. If this latest research is to be believed, if you've got a date for Valentine's Day this year and you plan to take them out in Binghamton, you're going to be paying a whole lot less than most other places in New York.
Binghamton Rumble Ponies Talent Search Is Back At New Location
For some of us, Groundhog Day is the day that we look forward to as a sign that Spring is on it's way. For me, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies "Rumble Factor Talent Search" is the sign that Spring is almost here. It's the 5th annual Rumble Factor Talent Search and...
Is Binghamton Is On The Low Side For Snowfall This Season?
As of this date (2-7-23), we are just 41 days until the beginning of spring. Reaching that date is one thing. Winter letting go is another. How many times have we been socked with a snowstorm in late March or in the month of April? Many times for sure. There...
How To Text Broome County 911 in an Emergency
An unspoken rule of life is that deep thoughts will likely only worm their way into a person's brain when said person is showering or driving. Such was the case for me last week when a thought crawled into my brain for no particular reason and nagged at me until I hunted down the answer. The question has to do with texting 911.
Binghamton Area’s Most Expensive House for Sale Includes ‘Private Beach’
From time to time, I like to take a ride around various parts of the Southern Tier to just look at some of the beautiful architecture. Our communities have many wonderful buildings, some of which are on the National Register of Historic Places. Our area has many amazing homes as...
State DOT Orders I-81 Pedestrian Bridge in Dickinson Torn Down
A walkway over Interstate 81 linking homes in the Sunrise Terrace neighborhood with Otsiningo Park in the town of Dickinson will be removed soon. The pedestrian bridge between Bevier Street and Old Front Street opened for use in January 1968. A sign informs pedestrians that the bridge over Interstate 81...
Public Hearing Set for Binghamton’s First Licensed Cannabis Shop
The Binghamton planning commission will hold a public hearing on the city's first licensed cannabis retail store. The shop to be operated by On Point Cannabis at 75 Court Street is expected to open soon. The site has been home to Just Breathe, a business that has been selling hemp-derived products since the summer of 2021.
You Know It’s Cold in Binghamton When…
All my husband could do was roll his eyes and shrug his shoulders when he got home last night and found my "better prepare for weathermageddon power outages" list sitting on the dining room table. I like to think of myself as the motto for the United States Post Office...
The Home of Boy Scout Troop #1 is Right Here in Upstate New York
There are many small, "unknown" museums all around Upstate New York. We have tons of intersting history and fascinating stories to tell as a state. But I must admit, this is one of the most unique ones around and certainly one of the best. Growing up, we always heard about...
Police Release Names of 14 Arrested at Johnson City Wegmans Store
Johnson City police say more than a dozen people are expected to face charges following a protest outside the Wegmans store on Harry L. Drive. The demonstration was held in response to the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis and the violent arrest of a Binghamton man. According to a...
Broome Seeking New Administrator for Willow Point Nursing Home
The "Help Wanted" sign has been posted for one of the highest-paid jobs in Broome County government. Just over a year since Adam Aranov was hired as the new administrator for Willow Point Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, the county is seeking someone to fill the post. The nursing home administrator...
Former Binghamton Mayor Discusses His Arrest at Wegmans Protest
Matthew Ryan, a former mayor of Binghamton, was one of 15 people arrested during a protest outside a Wegmans store in Johnson City. Area residents organized the demonstration in response to violent incidents involving police in Binghamton and elsewhere in the United States. Village police were assisted by officers from...
Massive Drug Arrests Made in Endicott and Chenango
The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced two major drug and firearm cases this week in the Village of Endicott and Town of Chenango. According to a press release on Thursday, multiple firearms and a variety of drug-related items were seized by the Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force.
Endwell Man Sentenced to 8 Years After Walking Away From Trial
A Broome County resident who vanished in the middle of his weapon possession trial will be heading to state prison. Prosecutors said 40-year-old Kennard Wellington of Endwell had been convicted in a jury trial last October of criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration. The jury deliberated for less than an hour.
This 100+ Year Old Pennsylvania Store Will Be Closing Its Doors For Good
Here's some news that made me sad this week. We know that so many businesses in the United States are closing but this one hits close to home...literally. I'm talking about Jones Store in Warren Center, Pa. When I was growing up, there were no street signs and one grocery...
