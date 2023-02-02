Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Five puppies to represent the Commonwealth in 2023 Puppy Bowl
The line-up is set for this year’s Puppy Bowl. There will be several dogs representing Virginia during the three-hour match-up. One of them is a beagle that was rescued from the Envigo facility. Erika Proctor is the founder of Green Dogs Unleashed. She says the puppy bowl brings awareness...
WSLS
What were the winning numbers in Saturday’s Virginia Lottery drawing?
Two lucky Virginians are bringing in February with a whopping $50,000 win in the Virginia Lottery. Officials say the two tickets were purchased at a 7-Eleven in Dale City and a Food Lion in Powhatan, and the winning numbers to Saturday’s drawing were: 2-8-15-19-58 and 10 as the Powerball number.
WSLS
Newspapers dying? Ralph Nader's giving birth to one
NEW YORK – At age 88, Ralph Nader believes his neighbors in northwest Connecticut are tired of electronics and miss the feel of holding a newspaper to read about their town. So at a time that local newspapers are dying at an alarming rate, the longtime activist is helping give birth to one.
WSLS
The new strategy to keep your kids safe from online predators
ROANOKE, Va. – Online predators are everywhere, and they’re after our kids. There are 500,000 online predators active each day, according to the Child Crime Prevention and Safety Center. “We want people to take it serious. We want them to know that predators are out there. They are...
WSLS
EXPLAINER: Why you likely won’t see a big snowstorm in Southwest, Central Virginia any time soon
ROANOKE, Va. – Some of us got a little tease of snow early on Groundhog Day. Other than that, let’s not pull any punches. This winter has been pathetic from a snow perspective. Most of the area falls six inches to one foot below normal on snowfall through...
WSLS
Danville crash on U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina cleared
DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:. According to the Danville Police Department, the crash has been cleared, and the road is now open. A single-vehicle crash has closed the U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina, according to the Danville Police Department. The crash happened on U.S. 29S near West...
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,216 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, 8,210 new cases in the last week
As of Tuesday, Virginia is reporting 2,269,006 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,173 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,393 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
