ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Five puppies to represent the Commonwealth in 2023 Puppy Bowl

The line-up is set for this year’s Puppy Bowl. There will be several dogs representing Virginia during the three-hour match-up. One of them is a beagle that was rescued from the Envigo facility. Erika Proctor is the founder of Green Dogs Unleashed. She says the puppy bowl brings awareness...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Newspapers dying? Ralph Nader's giving birth to one

NEW YORK – At age 88, Ralph Nader believes his neighbors in northwest Connecticut are tired of electronics and miss the feel of holding a newspaper to read about their town. So at a time that local newspapers are dying at an alarming rate, the longtime activist is helping give birth to one.
WINSTED, CT
WSLS

The new strategy to keep your kids safe from online predators

ROANOKE, Va. – Online predators are everywhere, and they’re after our kids. There are 500,000 online predators active each day, according to the Child Crime Prevention and Safety Center. “We want people to take it serious. We want them to know that predators are out there. They are...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Danville crash on U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina cleared

DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:. According to the Danville Police Department, the crash has been cleared, and the road is now open. A single-vehicle crash has closed the U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina, according to the Danville Police Department. The crash happened on U.S. 29S near West...
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy