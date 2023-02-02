Read full article on original website
Plumb Joy
4d ago
Justifiably so, judges are so corrupt it's numbing and especially Anti Family court judges. We have the worst injustice system of all developed countries and by a longshot.
Reply
3
Related
New San Luis Valley DA spars with attorney general on oversight
New San Luis Valley District Attorney Anne Kelly wants the state’s attorney general to back off of an agreement to appoint an independent monitor to oversee her office.
Colorado care worker sentenced to 60 days in jail for assisted-living facility death
A care worker on duty the day Hazel Place died after being left unattended for six hours in 100-degree weather at a Grand Junction assisted living facility was sentenced to 60 days in county jail on Monday in Mesa County district court. Jamie Johnston, 32, was also sentenced to three...
Bill would bar trans women athletes from women’s school teams in Colorado
A bill that would ban transgender student athletes from participating in women’s sports is scheduled for a Monday hearing at the Colorado Legislature. House Bill 23-1098, the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Byron Pelton of Sterling and Republican Reps. Lisa Frizell of Castle Rock and Brandi Bradley of Littleton, would require […] The post Bill would bar trans women athletes from women’s school teams in Colorado appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Pregnant, postpartum prisoners could be released under proposed law
(Denver, Colo.) A representative of an organization that advocates for pregnant people in jail said legislation soon will be introduced in Colorado that would give prisoners more time with their babies.
Governor Jared Polis (D) issues two executive orders from Jan. 23-30
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) issued two executive orders from Jan. 23-30. As of Jan. 30, Polis has issued four executive orders in 2023—one fewer than he did at this point a year ago. Governors use executive orders to manage executive branch operations. During the week of Jan. 23-30,...
thesource.com
Black Colorado Ranchers Arrested After Domestic Terrorism From Locals
Black Colorado farmers Courtney and Nicole Mallery were arrested after making complaints about harassment on he and his wife’s farm. A case involving racial tensions between a Black family and their predominantly white neighbors has escalated to multiple restraining orders and now felony arrests. Courtney and Nicole relocated to...
How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban
Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
Bill seeking consent for pelvic exams advances
Medical exams of intimate areas can often be uncomfortable, but imagine them taking place without consent and while under anesthesia.
How Many Inmates Are There In Colorado Prisons?
If people don't quit breaking the law, Colorado may run out of room to house convicted criminals. Most Colorado state prisons are operating very near their capacity level. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Corrections, at the end of January, there were only 867 vacant beds in Colorado's state prisons.
EDITORIAL: Coloradans rein in a rogue judge
Colorado’s judges aren’t elected; they’re appointed by the governor. But they can be voted out — which is what happened in November in southwest Colorado’s La Plata County. Voters in and around Durango, the county seat, had enough of La Plata County Court Judge Anne...
KDVR.com
Police investigate report of armed man at rec center
Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Police investigate report of armed man at rec center. Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Average price for a gallon of gas nears $4 in Colorado. The pain...
foodsafetynews.com
Frequent marijuana use by Colorado youths associated with psychotic disorders
Colorado became the first in the nation in 2012 to make the recreational use of marijuana legal. In the following year when recreational marijuana sales got underway, Colorado’s General Assembly mandated the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) to produce a report every two years by Jan. 31 on the health effects of marijuana use and trends in marijuana use among Coloradans.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado Election Fraud Conspiracist Appears to Have Committed Voter Fraud, Court Docs Show
As one of Colorado’s most prominent election conspiracists, Joe Oltmann has spent the past two years insisting that there has been massive voter fraud in just about every Colorado and national election since 2020. He’s never been able to produce any evidence of this, and in fact, has been sued for defamation multiple times over his unsubstantiated claims.
Colorado’s Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Single Digits
Do you love small communities? Could you imagine living in a Colorado town with a year-round population of six? If so, this community in Yuma County is your cup of tea. If small-town living suits your fancy, set a course for Laird, Colorado, just 2.74 miles west of the Colorado/Nebraska state line. You'll find a number of fascinating things waiting for you in this awesome small town.
FBI warns wanted fugitive has ties to Colorado
(COLORADO) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) in Little Rock, Arkansas and ATF New Orleans are asking for the public’s help to locate and arrest a dangerous fugitive who has ties to Colorado and Wyoming. FBI said 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device. On Tuesday, Jan. […]
Tax return processing to begin soon in Colorado
DENVER — The Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR) said processing for the majority of state income tax filers will begin no later than this Friday. People can file their tax returns now through all methods with the exception of the state's Revenue Online portal, CDOR said. Revenue Online will be accessible no later than Feb. 22, according to CDOR.
cpr.org
‘They’re not gonna help you’: Why domestic violence survivors say they’re being failed by police and the ‘red flag’ law
Editor's Note: This story contains mentions of suicide and descriptions of violence. Sitting in the common room of her condo building in the Denver area, a woman recalled the moment that she decided to do something. Her partner, she said, had just threatened to take his own life — and then, chillingly, told her that he would shoot her too.
KDVR.com
Dog ingests meth on hike
Courtney Fromm is previewing her story on a dog that is recovering after ingesting meth while at a park. Courtney Fromm is previewing her story on a dog that is recovering after ingesting meth while at a park. Polis pushes plan to reduce skyrocketing utility …. Gov. Jared Polis said...
Colorado officials find $1M worth of fentanyl in abandoned suitcase on bus
Officials in Colorado uncovered more than 100,000 fentanyl pills in an abandoned suitcase on a passenger bus, authorities said Thursday.
Colorado gas prices continue to rise while national prices decline
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the rest of the country feels relief at the pump, Colorado's gas prices continue to rise. According to GasBuddy, the average gasoline price in Colorado Springs rose 13.4 cents within the last week, averaging $3.97/g Monday. Data from GasBuddy shows current gas prices are the highest for February 6 The post Colorado gas prices continue to rise while national prices decline appeared first on KRDO.
Comments / 1