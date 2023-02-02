Read full article on original website
Lawmakers consider interstate compact for mental health counselors
Interstate licensure agreements make it easier for providers to move among states. Vermont is currently part of an interstate nursing compact, and state officials are working on similar agreements for occupational therapy, social work and other fields. Read the story on VTDigger here: Lawmakers consider interstate compact for mental health counselors.
If Vermont’s health care system is a ‘village on fire,’ why don’t the villagers get a say?
Media recently reported that “two health provider groups brought alarming anecdotes and statistics to the House Committee on Health Care.” One legislator compared Vermont’s health care system to a village on fire. The testimony came from:. Devon Green of the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems.
Fill Out the NOFA-VT Direct Markets Survey!
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets After a multi-year hiatus, NOFA-VT is resurrecting the Direct Markets Survey with the support of the Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets. This survey aims to gather data about the 2022 season for NOFA-VT to speak about the state of direct-market sales in...
Act 250 in the crosshairs as environmental groups prioritize forest loss
Advocates agree that meeting the needs of Vermont’s forests are crucial to meeting the state’s goals in combating climate change. Read the story on VTDigger here: Act 250 in the crosshairs as environmental groups prioritize forest loss.
Screaming at people who disagree with you
To Darryl Benjamin: Being a senior citizen in Vermont, I take issue with the blatant ageism of your commentary. Sure, Florida attracts the over-65 crowd who, like your wife, are sick of the cold. It also attracts lots of much younger people for the same reason. I cringe every time I hear some under-65 person whine about Vermont winter weather. What else should they expect, living in northern New England.
Efforts to get Vermont’s homeless inside as temperatures plummet outside
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In freezing conditions like this, the best bet is to stay inside. But that can be a problem for people without permanent housing. That’s why community organizations across Vermont are ramping up operations to try to save lives. “The hardest part, I think, about being...
New billboards feature Maura Murray to renew focus on her case 19 years after she vanished in New Hampshire
There is a new push to find a Massachusetts college student who vanished after a car crash in Haverhill 19 years ago this week. Maura Murray’s family is relentless in their commitment to not let her case "become a file in a cabinet." Maura Murray was a star athlete...
Lawmakers propose first-of-its-kind universal child care bill for Vermont families
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Child care —or a lack thereof — is a hot topic among parents, educators, and lawmakers across Vermont. On Friday morning, a new bill was introduced by top Democrats in Montpelier that aims to address the issue. The proposal would create a preschool program...
This City in Vermont Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Vermont was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Vermont is shutting down some prison work programs
State officials say Vermont Correctional Industries has been losing money and doesn’t help people find jobs later. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont is shutting down some prison work programs.
10 Best Places to Live in Vermont for families
Places to Live in Vermont: With picturesque landscapes, four-season weather, towering mountains, and charming small towns, Vermont seems straight out of a storybook. It is also one of the safest states and offers a plethora of adventurous outdoor activities to enjoy its lush green surroundings. Couple that with a vibrant...
VTrans & Vermont Fish and Wildlife promote new roadkill app
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The next time you see road kill, the state wants you to report it. They want those reports through a new app created by VTrans and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The state is asking drivers to report when and where they see road kill...
Winooski school superintendent leaving for Northeast Kingdom
Sean McMannon will leave in June to become superintendent of the Kingdom East School District.
Contaminated cannabis: State warns of pesticide in some Vermont pot
Cold weather can wreak havoc on car engines. But there are a few things you can do -- to make sure you're not stuck waiting for a tow. Former Jay Peak owner accuses state officials for using him as 'pawn' in EB-5 scandal. Updated: moments ago. The former president of...
Green Mountain Transit’s new leader takes the driver’s seat at a critical moment
Clayton Clark said he plans to leverage his experience working in state government to advocate for the transit agency’s needs in Montpelier, which many say includes more sustainable funding supported by the state. Read the story on VTDigger here: Green Mountain Transit’s new leader takes the driver’s seat at a critical moment.
Weinberger calls on Vermont lawmakers to strengthen gun laws
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The mayor of Vermont’s largest city is asking lawmakers to strengthen gun reforms in a sweeping bill. The Senate Judiciary Committee is working on a bill aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of younger Vermonters. Friday, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger asked lawmakers to...
Vermont National Guard aviation unit deployed
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -About 50 Vermont national guard soldiers were deployed to the Middle East and Southwest Asia Saturday. The sendoff took place at 10 Saturday morning for company C, 3-126 Army Aviation. Officials say the deployment involves medical evacuation missions in the region. Six helicopters from Vermont will also...
Vermont Cannabis Control Board halts sale of contaminated cannabis
The Cannabis Control Board chair said the tainted product from Holland Cannabis had not been tested before it was sold and should never have been on store shelves because it was not registered with the board. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Cannabis Control Board halts sale of contaminated cannabis.
DNC approves new presidential primary calendar, strips New Hampshire of 'first-in-the nation' status
PHILADELPHIA — The Democratic Party on Saturday approved the reordering of its 2024 presidential primary, replacing Iowa with South Carolina in the leadoff spot as part of a major shake-up meant to empower Black and other minority voters critical to its base of support. Although changes are still possible...
Vermont needs another stimulus
The state of Vermont needs to do another stimulus check. We see all the other states still doing stimulus checks, but what is our state doing to help us? And if the state has all that money, it should help its citizens out because many people in the state of Vermont need it at the moment.
