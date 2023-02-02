ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

VTDigger

Lawmakers consider interstate compact for mental health counselors

Interstate licensure agreements make it easier for providers to move among states. Vermont is currently part of an interstate nursing compact, and state officials are working on similar agreements for occupational therapy, social work and other fields. Read the story on VTDigger here: Lawmakers consider interstate compact for mental health counselors.
vermontbiz.com

Fill Out the NOFA-VT Direct Markets Survey!

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets After a multi-year hiatus, NOFA-VT is resurrecting the Direct Markets Survey with the support of the Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets. This survey aims to gather data about the 2022 season for NOFA-VT to speak about the state of direct-market sales in...
VTDigger

Screaming at people who disagree with you

To Darryl Benjamin: Being a senior citizen in Vermont, I take issue with the blatant ageism of your commentary. Sure, Florida attracts the over-65 crowd who, like your wife, are sick of the cold. It also attracts lots of much younger people for the same reason. I cringe every time I hear some under-65 person whine about Vermont winter weather. What else should they expect, living in northern New England.
nomadlawyer.org

10 Best Places to Live in Vermont for families

Places to Live in Vermont: With picturesque landscapes, four-season weather, towering mountains, and charming small towns, Vermont seems straight out of a storybook. It is also one of the safest states and offers a plethora of adventurous outdoor activities to enjoy its lush green surroundings. Couple that with a vibrant...
WCAX

VTrans & Vermont Fish and Wildlife promote new roadkill app

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The next time you see road kill, the state wants you to report it. They want those reports through a new app created by VTrans and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The state is asking drivers to report when and where they see road kill...
WCAX

Weinberger calls on Vermont lawmakers to strengthen gun laws

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The mayor of Vermont’s largest city is asking lawmakers to strengthen gun reforms in a sweeping bill. The Senate Judiciary Committee is working on a bill aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of younger Vermonters. Friday, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger asked lawmakers to...
WCAX

Vermont National Guard aviation unit deployed

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -About 50 Vermont national guard soldiers were deployed to the Middle East and Southwest Asia Saturday. The sendoff took place at 10 Saturday morning for company C, 3-126 Army Aviation. Officials say the deployment involves medical evacuation missions in the region. Six helicopters from Vermont will also...
VTDigger

Vermont needs another stimulus

The state of Vermont needs to do another stimulus check. We see all the other states still doing stimulus checks, but what is our state doing to help us? And if the state has all that money, it should help its citizens out because many people in the state of Vermont need it at the moment.
