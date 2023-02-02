To Darryl Benjamin: Being a senior citizen in Vermont, I take issue with the blatant ageism of your commentary. Sure, Florida attracts the over-65 crowd who, like your wife, are sick of the cold. It also attracts lots of much younger people for the same reason. I cringe every time I hear some under-65 person whine about Vermont winter weather. What else should they expect, living in northern New England.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO