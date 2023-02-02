Hermosa Beach Police Officer Richard Taylor was recognized at the January 24 city council meeting for saving the life of neighbor George Adams. On the morning after Halloween in 2020, Adams was nearing his home when the small compact he was driving was hit by a cement truck. Upon being awakened by the crash, Officer Taylor rushed from his home to administer CPR to Adams, whose heart had stopped. “When I came to, Richard asked me who my favorite football team was. I told him the Lions. He said he was a Raiders fan. I said, too bad, they both suck this year. He was just trying to keep me awake until the paramedics arrived. That’s all I can tell you because that’s all I remember. But I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for Richard,” Adams said during the commendation ceremony. ER.

HERMOSA BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO