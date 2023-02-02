This Stunning Island Is Called the 'Emerald Isle of the Caribbean' — and Has an Active Volcano and Black-sand Beaches

Read full article on original website
2023 Travel Guide to the Caribbean
The Caribbean continues to be a coveted region among travelers from all over the globe as it boasts an ideal year-round climate which perfectly complements its world-class beaches and crystal clear waters as well as its award-winning hotels and resorts, friendly locals and rich history and culture. For many, a true getaway entails escaping to an island surrounded by nothing but the sea and the Caribbean provides plentiful opportunities to do just that while making lasting memories. What's more, Americans can explore this part of the world via a slew of convenient direct flights and without jumping multiple time zones or breaking the bank on accommodations and excursions.
Warning as killer creatures wash up on English beaches
Beachgoers have been warned to stay vigilant after sightings of venomous jellyfish-like creatures across Dorset’s beaches last week.The Portuguese man o’war has been found washed up on multiple beaches, including Chesil Beach on January 19.The Portuguese man o’war is typically found in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean. It has numerous venomous cells that can launch a sting powerful enough to kill or paralyse small organisms.These types of fish tend to stay in open water but can get washed up closer to the shore following long spells of strong south-westerly winds. With no independent means of propulsion, they drift...
Dreaming of that summer vacation? One site says these are the top 10 deadliest beaches in the US
Maybe you saw that story on the unlimited pass that Frontier Airlines is offering at a pretty, darned cheap rate for the summer and dreaming about some sun and fun. Well, if you do plan on heading out to catch some sun and a few waves anytime soon, there’s one list you might want to check out. Travel Lens recently released its list of the top 10 most deadly beaches in the United States, and it’s … well, maybe you shouldn’t read it at all if you are planning on splashing around in the surf. But, then again, maybe you want to avoid the hotspots.
This Adults-only All-inclusive Resort Just Opened in the Dominican Republic With 6 Pools, Ocean-view Suites, and a Beach
Marriott International's Luxury Collection moves into the all-inclusive space with the unveiling of Sanctuary Cap Cana, a Luxury Collection All-inclusive Resort.
The Beauty of Greece, A Guide to the Best Islands and Destinations
Greece is a beautiful country known for its ancient history, picturesque landscapes, and stunning beaches. The Greek islands, in particular, are a popular destination for tourists looking for a relaxing holiday by the sea.
This Southern California Mountain Town Is Buzzing During Ski Season — and It Just Got the Chicest New Cabins
Noble + Proper is super cozy and oh so cool.
Exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters washes up on UK beach
A beachgoer was stunned to come across an exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters after it washed up on the British coast.Katherine Hawkes, 39, spotted the juvenile Sunfish, generally native to oceans around the equator, while walking on Great Yarmouth beach, Norfolk, on new year's day.The remarkable animal, which can often be found basking in the rays of the hot sun, is the largest bony fish in the world and has an unusual back fin, shaped like a bullet.Keen photographer Katherine first thought the fish was a “seal pup” and said she was “excited” to take a snap...
Sedona, Arizona, Got a Brand-new Hotel Today — With 40 Cube-shaped Rooms and Unreal Red Rock Views
Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel, is one of the most anticipated resort openings in the U.S.
Bucket List: 18 of the Most Beautiful Places in the World
With the wide range of stunning and awe-inspiring locations that span the planet, it is no surprise that many of us have bucket lists devoted to exploring some of the most beautiful places in the world. Even though there is no definitive definition of what makes a place truly beautiful,...
This All-inclusive Luxury Ranch Is the No. 1 Resort in California — and Now Has a Secret Wine Cellar
Secluded Santa Barbara, California, hideaway San Ysidro Ranch is home to a globally curated wine reserve.
The Muraka is the worlds first fully functioning underwater hotel suite and the experience is truly one of a kind
The Muraka opened its doors in 2018. Its located in the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island Resort, which is owned by Hilton Hotel. This new hotel suite has had many travelers seeking to book their spot into the one of a kind experience of staying 16 feet below the Indian Ocean surrounded by all the sea life there is. Although the Rangali Island Resort consists of around 150 over-the-water villas, its main attraction has to be The Muraka suite. This beautiful and unique suite includes two floors. The upper deck of the suite consists of a twin-sized bedroom, a bathroom facing the ocean view, a fitness center for a quick workout, butler’s room, a living room, a kitchen and a bar. It also has a sun deck and a luxurious infinity pool to cool off in. The lower deck has a living space, master bedroom and a bathroom surrounded by an all glass frame with a 180-degree panoramic view of the underwater marine life.
Princess Grace Kelly's Honeymoon Yacht Just Got a Stunning Renovation — Here's How to Get on Board
The yacht sails the Gálapagos Islands as part of the Quasar Expeditions fleet.
How to Take an Unforgettable Winter Trip to Iceland — Northern Lights, Gorgeous Inns, and Frozen Waterfalls Included
"Iceland is an entirely different country in winter."
Research shows surfers play a critical safety role at unpatrolled beaches
A first-of-its-kind study by La Trobe University researchers shows surfers play a critical role in keeping people safe on unpatrolled beaches, potentially saving hundreds of lives each year. More than 550 surfers across Victoria were surveyed as part of a partnership study between Surfing Victoria and La Trobe's Center for...
Walking Bridgetown, Barbados
You don’t often see green monkeys. This post contains affiliate links. For more information, click here. Native to west Africa, the species first travelled to Barbados aboard slave ships in the late 17th century. There’s now a small colony living near Fort Lauderdale, believed to be the descendants of runaways from a zoo in 1948. Their name comes from the green tinge to their golden fur, which glimmers in the sunlight.
You Can Now Vote on the Best Villa Rental Companies in T+L's 2023 World's Best Awards
Share your favorites and be entered to win major prizes.
The Orient Express train heads out to sea as the world’s largest sailing ship
The Orient Express Silenseas is a new holiday destination for the super-rich
Hurtigruten’s Valentine's Day Sale Gives Couples and Solo Travelers 50% Off Sailings to the Galapagos
The sale, which must be booked by Feb. 15, is valid on Hurtigruten Expeditions Galápagos itineraries aboard the company’s MS Santa Cruz II ship sailing from March 31 through Dec. 26.
Low-cost Icelandic Airline Play Is Offering 20% Off Flights to Europe
The sale, which can be booked until 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 10, is valid on round-trip flights across dozens of European cities from Baltimore, Boston, New York, and Virginia.
The South of France Has a New Luxury Hotel — With Panoramic Views of the Mediterranean Sea and Southern Alps
The new Anantara hotel sets Nice, France, up as a major luxury player in France's Côte d'Azur.
