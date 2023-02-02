ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 6

Chicagoland received a $5 million grant aimed at making streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists (Herald) No driver, no bus: Inside the CTA’s campaign to put more drivers on the road (WBEZ) Driver killed in head-on collision on DLSD at 4:24 AM Sunday (WGN) 1 killed in 2-car crash...
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

What’s up with those red circular signs on top of CTA bus stop signs?

File this one under things I probably should have known about the CTA that only recently came on my radar. Not long ago I first noticed red circular signs with white letters affixed to the top of regular bus stop poles at Wilson station, my local ‘L’ stop. I figured they had something to do with finding one’s way from the train to the correct bus line, but I wasn’t sure exactly how the system functions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy