'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally's Paternity Shocker -- Jack Blasts Kyle -- Adam Attacks Billy
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of February 6 tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will learn which Newman brother fathered her child. She Knows Soaps reported that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) discovers Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) collided with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) to sabotage Adam Newman's (Mark Grossman) job at Jabot.
Taylor Swift politely tells a Grammys photographer to calm down after he yells at a publicist to get out of his shot
"Just give us a second, we're not gonna rush you. It's all gonna be fine," Swift told the photographers with a smile.
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
Ben Affleck Trends for Looking ‘Miserable’ at Grammys: ‘Get [Him] a Cigarette and a Dunkin’ Coffee STAT’
Sad Affleck strikes again! Accompanying his wife Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Grammys, viewers picked up on Ben Affleck looking particularly “miserable” during the ceremony, especially as he remained expressionless as J. Lo rocked out to the tribute performance to Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy by Robinson, Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton.
Hypebae
Watch Kris Jenner Officiate Ellen Degeneres' Secret Vow Renewal... In Front of Prince Harry?
This week, celebrity couple Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi renewed their vows in a surprise ceremony. Thinking she was arriving at her birthday celebration, DeRossi was shortly surprised with a celebrity studded vow renewal — led by Kris Jenner. Pulling out all the stops for their lover, DeGeneres arranged a guitarist, gown and all in the new home the couple moved into last week. With attendees such as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, the event did not skimp out on a single aspect.
Hypebae
Lisa Rinna Makes Her Runway Debut at ROTATE FW23
Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lisa Rinna proves why she has always been that woman as she made her runway debut during Copenhagen Fashion Week, walking ROTATE‘s Fall/Winter 2023 show. The stunning 59-year-old looked every bit high fashion and rock ‘n’ roll as her typically short hair was...
Hypebae
Hailey Bieber's "Candy Glazed" Nails Are Going To Be Everywhere for Valentine's Day
In 2022, Hailey Bieber‘s “glazed donut nails” set the standard for the beauty enthusiasts’ manicure game. Now, thanks to her manicurist Zola Ganzorigt, “candy glazed nails” are the latest rendition of the look and it’s quite a statement. Bieber’s hairstylist Amanda Lee took...
Hypebae
Doja Cat's New Honey-Blonde Install Came With a Flaming Message to the Masses
After a week of experimental makeup looks during Paris Couture Week, Doja Cat returned to the “pretty gang” with a fresh honey-blonde wig install. The rapper took to Instagram to show off her new inches but with a pretty flaming message in the caption. Ever since the star shaved her head in 2022, she has been under fire for constantly reinventing herself and spinning the wheels on conventional beauty looks. In the post, she claps back saying, “Felt like doing a pretty beat for you boring a** lemon water b*tches out there so you can shut the f*ck up now and leave me the f*ck alone ciao.” The “Say So” looks good in any form she chooses to serve. Celebrity hairstylist @JStayReady styled her tresses in a honey-blonde, loose wave install for the moment of chic societal refusal. For the glam, her look was impeccably beat with a smokey eye and pencil-thin eyebrows.
Hypebae
This Viral TikTok Has the Girlies Gel Curing Press-On Nails
Gone are the days when press-on nails were considered cheap and “déclassé. In fact, over the last few years of the pandemic, press-ons have become quite the manicure trend. From our favorite A-listers sporting them on the red carpet to becoming the go-to for the girlies on the go, the look has rebranded. Even TikTok has picked up on the moment, with #pressonnails amassing over 5.4 billion views. And for those looking to try them but want them to last longer, we’ve found the perfect solution: Gel curing.
Hypebae
ROTATE Celebrates Rebellion and '80s Glam in FW23 Collection
Copenhagen Fashion Week was coming close to an end as guests headed to the Bella Arena, where ROTATE has been showing their runway shows for multiple seasons now. As expected, we were invited into an enormous space, where the Scandinavian brand’s logo was lit up, followed by a large LED screen serving as the backdrop for the runway.
