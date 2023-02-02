ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Watch Kris Jenner Officiate Ellen Degeneres' Secret Vow Renewal... In Front of Prince Harry?

This week, celebrity couple Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi renewed their vows in a surprise ceremony. Thinking she was arriving at her birthday celebration, DeRossi was shortly surprised with a celebrity studded vow renewal — led by Kris Jenner. Pulling out all the stops for their lover, DeGeneres arranged a guitarist, gown and all in the new home the couple moved into last week. With attendees such as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, the event did not skimp out on a single aspect.
Hypebae

Lisa Rinna Makes Her Runway Debut at ROTATE FW23

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lisa Rinna proves why she has always been that woman as she made her runway debut during Copenhagen Fashion Week, walking ROTATE‘s Fall/Winter 2023 show. The stunning 59-year-old looked every bit high fashion and rock ‘n’ roll as her typically short hair was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hypebae

Doja Cat's New Honey-Blonde Install Came With a Flaming Message to the Masses

After a week of experimental makeup looks during Paris Couture Week, Doja Cat returned to the “pretty gang” with a fresh honey-blonde wig install. The rapper took to Instagram to show off her new inches but with a pretty flaming message in the caption. Ever since the star shaved her head in 2022, she has been under fire for constantly reinventing herself and spinning the wheels on conventional beauty looks. In the post, she claps back saying, “Felt like doing a pretty beat for you boring a** lemon water b*tches out there so you can shut the f*ck up now and leave me the f*ck alone ciao.” The “Say So” looks good in any form she chooses to serve. Celebrity hairstylist @JStayReady styled her tresses in a honey-blonde, loose wave install for the moment of chic societal refusal. For the glam, her look was impeccably beat with a smokey eye and pencil-thin eyebrows.
Hypebae

This Viral TikTok Has the Girlies Gel Curing Press-On Nails

Gone are the days when press-on nails were considered cheap and “déclassé. In fact, over the last few years of the pandemic, press-ons have become quite the manicure trend. From our favorite A-listers sporting them on the red carpet to becoming the go-to for the girlies on the go, the look has rebranded. Even TikTok has picked up on the moment, with #pressonnails amassing over 5.4 billion views. And for those looking to try them but want them to last longer, we’ve found the perfect solution: Gel curing.
Hypebae

ROTATE Celebrates Rebellion and '80s Glam in FW23 Collection

Copenhagen Fashion Week was coming close to an end as guests headed to the Bella Arena, where ROTATE has been showing their runway shows for multiple seasons now. As expected, we were invited into an enormous space, where the Scandinavian brand’s logo was lit up, followed by a large LED screen serving as the backdrop for the runway.

Comments / 0

Community Policy