Desi District to Debut in Leander

Desi District , the growing Indian cuisine franchise, will soon be opening a Leander location, according to a recent filing with the State of Texas. The restaurant will be located at 15901 Ronald Reagan Blvd Bldg 1 , within suites 112 & 114, near eateries such as Noble Delights Bakery and Mgbeke Village Hut.

“It’s a franchisee restaurant coming out of Dallas and this will be the first location in Austin,” franchisee Anoop Alladi tells What Now Austin. “It’s an Indian fusion restaurant which includes burgers, sandwiches, and Americanized Indian offerings, but I won’t give too much away just yet.”

“It’ll actually be a two story restaurant,” Alladi elaborates, “It’ll have a mezzanine inside the restaurant.”

When asked why he decided to start franchising, he points to family ties as the main driver.

“I started to franchise this chain because it’s my brother’s restaurant in Dallas. It’s very popular up there and I’m very inclined to participate in the food industry and it’s been my dream to open a restaurant in Austin for a while.”

As far as the opening date goes, there are no hard dates set in stone.

“Right now we are aiming for June or July , but because of supply chain variables, it could be plus or minus one month.”

Photo: Official

