ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

Desi District to Debut in Leander

By Paul Soto
What Now Austin
What Now Austin
 5 days ago

Desi District , the growing Indian cuisine franchise, will soon be opening a Leander location, according to a recent filing with the State of Texas. The restaurant will be located at 15901 Ronald Reagan Blvd Bldg 1 , within suites 112 & 114, near eateries such as Noble Delights Bakery and Mgbeke Village Hut.

“It’s a franchisee restaurant coming out of Dallas and this will be the first location in Austin,” franchisee Anoop Alladi tells What Now Austin. “It’s an Indian fusion restaurant which includes burgers, sandwiches, and Americanized Indian offerings, but I won’t give too much away just yet.”

“It’ll actually be a two story restaurant,” Alladi elaborates, “It’ll have a mezzanine inside the restaurant.”

When asked why he decided to start franchising, he points to family ties as the main driver.

“I started to franchise this chain because it’s my brother’s restaurant in Dallas. It’s very popular up there and I’m very inclined to participate in the food industry and it’s been my dream to open a restaurant in Austin for a while.”

As far as the opening date goes, there are no hard dates set in stone.

“Right now we are aiming for June or July , but because of supply chain variables, it could be plus or minus one month.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x7tZo_0kaglEWU00
Photo: Official


Keep up with What Now Austin’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 KNUE

Hundreds Of People Went Dumpster Diving For Food At Texas H-E-B Store

Last Week's Winter Storm Caused Chaos Across The State But One VERY Chaotic Scene In Austin Is Being Talked About The Most This Week. While this year's "winter storm" wasn't as terrible as years past, the same issues continued to pop up: Icy roads, falling trees and power outages. Despite the fact that these "winter storms" keep coming ever year, Texas, in its stubbornness, refuses to "prepare" properly for these events, but that's another conversation for another day that yall don't want to have.
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Frustrated Austin Energy customers pack up and leave town

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austin residents have gone nearly a week without power. Two of them are Judy Evans and her husband, who live in North Austin. "There is something seriously wrong with what’s going on with the power here. It is not appropriate," Evans said. As...
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Outlaws & Gypsies Open in Georgetown, TX

Outlaws & Gypsies is open in downtown Georgetown, TX. “Outlaws and Gypsies is a new Boot and Leather Goods boutique located on the Georgetown Square at 120 E 8th Street, across the street from The City Post Chop Shop (formally the old Post Office!),” according to the store’s website. “We officially opened our doors on November 17th, 2022 and our Grand Opening was the following weekend. We are so happy to be here and serve the Georgetown community!”
GEORGETOWN, TX
CW33

This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
TEXAS STATE
92.9 NIN

Watch: Man Working to Restore Power Fights a Ram in Austin, TX

Whenever I stumble across a video like this, I wonder what I would do in the same situation. In the video at the bottom of this article, a man works with a few others on a telephone pole. One guy is up in the basket and two more are supporting down on the ground. As the video picks up, a ram with no horns is challenging the guy on the ground holding a wire. He lunges forward several times at the man, who tries to keep the beast at bay with some kicks. The man makes contact with the ram's face on the third attempt, which is when the animal decides to ram this poor guy at full speed, temporarily knocking him off his feet.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Frustrated south Austin residents powerless, want answers

AUSTIN, Texas - Some residents in Austin, Texas who are still without power Saturday days after a winter storm struck say they are frustrated that no answers are being offered as to when their electricity will return. "There’s just no communication from (Austin Energy) about when we’re going to get...
AUSTIN, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Forget Punxsutawney Phil, In Texas We Have ‘Bee Cave Bob’ The Armadillo

Those of us in Texas have our very own forecaster of spring and our very own Armadillo Day on February 2 to compete with Groundhog Day in Pennsylvania. "Punxsutawney Phil" and his ancestors have been predicting spring since the 1800s but for the 14th year, "Bee Cave Bob" has been predicting whether we in Texas are going to have six more weeks of winter or see an early spring.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Frodo at Austin Animal Center

Sweet Frodo is on a quest to find the One Home to give him all the love and cuddles. Like his namesake, this three-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier has been on a long journey and was found wandering loose in September 2021. He is very loyal and a fantastic cuddler, and loves to learn, says Austin Animal Center. He is available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
AUSTIN, TX
What Now Austin

What Now Austin

Austin, TX
297
Followers
108
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Austin's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://WhatNowAus.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy