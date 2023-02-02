Read full article on original website
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Our Favorite Speakeasies in Detroit CityEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
Amon-Ra St. Brown wins ‘Best Catch’ competition at Pro Bowl Games [Video]
Following another outstanding season with the Detroit Lions, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown ended up being named a Pro Bowler for the first time in his young career. On Sunday, St. Brown participated in the finals of the Best Catch competition at the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, and as you are about to see, he ended up winning the whole darn thing with a pair of creative catches.
Jared Goff’s message to Derek Carr after getting dumped by Raiders
Derek Carr’s time with the Las Vegas Raiders is coming to an end. The star QB is set to be moved after a rather disappointing first season under Josh McDaniels’ tutelage. It’s a tough position to be in, for sure. However, Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff had some inspirational words for Carr as he navigates this difficult time he’s in, per the Las Vegas Review Journal.
Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team
Steve Wilks was hoping to land a head coach job this offseason after serving as one in an interim capacity with the Carolina Panthers, but he will have to instead settle for arguably the next-best thing. Wilks has been hired as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, according Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport... The post Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Detroit Lions strike gold in post-Senior Bowl 2023 NFL Mock Draft
If you are a crazy Detroit Lions fan like I am, and cannot get enough of anything and everything regarding the NFL Draft, you probably paid close attention to the Reese's Senior Bowl, and the week leading up to it. You also probably know that it is the week leading up to the game that is extremely valuable as teams (and scouts and reporters) are able to see the prospects up close as they participate in specific drills that focus on exposing weaknesses and identifying strengths. With the Senior Bowl officially in the books, the post-Senior Bowl 2023 NFL Mock Drafts have started to drop, including one from Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports.
NFL World Reacts To The Doug Williams Announcement
Doug Williams made NFL history when he won a Super Bowl with the then-Washington Redskins, starting at quarterback as a Black man. This year, two Black quarterbacks will start in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. The two players are making ...
Detroit Lions’ Dilemma: Should They Draft RB Bijan Robinson at No. 18?
When it comes to selecting a running back in the first round of the NFL Draft, I have always been 100% against the Detroit Lions taking that route. After all, it is a passing league, and I have always believed that if you have a solid offensive line, a productive running back could be taking on Day 2 or even Day 3 at a much cheaper rate. That being said, there will be a running back in the 2023 NFL Draft who I believe is going to be a perennial Pro Bowl player, and GM Brad Holmes may just think he is too good to pass up. That player is Bijan Robinson out of Texas.
NBC Sports
Bobby Engram has interviewed twice for Ravens offensive coordinator
Bobby Engram left the Ravens coaching staff to become Wisconsin’s offensive coordinator last year, but he could return to Baltimore this offseason. Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that Engram has interviewed with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh twice for the team’s offensive coordinator opening. The Ravens parted ways with Greg Roman after their playoff loss to the Bengals.
NFL World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Announcement
Kirk Herbstreit tends to have a good eye for football talent. So when he speaks up about a player it's worth listening to. Herbstreit has coined former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener as this year's possible Brock Purdy. What does he mean by that? He means Haener could be this ...
Giants' Wink Martindale, Mike Kafka finalists for two bad coaching jobs
It’s good to see talented men get head coaching opportunities in the NFL these days. Two of the New York Giants’ coordinators, Mike Kafka (offense) and Wink Martindale (defense), are both being seriously considered for head coaching gigs this offseason. Kafka, in his first year as the Giants...
2023 NFL Draft: Odds released for who Detroit Lions will select with No. 6 pick
We are still a ways away from the 2023 NFL Draft, and there has been plenty of speculation as to what the Detroit Lions should do, and will do, with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round. As the weeks have gone by, no fewer than a dozen players have been mentioned as potential picks for the Lions at No. 6, including quarterbacks, cornerbacks, defensive tackles, defensive ends, wide receivers, and even a tight end. Now, odds have been released for who Detroit will select with the No. 6 overall pick.
Former Lions CB Darius Slay is still fueled by disrespect from Matt Patricia
At one point in time, Darius Slay was emerging as a solid cornerback for the Detroit Lions. That is until he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he is now a perennial Pro Bowl player, and headed to the Super Bowl. On Tuesday, Slay was asked about Matt Patricia, and he is clearly still fueled by disrespect from the former Detroit coach. “He basically just said, ‘You are not in that category yet'”, “At that time, I only had 1 Pro Bowl but now I'm at 5.” “I don’t wish bad on him, but as a man, me and him just don’t get along”
Bengals' Brian Callahan out of running for Cardinals' HC gig, Lou Anarumo a finalist
Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan has been eliminated from the competition to be the next Arizona Cardinals head coach. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, however, has not. According to MMQB’s Albert Breer, the Cardinals informed Callahan and Vance Joseph that they were out of the hunt. Anarumo, Brian Flores and...
Steve Wilks joins San Francisco 49ers as defensive coordinator
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks was surprised that he didn’t land the Carolina Panthers’ full-time gig after replacing
Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded
Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
MLive.com
Jack Morris speaks out on TV split with Detroit Tigers
FLINT – Jack Morris won’t be part of the Detroit Tigers television broadcast team this season but that’s OK with the Hall of Fame pitcher. Morris said Saturday that there are no hard feelings over the split with the Tigers, for whom he spent 14 seasons pitching before joining the TV crew for the first time in 2015.
MLive.com
Former Tigers infielder named special assistant with Rangers
Former Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler has been named a special assistant to the general manager for the Texas Rangers. Kinsler, 40, retired after the 2019 season. He spent eight of his 14 big-league seasons with the Rangers and still lives in the Dallas area. He was inducted into...
Yardbarker
Report: Vance Joseph, Brian Callahan Out of Running for Cardinals HC Job
The Arizona Cardinals currently have three second interviews scheduled for their head coach vacancy, as Lou Anarumo, Brian Flores and Mike Kafka all made the cut after the first round of meeting with the team. All three will interview with the team this week. The Cardinals will move forward in...
Reported Vikings DC target Evero joins Carolina Panthers
The Vikings defensive coordinator search has come down to Brian Flores and Mike Pettine.
Steve Wilks gets golden opportunity as new 49ers DC
Robert Saleh spent four years as the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2020 before becoming the man in charge with the New York Jets ahead of the 2021 season. DeMeco Ryans was promoted to take over Saleh's vacant post and was just hired as the Houston Texans head coach last week.
