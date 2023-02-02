Read full article on original website
Another warm and breezy day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning, slightly humid in the upper 60s with breezy conditions. Today partly sunny, temperatures increasing into the upper 70s to mid 80s, a high of 81. Tonight cloudy skies with rain chance beginning around 10pm continuing into Wednesday morning. A cold front will move across South...
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas investigating cartels for fentanyl
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The fentanyl crisis continues to target the Laredo community. Last week the new U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas Alamdar Hamdani made a visit to the Gateway City where he answered questions from community members. According to Hamdani, fentanyl has become a highly popular...
