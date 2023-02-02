ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus Division of Police piloting new unit to identify gang members

By Anna Hoffman
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KCW0m_0kagkfuW00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — The Columbus Division of Police is setting its sights on ending gang violence in the city, including through a pilot program for a new special unit called Gang Enforcement.

But after Memphis law enforcement officials deactivated a similar team in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death, some people are questioning the timing. Members of the now-disbanded SCORPION unit were seen on video — publicly released last Friday night — brutally beating Nichols in January after pulling him over. He died three days later.

Assistant Columbus Division of Police Chief Lashanna Potts said the unit’s focus will be identifying adult gang members and bringing them to justice, and that officers making up the specialized team were selected for their minimal use of force and eagerness to help the community.

“This unit is for that small minority who think they can come into Columbus, use gangs to terrorize their neighborhoods, that is who this unit is targeting,” she said.

The officers will be in marked cars, in uniform, wearing body cameras, and recognizable on the street, she said. “The group that we have are highly committed, they are being specially trained,” Potts said.

NBC4 asked her how CPD will ensure sure a situation similar to Memphis won’t happen in Columbus. She said that the Gang Enforcement unit and the defunct SCORPION unit are distinctly different, and that in Columbus, there will be more oversight.

“We have multi-layered the approach to be sure that we keep our hands on it,” Potts said.

She also said that she believes the unit will prove that police officers are there to help community members, not hurt them.

“Columbus police reduced crime, especially murders, by 33% last year,” Potts said. “We have proven that the officers are committed to reducing crime, but not only that, our community engagement since we arrived here has been unlike it has ever been in the city of Columbus.”

The pilot program for Gang Enforcement is underway, and people in Columbus will likely begin seeing the unit on the streets very soon, she said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police officer involved in second shooting in five months

Columbus police officer involved in second shooting in five months. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3REEW1x. Columbus police officer involved in second shooting …. Columbus police officer involved in second shooting in five months. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3REEW1x. Evening Weather Forecast: 2.7.23. For a detailed forecast: https://nbc4i.co/3HIg3gP. Former Ohio State lineman to be special...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Pastor focused on easing tension after Columbus police shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus community leaders say tensions are high after an officer shot a man on the city's southeast side over the weekend. Pastor Frederick LaMarr of Family Missionary Baptist Church says members of his congregation were in the neighborhood marching to end violence with about 70 community members. Some were just yards away from the gunshots on Wilson Avenue on Sunday.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Person grazed by bullet during robbery in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot during a robbery in east Columbus early Tuesday morning. The incident happened along Seabrook Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. According to police, the victim was grazed in the head by a bullet. The victim was treated at the scene and is...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus leaders update on Justice Department review of police force

City leaders had a news conference Tuesday morning to update on the U.S. Department of Justice’s review on the Columbus police force’s operations. https://nbc4i.co/3liECJN. Columbus leaders update on Justice Department review …. City leaders had a news conference Tuesday morning to update on the U.S. Department of Justice’s...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD releases images of man suspected of attacking school bus driver

Columbus police received and shared photos on Monday of a man who allegedly attacked a Columbus City Schools bus driver. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40r5k2Z. Columbus police received and shared photos on Monday of a man who allegedly attacked a Columbus City Schools bus driver. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40r5k2Z. Victim testifies in rape...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two expected to survive separate Sunday shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two men who were shot in separate incidents Sunday evening are expected to survive their injuries, Columbus police said. At 6:03 p.m. Sunday, CPD responded to reports of a person shot on the 800 block of East Broad Street near Downtown. Police found an 18-year old man suffering from multiple gunshot […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Child expected to die from what Columbus police call suspicious injuries

Columbus Police are investigating what they call a suspicious incident involving a 2-year-old girl. Police said the girl arrived at Nationwide Children's Hospital Saturday in cardiac arrest and was suffering from visible injuries and possible neglect. Police said the girl is not expected to recover from her injuries and that...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man arrested in January northeast Columbus homicide at bar and grill

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus SWAT officers have arrested a suspect in a January homicide that happened at a bar on the Northeast Side. Armando Flores, 25, faces a murder charge for allegedly shooting Rudy Tirado-Gonzalez, 51, who died from his injuries after being taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. Columbus police said an altercation at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police receive report from Justice Department on operations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The U.S. Department of Justice’s review on the Columbus police force’s operations included recommendations for some changes in the department. Mayor Andrew Ginther, City Attorney Zach Klein, Safety Director Robert Clark, and Police Chief Elaine Bryant spoke with the media on the early findings of the DOJ’s final report, which was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One hospitalized after being shot by Columbus police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in stable condition after being shot by a Columbus police officer on the southeast side of the city Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 3:05 p.m. near the intersection of Stanley and Wilson avenues. Columbus police said the shooting happened after officers conducted a traffic stop, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus grandmother wanting answers 10+ years after grandson's death

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This month marks 14 years since 3-month-old Logan Holley died, and his grandmother Sherry Daniels is still fighting for justice. “It’s 14 years, this baby deserves justice, for himself and for my son. I just don’t understand and I want to say this, if you know something, say something,” said Daniels.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police investigate severely injured girl, 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a 2-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest and suffering from suspicious injuries. Officers responded to Nationwide Children’s Hospital Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. for a suspicious injury/possible child neglect call. Doctors said the girl has visible injuries and is not expected to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
FireRescue1

3 members of Ohio FD die within days of each other

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three members of the Columbus Division of Fire have died within a week. Battalion Chief Richard Richardson died in late January of occupational cancer, according to Columbus Firefighters Union Local 67. He served for 34 years, the department said. “Richardson’s legacy of leadership and Brotherhood lives...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical, another injured in south Columbus shooting

Two people were hospitalized after a south Columbus shooting overnight Sunday. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Ylo6a4. One critical, another injured in south Columbus shooting. Two people were hospitalized after a south Columbus shooting overnight Sunday. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Ylo6a4. Columbus Ohio afternoon weather forecast: February …. Columbus Ohio afternoon weather forecast: February 6, 2023. Death...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One hospitalized after southeast Columbus shooting

One hospitalized after southeast Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3RwGCdr. One hospitalized after southeast Columbus shooting. One hospitalized after southeast Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3RwGCdr. Columbus Ohio afternoon weather forecast: February …. Columbus Ohio afternoon weather forecast: February 6, 2023. Death toll up to more than 2,300 from Turkey/Syria …. A...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe shooting under investigation, suspect in custody

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on South Walnut Street on Sunday evening. According to reports, detectives were dispatched to Adena Regional Medical Center to follow up on the incident. One person, identified as Tyrese Finch, 23, has been arrested and...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

50K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy