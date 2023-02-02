ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Eriq George signs to play for father, Eddie, at TSU

By Samaria Terry
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4diWFv_0kagkZZ200

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Montgomery Bell Academy defensive lineman Eriq George has signed to play for Tennessee State under his father, Eddie George.

“To have my son come play for me is going to be thrilling,” said Eddie.

This was a moment Titans legend and Tennessee State head coach Eddie George has been waiting on for a long time, not only getting to see his son sign to play at the next level, but to now suit up for him at TSU.

“That warms my heart just playing with my dad you know, being with him every day and work with him,” Eriq said at his signing day ceremony Thursday. “It’s a dream come true. Not many people can say play with their dad, you know, even at college. You know, that’s a truly blessing.”

“That was his decision,” said Eddie. “And that’s something that he had to figure out on his own. And I purposely did not recruit him hard because I wanted him to see what else was out there. Go take your visits, go to other schools, go what resonates with your heart. And you know that you always have a home here.”

Even as a college head coach, George only missed one of his son’s games at MBA last season, but their dynamic will be a little different now.

“It’s not going to be daddy time out in the field,” Eddie laughed. “It’s going to be a lot of tough love.”

“I always call him Coach George all the time as a joke,” said Eriq. “That’s going to be for real come this fall. So, you know, I just got used to it, but I feel like it’ll be a pretty good transition for both of us.”

And Eriq understands that nothing is given, everything will be earned and he’s hoping to come in and make an impact on this Tigers’ defense.

“I feel like I can bring everything to the table,” Eriq said. “I can play inside, outside, even drop back into coverage if I need to. I feel like I can be a versatile player.”

“Watching him develop and grow as a leader and buying into team is going to be a huge thing and a huge theme for us moving forward at TSU,” said Eddie.

Eddie George and TSU also got MBA running back Johnothan Moore, they’re hoping to spearhead a pipeline between MBA and Tennessee State.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Prince's Hot Chicken in Nashville

This staple restaurant had humble beginnings, or as Prince likes to put it, her family’s story started with a woman and man, named Thorton Prince. This staple restaurant had humble beginnings, or as Prince likes to put it, her family’s story started with a woman and man, named Thorton Prince.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Former MTSU Football Coach Coming Back to Tennessee to Coach

SEWANEE, Tenn. - The University of the South announced on Friday afternoon that former Middle Tennessee State University head coach and Georgia Tech defensive coach Andy McCollum has been named the 32nd head football coach at Sewanee. The department made the announcement as a part of a press conference in...
SEWANEE, TN
WKRN News 2

Titans hire Bucs’ Lori Locust as defensive assistant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Titans have hired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant defensive line coach Lori locust, according to a post Locust made on social media. NFL’s Ian Rapoport is reporting Locust will serve as a defensive assistant with the Titans, impressing both Mike Vrabel and new General Manager Ran Carthon in her interview. […]
NASHVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Where Tennessee Basketball Ranks In Feb. 6 Associated Press Poll

Tennessee basketball fell four spots to No. 6 in this week’s Associated Press poll after a 1-1 week saw the Vols lose at Florida and defeat then-No. 25 Auburn at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols are one of just two SEC teams in this week’s AP Poll coming in behind...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee State University marching band gets historic Grammy wins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands won a Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album and Best Spoken Word Album during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. TSU’s marching band won for their albums “The Urban Hymnal” and “The Poet Who Say By The Door.”...
NASHVILLE, TN
travellemming.com

30 Free Things to Do in Nashville in 2023 (By a Local)

If you’re planning a trip to Nashville, then costs for accommodations, transportation, and food can get expensive. Luckily, there are plenty of free things to do in Nashville to help save your budget. While in Music City, you can visit some of the best museums, enjoy Nashville’s sites, and...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Racist message reported on campus

MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of Black History Month display on campus. MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of Black History Month display on campus. Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents’ concerns. The team at Vanderbilt's Center...
NASHVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?

Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

What's up with all the skunks?

You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro police say...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

63K+
Followers
19K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy