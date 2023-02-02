Eriq George signs to play for father, Eddie, at TSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Montgomery Bell Academy defensive lineman Eriq George has signed to play for Tennessee State under his father, Eddie George.

“To have my son come play for me is going to be thrilling,” said Eddie.

This was a moment Titans legend and Tennessee State head coach Eddie George has been waiting on for a long time, not only getting to see his son sign to play at the next level, but to now suit up for him at TSU.

“That warms my heart just playing with my dad you know, being with him every day and work with him,” Eriq said at his signing day ceremony Thursday. “It’s a dream come true. Not many people can say play with their dad, you know, even at college. You know, that’s a truly blessing.”

“That was his decision,” said Eddie. “And that’s something that he had to figure out on his own. And I purposely did not recruit him hard because I wanted him to see what else was out there. Go take your visits, go to other schools, go what resonates with your heart. And you know that you always have a home here.”

Even as a college head coach, George only missed one of his son’s games at MBA last season, but their dynamic will be a little different now.

“It’s not going to be daddy time out in the field,” Eddie laughed. “It’s going to be a lot of tough love.”

“I always call him Coach George all the time as a joke,” said Eriq. “That’s going to be for real come this fall. So, you know, I just got used to it, but I feel like it’ll be a pretty good transition for both of us.”

And Eriq understands that nothing is given, everything will be earned and he’s hoping to come in and make an impact on this Tigers’ defense.

“I feel like I can bring everything to the table,” Eriq said. “I can play inside, outside, even drop back into coverage if I need to. I feel like I can be a versatile player.”

“Watching him develop and grow as a leader and buying into team is going to be a huge thing and a huge theme for us moving forward at TSU,” said Eddie.

Eddie George and TSU also got MBA running back Johnothan Moore, they’re hoping to spearhead a pipeline between MBA and Tennessee State.

