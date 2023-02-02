Read full article on original website
Related
951thebull.com
Charles City Public Library Closing Tuesday for Tile Floor Replacement
The entrance to the Charles City Public Library will be getting a new look in February, but it will require the library to close for about two weeks. The library is open Monday (02.06), but Director Annette Dean says the tile in the lobby will be replaced starting Tuesday (02.07).
951thebull.com
One Person Killed in Weekend Two-Vehicle Crash in Northeast Iowa
A central Iowa man has died in a two-vehicle weekend crash in northeast Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck occurred just after 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon near Sumner in Bremer County. A Lexus driven by 22-year-old Carter Harris of Saint Cloud, Florida, was eastbound on County Highway C33 when he failed to yield at the stop sign and broadsided a Hyundai Elantra driven northbound on County Road V56 by 22-year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly of Altoona.
951thebull.com
Black Artists Featured in February at Charles City Arts Center
Black History Month is being recognized with a special exhibit at the Charles City Arts Center throughout February. The Center’s Karl Haglund says the important display is on loan from the Waterloo Center for the Arts. A special reception Friday evening (02.03) formally kicked off the Black History Month...
951thebull.com
Another Mason City Woman Wins $300,000 Lottery Prize
For the second time within two months, a $300,000 lottery prize has been won with the same scratch game in north Iowa. The Iowa Lottery says Jessica Chambers of Mason City has won the 16th top prize in their “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Northside Liquor on North Federal Avenue in Mason City and claimed her prize Tuesday (01.31) at lottery headquarters in Clive.
951thebull.com
Janeice Kramer – Fun In The Son Daycare Fundraiser
Rob Getz spoke with director Janeice Kramer from Fun In The Son Daycare in Fredericksburg regarding their annual fundraiser this Sunday from 11am-1pm. You can find out more here.
951thebull.com
Osage Takes 2A Title, Waverly-Shell Rock 3A Crown at State Wrestling Duals
For the first time in 17 years, but fifth time overall, Osage has claimed a state duals wrestling championship. The Green Devils beat four-time defending champion West Delaware 37-28 Saturday night to win the Class 2A State Duals title at X-Treme Arena in Coralville. Osage also beat Williamsburg and Mount Vernon en route to the championship, which follows titles in 1989, 1992, 2001 and 2006.
951thebull.com
Betty Gorman, 88, New Hampton
Betty Gorman, age 88, of New Hampton, Iowa, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton. Interment will take place at a later date. Friends may greet the...
Comments / 0