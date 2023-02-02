ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, IA

One Person Killed in Weekend Two-Vehicle Crash in Northeast Iowa

A central Iowa man has died in a two-vehicle weekend crash in northeast Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck occurred just after 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon near Sumner in Bremer County. A Lexus driven by 22-year-old Carter Harris of Saint Cloud, Florida, was eastbound on County Highway C33 when he failed to yield at the stop sign and broadsided a Hyundai Elantra driven northbound on County Road V56 by 22-year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly of Altoona.
SUMNER, IA
Black Artists Featured in February at Charles City Arts Center

Black History Month is being recognized with a special exhibit at the Charles City Arts Center throughout February. The Center’s Karl Haglund says the important display is on loan from the Waterloo Center for the Arts. A special reception Friday evening (02.03) formally kicked off the Black History Month...
CHARLES CITY, IA
Another Mason City Woman Wins $300,000 Lottery Prize

For the second time within two months, a $300,000 lottery prize has been won with the same scratch game in north Iowa. The Iowa Lottery says Jessica Chambers of Mason City has won the 16th top prize in their “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Northside Liquor on North Federal Avenue in Mason City and claimed her prize Tuesday (01.31) at lottery headquarters in Clive.
MASON CITY, IA
Osage Takes 2A Title, Waverly-Shell Rock 3A Crown at State Wrestling Duals

For the first time in 17 years, but fifth time overall, Osage has claimed a state duals wrestling championship. The Green Devils beat four-time defending champion West Delaware 37-28 Saturday night to win the Class 2A State Duals title at X-Treme Arena in Coralville. Osage also beat Williamsburg and Mount Vernon en route to the championship, which follows titles in 1989, 1992, 2001 and 2006.
OSAGE, IA
Betty Gorman, 88, New Hampton

Betty Gorman, age 88, of New Hampton, Iowa, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton. Interment will take place at a later date. Friends may greet the...
NEW HAMPTON, IA

