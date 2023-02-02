ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, KY

wymt.com

Charter member of WYMT Mountain Classic Committee dies at 88

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Virgil Osborne died on Sunday, Feb 5, at the age of 88. Osborne was a former school teacher at Virgie and Jenkins, and he also coached basketball, baseball, and football. He was a charter member of the WYMT Mountain Classic basketball tournament, as well as the...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Firefighters: Beaver dam to blame for near flood event in Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - First responders are called to scenes for many different reasons, but firefighters in one county responded to one particularly unusual situation last weekend. On Sunday night, crews from the Hindman Volunteer Fire Department were called to Sylvester Branch Road about a dam that was overflowing...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Woman mourned after fatal fire

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A community is grieving after a woman died in a house fire. The remains of the house in Wayne County were still smoldering Monday evening after it burned down Friday afternoon. Dallas Brewer lives next to the home along Queens Creek in Prichard. He says...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

One person dead following Wayne County crash

WAYNE COUNTY, W. Va. (WYMT) - Officials said one person was killed in a Saturday evening crash in Wayne County. The crash happened just after 8:00 p.m. on WV-152 near the Wayne/Cabell County line. Wayne County Emergency Management confirmed one person was killed. The name of the person was not...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Breathitt County three-year-old looking for a kidney transplant

LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - Annista Peck is three years old. The trials she has gone through so far, however, could fill the lifespan of an adult. “Where it was an emergency caesarean and everything, she ended up going without oxygen for too long. So, it caused brain bleeds, and a lot of different things, and her kidneys took the hardest hit,” Annista’s grandmother Anna Jones said.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Owsley County school bus involved in accident

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A school bus in one Eastern Kentucky county was involved in an accident Monday afternoon. Officials with the Owsley County school district posted on Facebook that one bus in the district was driving on Roan Fork Road when it was involved in an accident with another vehicle.
OWSLEY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
WINCHESTER, KY
wymt.com

Nearly $700,000 awarded to repair and improve EKY streets and roads

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Communities in four Eastern Kentucky counties will receive funding to help repair roads that are in bad shape. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the nearly $700,000 in funding for Leslie, Johnson and Menifee County along with the City of Middlesboro on Monday. The money will come from the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid fund of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
MIDDLESBORO, KY
wymt.com

SWVA fire department investigating suspicious fire

APPALACHIA, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with one fire department in Southwest Virginia are investigating a fire they believe was intentionally started. Crews with the Appalachia Fire Department responded to an abandoned home on Callahan Avenue early Monday morning. Firefighters say all the doors and windows were secured and they have...
APPALACHIA, VA
wymt.com

Surface mine near Ky./Va. border undergoing reclamation

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Black Mountain is the highest peak in Kentucky. If you are driving to or from Virginia, you will see a surface mine in Wise County, Va., which borders Harlan County. “There’s been just various questions, all the way from is that what mining looks like,...
WISE COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

Appalachian Horse Project continues to expand its work with free-roaming horses

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Horse Project has made a mission of caring for free-roaming horses over the years. “Any time our vehicles pull up, they know they’re about to get snacks, but most of them that we do feed frequently, they have learned to come up and they do enjoy attention from people,” Appalachian Horse Project Executive Director Shauneece Brandenburg said.
wymt.com

Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in White Oak on Saturday, according to a media release. The victim was a woman, Sheriff Wayne Barton confirmed. She was transported to Tennova Medical Center. This is a developing story.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN

