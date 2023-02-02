Read full article on original website
Carol Glasscock
5d ago
as a parent with grown children who went to public schools here it's frustrating. but when it comes across as the faculty isn't quite with planning the smart way we'll leaves room for doubt. my concern is the ami program WHY IS THE SPRINGFIELD DISTRICT NOT Implementing IT. IT WOULD SAVE TIME, FRUSTRATION AND HARDSHIP. OH Don't say you can't afford. I thought I would never give Arkansas any credit, but dam several smaller school district has ami program and the children are getting the education needed. just a fyi tax payer.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield History Buffs don’t miss this.Justina PriceRepublic, MO
Growing restaurant chain opens new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
Dollar General Market Opened in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MO
Related
KYTV
Springfield kids learn about STEM in park board education event
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Making learning fun was the name of the game at a STEM-themed event in Springfield. The Springfield-Greene County Park Board hosted its second-ever Frosty Fun event to get kids excited about science, engineering, technology, and math. Kids were challenged to design and make snow scoops, see...
KYTV
Springfield to decide the fate of two entertainment venues
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Monday night’s Springfield City Council meeting drew a large crowd. Council members are mulling over two agenda items that seem to have struck a nerve with the community. The first is The Hotel of Terror. Owner Sterling Mathis says it’s been providing entertainment for haunted...
KYTV
Springfield and Greene County not taxing cannabis sales yet
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Recreational marijuana sales are open for business, and they’re selling like hotcakes, and for dispensary workers like Ashley Frasier-Osbourne, it’s a long time coming. ”It’s so exciting to actually get to see so many people that have been waiting for this day,” said Frasier-Osbourne....
KYTV
Health leaders report 1 in 3 adults in the Springfield community suffers from high blood pressure
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - In the Springfield Community (Greene, Christian, and Webster Counties), more than 31% of adults have high blood pressure, and nearly 36% have high cholesterol. The Springfeld-Greene County Health Department released the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment. Risk factors like these, as well as poor...
KYTV
Road crews on the lookout for potholes across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wintry weather and messy roads go hand in hand each winter across the Ozarks. However, improving road conditions have led to an increase in the number of potholes on some area roads after this past weekend. It’s something that Colten Harris, superintendent of streets for the...
Last week’s Springfield restaurant health code violations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3: Jan. 30 Burger King, 3009 S. Campbell Ave. Seoul Oriental Market, 3165 S. Campbell Ave. Jan. 31 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #127, 2858 N. Glenstone Ave. Greene County Damaged Freight & Food Sales […]
KYTV
Hotel of Terror in downtown Springfield faces condemnation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield City Council will meet Monday night to discuss a bill condemning the popular haunted house Hotel of Terror on Main Street. Forty-five years ago, the Hotel of Terror opened its doors and frightened many guests who walked through its haunted walls. Now city council will decide if the city can begin the eminent domain process to acquire the building to fix the main street bridge and move forward with the Renew Jordan Creek Project.
Springfield dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh haircut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in Norwood, […]
KYTV
Police arrest an uninvited guest inside Springfield, Mo., home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for entering a home uninvited in a Springfield neighborhood. Officers responded to the incident near the intersection of Calhoun and Colgate around noon on Monday. Officers found the man near the door inside the house. He complied with the officers during the arrest.
KYTV
On Your Side: Got mail? If you received this check, don’t toss it
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you got this check in the mail, don’t toss it. It’s real. It’s about $150. Viewers contacted On Your Side, thinking it might be a scam. It’s an $8 million class action lawsuit settlement about Miracle-Ear telemarketing calls. The company admits no wrongdoing and agreed to settle.
KYTV
Springfield hospitals lift visitor flu restrictions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For those visiting Springfield hospitals, the restricted visitor regulations have been lifted because of fewer flu cases. “As of 8 a.m., this morning, we did drop our visitor restriction for kiddos, you know, ages 14 and under, for our inpatient areas with the exception of NICU for the little babies. Because of that, we are still seeing some respiratory illnesses in those little ones. So for the older kiddos or family members that they would like to come in and visit then they are allowed,” said Christy Bos, an Infection Prevention Specialist at Mercy.
KYTV
Receipt Check: Beverage tax added turns out to be just the tax
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A couple from Nixa, Mo., noticed something unusual on their restaurant receipt. It listed a beverage tax for their soda. “I got the receipt and saw the $.57 beverage tax,” Matt Mastroianni and his wife noticed when they went to Ozark to pick up Popeye’s for dinner.
KYTV
Taco Habitat served eviction notice due to thousands in unpaid rent
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Taco Habitat closed its doors after an eviction notice for non-payment of rent was issued by Greene County. The order includes a handwritten note, stating Michael Felts must vacate the premises by 8 a.m. Monday morning. According to the court judgment, Felts owes more than $63,000 dollars...
kjluradio.com
Springfield man seriously injured in traffic accident in St. Robert
A Springfield man suffers serious injuries when the truck he’s a passenger in wrecks while driving through Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dexter McVay, Sr., 46, was life flighted to a Springfield hospital. The accident happened Sunday morning on I-44 as Kyle Reid, 24, of Springfield,...
KYTV
Neighbors want answers; police still investigating shooting near Springfield’s Glendale High School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested 20-year-old Keyshawn McElroy in connection with a shooting near Glendale High School. McElroy is charged with first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Police said there was a car chase on Sunset St. and Linden Ave. and...
KYTV
VALENTINE’S DAY: Let’s see your kids school Valentine’s Day boxes
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Kids (and parents) love to show off their creativity on Valentine’s Day. And we love to see it too. Upload your Valentine’s Day box creations below.
UPDATE: Details on body found in I-44 median released
UPDATE 2/7/23 — The body of a California man killed on I-44 early Monday was found in the median after a Republic man contacted law enforcement to report he thought he hit something with his pickup truck. The dead man, Craig Griffitts, 53, of Oroville, California, was found between the lanes near West Bypass about […]
KYTV
Trains slowed as teams fought brush fire near Pierce City, Mo.
PIERCE CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Several fire crews in Lawrence County responded to a brush fire of hay bales at 5:03 p.m. Sunday near BNSF railroad tracks. The railroad coordinated with the Pierce City Fire Protection District to slow the trains down as they traveled close to the scene. The fire was extinguished by 7:30 p.m.
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies body found in median of I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the body found in the median of I-44 in Springfield. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the body has been identified as 53-year-old Craig Griffitts of Oroville, California. The crash report states the crash happened around 4:40 a.m. Monday, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a man from Republic hit Griffitts on the highway.
fourstateshomepage.com
These southwest Missouri dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana today
JOPLIN, Mo. — More local medical marijuana dispensaries began selling legal recreational marijuana in southwest Missouri Friday – with more on the way. Good Day Farm Joplin and Carthage’s Blue Sage Cannabis Deli both opened to recreational customers Friday. Missouri Made Marijuana on 15th and Rangeline also confirmed they’ve been approved for recreational sales – as did Greenlight Marijuana Dispensary on 7th St.
Comments / 7