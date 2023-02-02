ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

New restaurant looks to bring garden to your table in Greenville

By Ryan Harper
 5 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Using local ingredients for the freshest foods.

Local restaurant Julep Contemporary Kitchen is located at 207B Greenville Blvd. SW in the Greenville Hilton. The main mission is to put on a creative spin on the dishes of the South while bringing local ingredients to your table.

Julep has a seasonal menu that serves breakfast, brunch and dinner with items like shrimp po boy, warm pumpkin pudding and various types of pizza.

Restaurant manager Brittany Turner speaks about the options they have available at Julep, some of the dishes that they have and much more.

