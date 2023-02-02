ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Hard ball politics: Republicans created a special committee to evaluate Hobbs’ cabinet appointees

By Jerod MacDonald-Evoy
Arizona Mirror
Arizona Mirror
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YoUsQ_0kagjgpS00

Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror

Republicans moved to create a new committee Thursday that aims to “evaluate executive nominations,” setting the stage for a major political battle between Gov. Katie Hobbs and Senate Republicans.

The new panel, which exists solely to consider the people Hobbs appoints to lead dozens of state agencies, will be led by Sen. Jake Hoffman, a Queen Creek Republican who heads up the Arizona Freedom Caucus.

That group, which was formed last year, is modeled on the far-right U.S. House Freedom Caucus that aims to push ultra-conservative policies outside of the regular GOP policy agenda. Earlier this year, the Arizona Freedom caucus said it planned to sue Hobbs over her use of executive orders, although no lawsuit has materialized yet.

“Now, make no mistake, this is a check on executive authority but that is exactly what the legislature is supposed to do,” Hoffman said Thursday on the Senate floor, adding that Hobbs has only sent the Senate information on two of her 25 appointees.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Hobbs’ office panned the idea as an attempt by Republican lawmakers to distract from the real problems facing the state that require swift action.

“The most pressing issue the Legislature is dealing with right now is the AEL,” Press Secretary for Gov. Katie Hobbs, Josselyn Berry said in a statement to the Arizona Mirror, referencing an impending $1.4 billion cut to school spending .

If lawmakers don’t waive a constitutional school spending limit, AEL, before March 1, school districts will be forced to make drastic cuts that could result in widespread furloughs and school closures.

“They should be focusing on that and not playing games with the nomination process,” Berry added. “Our timeline for cabinet nominations is on par with previous administrations, and we will continue to work at an appropriate pace. These kind of antics are just meant to be a distraction.”

Republicans have been complaining since late last month that Hobbs is dragging her feet on sending her cabinet appointees to the Senate, which is required to confirm them .

Democratic senators on Thursday argued that they were blindsided by the move to create the committee, much like they said they were when Republicans dropped budget bills for the “skinny budget” which Hobbs has signaled she will veto .

“I don’t call it disrespect, I call it inconsideration,” Sen. Catherine Miranda, D-Phoenix, said. “I think by passing a budget yesterday without our input, and now with this, you are setting the precedent for how we move forward.”

The committee will review Hobbs’ appointments and then make recommendations to the Senate on what action to take. This is a novel approach: Throughout Arizona’s history, executive nominees have been reviewed by the Senate’s regular standing committees. For example, the nominee to lead the Department of Health Services would be evaluated by the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, while the person appointed to lead the Department of Public Safety would go before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The full Senate must still approve any gubernatorial nominee.

Now, all appointments will go before the one committee chaired by Hoffman that has three Republicans and two Democrats.

Doug Cole, a former deputy chief of staff for Republican Gov. Fife Symington, told the Mirror that, while the nomination process for executive nominees has often been politicized, the move to put it under one committee is “unusual” and “unprecedented” in Arizona’s political history.

For two years while Symington was governor, Democrats controlled the state Senate. Cole said that lawmakers then denied nominees for positions that Symington appointed, leading to standoffs between the two branches.

“It is a different flavor,” Cole said of how the process is being politicized now.

“We see that it is within the Senate’s right to exert their political authority,” Cole said. “It has just not taken this form in the past.”

The Arizona Constitution allows the Senate to create its own rules and procedures on how it operates; earlier this year the Senate changed its rules on debate on the floor, limiting it to 30 minutes with no exceptions and changing rules on public records .

State law dictates that, if the Senate does not give “consent” to a nominee, they will only serve for one year and then resign.

Nominees will have to wait their turn to be heard by the newly formed committee, which will then make a recommendation to the full Senate.

Sen. Ken Bennett, R-Prescott, went through that process when Symington appointed him to the State Board of Education and spoke on the Senate floor Thursday about how he fought to be confirmed. More than a decade later, Bennett served as president of the Senate, pointing to a picture of himself hung on the walls of the Senate floor during his speech.

“I remember standing in the gallery watching members vote ‘yes’ and vote ‘no,’” Bennett said. “Every president gets to do things a little differently. This is not how I did it during my four years, but I am going to trust the president and the majority caucus in the way they are going to do it.”

Bennett added that he didn’t see it as a “divided government” but a “shared government,” and that he hoped Democratic members and Republican members could learn to work together. He also said he hoped the process would be fair and apologized to his Democratic colleagues for the sudden move.

“I apologize that it feels a little crammed down your throat today,” Bennett said.

Cole said that Hoffman’s assertion that the legislature is asserting its duty is correct.

“The House can’t tell them how to do their duties, the Supreme Court can’t tell them how to do their duties, nor can the Governor’s Office,” Cole said. While Arizona has a history of politicizing nominees, Cole said, it will be interesting to watch how the newly formed committee process plays out.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Hard ball politics: Republicans created a special committee to evaluate Hobbs’ cabinet appointees appeared first on Arizona Mirror .

Comments / 18

cooper1
4d ago

Hobbs was agreeable with the containers being removed to be more compassionate. How about being compassionate with citizens that are homeless and the veterans?

Reply(1)
3
Michael Agnew
4d ago

Good for them! hives is a socialist and an open border advocate. we don't want to turn this state into a socialist state. She won the election and that's okay with me but she's already started on the wrong foot by not identifying the dark money that she used for inauguration. So much for her transparency.

Reply(2)
3
Related
Arizona Mirror

Push to lift school spending cap passes AZ House, fate in Senate unclear

Just three weeks shy of a deadline to allow more school spending, lawmakers in one of Arizona’s legislative chambers have succeeded in pushing through a fix — despite withering criticism from some GOP members — but the solution’s ultimate fate remains in limbo as support in the other chamber remains unclear.  Schools are facing a […] The post Push to lift school spending cap passes AZ House, fate in Senate unclear appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Some Arizona state lawmakers propose splitting up Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona legislators are considering splitting up Maricopa County. There are two measures being presented that would chop up Maricopa County into smaller governments, backers say. One GOP critic, Maricopa County Treasurer John Allen, said he believes it will do the exact opposite and that the measures are instead motivated by political revenge. “This is about a punishment for an election that a few feels didn’t go the way it should,” he said. Allen, a lifelong Republican, served 11 years in the state Legislature. He says any plans to divide the county would go against the GOP’s belief in less government.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

GOP proposals to help pregnant women are really aimed at ending abortion, critics say

One state lawmaker promises that his suite of pregnancy-related bills are solely aimed at protecting pregnant mothers. But some skeptics say that his proposals are a backdoor attempt to codify fetal personhood into Arizona law.  Republican Rep. Matt Gress has proposed new laws that would allow women to collect child support back to the date […] The post GOP proposals to help pregnant women are really aimed at ending abortion, critics say appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Arizona Republican Party's new leader wants to look ahead, but he won't concede Trump, Lake defeats

PHOENIX — The new chairman of Arizona's Republican Party says he's focused on winning elections in 2024, after two disastrous election cycles. But in an interview on this weekend's "Sunday Square Off," Jeff DeWit, a former top campaign official for President Donald Trump, refused to say that Trump lost the presidential race in 2020 or that Trump-acolyte Kari Lake lost the race for governor in 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Legislation Would Give Rural Arizona More Power in Ballot Initiative Process

An Arizona State Senate resolution would fundamentally change how initiatives would make it to the ballot. SCR1015 would require 10% of voters in each legislative district to sign onto a petition to get a statewide measure proposition on the general election ballot, as opposed to the 10% statewide that’s currently needed.
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Arizona Republicans really don't want you to vote early

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Republican Party is making a last-ditch effort to get a court to do what lawmakers have so far refused: kill on-demand early voting in the state. Attorney Alexander Kolodin is trying to get the state Supreme Court to rule that letting people fill out their ballots at their their kitchen tables -- or anywhere else -- runs afoul of a constitutional provision that requires "secrecy in voting shall be preserved.''
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

GOP-controlled Senate creates new committee to vet Gov. Hobbs executive nominees

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Katie Hobbs could be in for a fight with Senate Republicans over her picks to lead the state’s top agencies. The GOP-controlled Senate broke tradition on Thursday, creating a new committee to vet and confirm Gov. Hobbs’ nominees. However, Democrats aren’t happy with the unprecedented roadblock, with some calling the new panel a blatant attempt to stall or block the nominations.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Lack of border security is impacting local Arizona law enforcement

As a former law enforcement officer from Southern Arizona, I have seen first-hand the direct impact failed border policies have on local communities and police departments. I served the Tucson community for nearly 20 years and have seen increased dependency on local law enforcement resources and community services because of the growing number of foreign nationals illegally or legally entering the U.S. making asylum claims. As a police sergeant, my officers would routinely respond to theft, assault, and disturbance calls at a Non-Governmental Organization temporarily...
TUCSON, AZ
The Center Square

Arizona GOP moves on budget Democrats, Gov. Hobbs call unacceptable

(The Center Square)- As Arizona faces new challenges of a divided government, Republicans and Democrats are sparring over the placeholder budget plan. The Senate Appropriations Committee approved the Republican-backed budget legislation on Tuesday, and the House Appropriations Committee approved it on Wednesday. “Governor Hobbs began her term by issuing an irresponsible budget plan that would fund a wish list of left-wing programs and partisan priorities that is completely out-of-step with...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona senate committee votes to outlaw fuel theft devices

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee voted this week to outlaw a device that’s being blamed for the theft of thousands of gallons of fuel across the country. “This is a national problem,” said Mike Williams, a lobbyist representing Circle K stores. Williams testified...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

GOP bill to bar ‘critical race theory’ from Arizona schools advances

For the third time in as many years, Arizona lawmakers are trying to pass legislation that would ban the teaching of so-called “critical race theory” in public schools, though the measure stands virtually no chance of becoming law with Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs in the executive office. While proponents say the bill would stop activist […] The post GOP bill to bar ‘critical race theory’ from Arizona schools advances appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Mirror

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT

The Arizona Mirror is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policy with the people it affects and bringing a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. We strive to tell untold stories; amplify the voices of Arizonans whose stories are unheard; shine a light on the relationships between people, power and policy; hold public officials to account; and provide a platform for progressive opinions. We view news as a vital community service, and are supported by the generosity of those who believe an informed Arizona is a better Arizona. We have no paywalls, no subscription fees. Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Mirror retains full editorial independence.

 https://www.azmirror.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy