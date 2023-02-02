Read full article on original website
Meet the Pea Green Crayon at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet the Pea Green Crayon at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
theadvocate.com
Here's where the LSU women are ranked ahead of Sunday's showdown with No. 1 South Carolina
LSU (23-0) stayed at No. 3 as Indiana jumped two spots from No. 4 to No. 2 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll this week. The Tigers, playing their third game in seven days, held off Texas A&M 72-66 on Sunday. No. 1 South Carolina beat then-No. 5 UConn,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina women's hoops sets SEC record atop AP Poll
South Carolina’s women’s basketball team is on an unprecedented string of dominance. Now, the Gamecocks hold an SEC record for their run on top of the AP Poll. Last week, the Gamecocks settled any debate about their place as the No. 1 team in the nation. On Sunday, South Carolina beat No. 5 UConn on the road with an 81-77 win.
tigernet.com
Key in-state target Blake Franks delaying decision date between Gamecocks and Tigers
One of the state's top offensive line targets won't be making his college decision this week. Greenville High OG Blake Franks originally planned to announce his college choice on February 7th, his mother’s birthday. But the recruiting game has become more complicated for Franks as he weighs his decision between Clemson and South Carolina, and Sunday night, he said he’s not certain he can even render a decision this month.
Geno Auriemma blasts officiating in South Carolina loss
In what was described as a “championship game atmosphere,” South Carolina was able to outlast UConn in the final minutes of an 81-77 bout in favor of the Gamecocks. However, it did not come without controversy. UConn’s head coach Geno Auriemma was critical of how the game was...
South Carolina Football Stadium Project: $1 Billion+ of Developments around Williams-Brice in the Planning Stages
Soon, the South Carolina football team may have some neighbors. On Tuesday, the University of South Carolina made public some very early details of a plan to renovate Williams-Brice Stadium and develop the surrounding areas. The school already owns over 800 acres of land behind the South Carolina football team’s facilities that they hope to develop in an effort to pay for the improvements. According to school officials, the vision for these improvements includes developing properties that stretch from the football facilities to the Congaree River. Called the Stadium Project, details about the vision of and land involved in the project can be found on gamecocksonline.com.
South Carolina witness watches large rectangle object moving southwest
A South Carolina witness at West Columbia reported watching a large, rectangle-shaped object moving at a steady rate at 7:04 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
WRDW-TV
Coore and Crenshaw has ‘no plans for golf course in the Augusta area’
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In about 50 days, Augusta becomes the center of the golf universe, but lately, the Masters’ buzz has centered around a piece of property along the river. Word of a new golf course possibly 10 miles from Augusta National has been spreading like wildfire on...
police1.com
South Carolina Sheriff promoted to state major general
Leon Lott serves as Richland County sheriff and S.C. State Guard commander — Sheriff Leon Lott, who in addition to serving as sheriff of Richland County, S.C., serves as commanding general of the S.C. State Guard (SCSG), was promoted from brigadier general to two-star major general in a ceremony presided over by Governor Henry McMaster and attended by Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the state’s adjutant general. The ceremony was held at Columbia’s historic Olympia Armory, Saturday, Feb. 4.
tourcounsel.com
Columbiana Centre | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Columbiana Centre is a one-story indoor shopping mall located off Interstate 26/U.S. Route 76 on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia, South Carolina that opened in 1990. Most of the mall's territory is located in Lexington County, although portions of the mall extend into Richland County. The regional mall has 788,103 square feet (73,217.2 m2) of retail space. Its anchors include two Belk stores, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter’s Quixote Club voted one of “America’s Best New Courses”
One of the Midlands’ top golf courses was recognized in a big way last week. Quixote Club in Sumter was visited by numerous Golf Digest raters this past year, and voted the course third in their category “America’s Best New Courses”. The recognition is one of...
Accidents causes large power outage in southeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A series of accident on Garners Ferry Road, near the VA Hospital, snarled traffic and caused power outages in a large section of southeast Columbia on Monday afternoon. Columbia police say an accident on VA Hospital property resulted in drooping power lines across Garners Ferry Road....
Student charged again with threats against schools
LEXINGTON, S.C. — A 15-year-old student at Spring Valley High School has been charged in connection to threats made this month to River Bluff High School and the Lexington Technology Center. And he's the same suspect charged in threats at his school and Richland Northeast High. Deputies say he...
Saluda crash kills one
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Saluda County. Troopers say the incident happened on SC 23 near Dickert Drive, approximately 3.2 miles west of Batesburg, on Sunday, February 5. The driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on SC 23 when the person drove off the right […]
WIS-TV
Police: Driver with suspended license caused collision in Lexington
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reports a driver caused a crash in Lexington. Officers said the collision happened at the 700 block of South Lake Drive. A driver with a suspended license who was speeding caused the crash according to police. Due to the collision, traffic detours...
wach.com
F-16s return to McEntire Joint National Guard Base after major renovations
Eastover, SC (WACH) — The South Carolina Air National Guard announced Saturday that a fleet of F-16s operating from the Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) is returning home. According to officials, the F-16s had been operating at CAE since April 2022 due to major renovations on the main runway at...
Man tries to buy dog at KFC in Bishopville, shot dead, say police
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — A man is dead after going to buy a French poodle.at a Bishopville Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant. According to the Lee County Sheriff Department the incident happened in the parking lot of the fast food restaurant at 1073 Sumter Highway. The victim, according to deputies, went...
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
CHS senior killed in 2-car collision
A Clinton High School senior and member of the Red Devils football team was killed in a two-car vehicle accident on East Jerry Road in Laurens just after midnight Saturday morning. Taylor Tisdale, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol,...
15-year-old accused in fatal stabbing in Kershaw
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A 15-year-old is in custody in connection to a fatal stabbing in Kershaw County. The stabbing took place at McGee Court in Elgin around 4:44 p.m. According to Kershaw County Deputies the suspect is in custody. One victim is dead and one is in critical condition.
coladaily.com
Boat catches fire at Lake Murray Dam
Irmo Fire District firefighters responded Sunday afternoon after a boat caught fire at the launch ramp on the Irmo side of the Lake Murray Dam. No injuries were reported in the fire, which was extinguished by the firefighters. The boat ramp was closed briefly but was reopened by 4:30 p.m.
