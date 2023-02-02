ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina women's hoops sets SEC record atop AP Poll

South Carolina’s women’s basketball team is on an unprecedented string of dominance. Now, the Gamecocks hold an SEC record for their run on top of the AP Poll. Last week, the Gamecocks settled any debate about their place as the No. 1 team in the nation. On Sunday, South Carolina beat No. 5 UConn on the road with an 81-77 win.
COLUMBIA, SC
tigernet.com

Key in-state target Blake Franks delaying decision date between Gamecocks and Tigers

One of the state's top offensive line targets won't be making his college decision this week. Greenville High OG Blake Franks originally planned to announce his college choice on February 7th, his mother’s birthday. But the recruiting game has become more complicated for Franks as he weighs his decision between Clemson and South Carolina, and Sunday night, he said he’s not certain he can even render a decision this month.
CLEMSON, SC
FanSided

South Carolina Football Stadium Project: $1 Billion+ of Developments around Williams-Brice in the Planning Stages

Soon, the South Carolina football team may have some neighbors. On Tuesday, the University of South Carolina made public some very early details of a plan to renovate Williams-Brice Stadium and develop the surrounding areas. The school already owns over 800 acres of land behind the South Carolina football team’s facilities that they hope to develop in an effort to pay for the improvements. According to school officials, the vision for these improvements includes developing properties that stretch from the football facilities to the Congaree River. Called the Stadium Project, details about the vision of and land involved in the project can be found on gamecocksonline.com.
COLUMBIA, SC
police1.com

South Carolina Sheriff promoted to state major general

Leon Lott serves as Richland County sheriff and S.C. State Guard commander — Sheriff Leon Lott, who in addition to serving as sheriff of Richland County, S.C., serves as commanding general of the S.C. State Guard (SCSG), was promoted from brigadier general to two-star major general in a ceremony presided over by Governor Henry McMaster and attended by Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the state’s adjutant general. The ceremony was held at Columbia’s historic Olympia Armory, Saturday, Feb. 4.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
tourcounsel.com

Columbiana Centre | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Columbiana Centre is a one-story indoor shopping mall located off Interstate 26/U.S. Route 76 on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia, South Carolina that opened in 1990. Most of the mall's territory is located in Lexington County, although portions of the mall extend into Richland County. The regional mall has 788,103 square feet (73,217.2 m2) of retail space. Its anchors include two Belk stores, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Accidents causes large power outage in southeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A series of accident on Garners Ferry Road, near the VA Hospital, snarled traffic and caused power outages in a large section of southeast Columbia on Monday afternoon. Columbia police say an accident on VA Hospital property resulted in drooping power lines across Garners Ferry Road....
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Student charged again with threats against schools

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A 15-year-old student at Spring Valley High School has been charged in connection to threats made this month to River Bluff High School and the Lexington Technology Center. And he's the same suspect charged in threats at his school and Richland Northeast High. Deputies say he...
LEXINGTON, SC
WJBF

Saluda crash kills one

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Saluda County. Troopers say the incident happened on SC 23 near Dickert Drive, approximately 3.2 miles west of Batesburg, on Sunday, February 5. The driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on SC 23 when the person drove off the right […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Police: Driver with suspended license caused collision in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reports a driver caused a crash in Lexington. Officers said the collision happened at the 700 block of South Lake Drive. A driver with a suspended license who was speeding caused the crash according to police. Due to the collision, traffic detours...
LEXINGTON, SC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

CHS senior killed in 2-car collision

A Clinton High School senior and member of the Red Devils football team was killed in a two-car vehicle accident on East Jerry Road in Laurens just after midnight Saturday morning. Taylor Tisdale, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol,...
LAURENS, SC
News19 WLTX

15-year-old accused in fatal stabbing in Kershaw

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A 15-year-old is in custody in connection to a fatal stabbing in Kershaw County. The stabbing took place at McGee Court in Elgin around 4:44 p.m. According to Kershaw County Deputies the suspect is in custody. One victim is dead and one is in critical condition.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Boat catches fire at Lake Murray Dam

Irmo Fire District firefighters responded Sunday afternoon after a boat caught fire at the launch ramp on the Irmo side of the Lake Murray Dam. No injuries were reported in the fire, which was extinguished by the firefighters. The boat ramp was closed briefly but was reopened by 4:30 p.m.
IRMO, SC
