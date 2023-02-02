Soon, the South Carolina football team may have some neighbors. On Tuesday, the University of South Carolina made public some very early details of a plan to renovate Williams-Brice Stadium and develop the surrounding areas. The school already owns over 800 acres of land behind the South Carolina football team’s facilities that they hope to develop in an effort to pay for the improvements. According to school officials, the vision for these improvements includes developing properties that stretch from the football facilities to the Congaree River. Called the Stadium Project, details about the vision of and land involved in the project can be found on gamecocksonline.com.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 HOUR AGO