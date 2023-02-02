NEAAAT awarded $500K Golden LEAF grant for career center project

ROCKY MOUNT — The Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation to assist with the STEM school’s planned career center project.

The Rocky Mount-based nonprofit announced Thursday that its board of directors approved the grant to NEAAAT. The $500,000 comes from a total of $1.54 million the board granted to six projects statewide.

NEAAAT will use the grant to help with the costs of construction, equipment and furniture for its planned career center, Golden LEAF said in a press release. School officials previously said the center will house the academy’s advanced manufacturing and aviation programs and a hands-on fabrication lab.

“The NEAAAT Career Center will be an important community resource as we continue to execute our mission of preparing students for STEM-related careers,' said NEAAAT CEO Andrew Harris. "We are absolutely thrilled to be able to offer our children access to the kinds of innovative, real world learning environments that will be available within the new complex.

“We are exceptionally grateful to the Golden Leaf Foundation for helping us further our mission and to our many Business Alliance partners for their ongoing support in designing and executing high quality programs that strengthen our future workforce here in the Northeast,” Harris said.

The career center is part of a NEAAAT’s overall $12 million expansion initiative, which also includes plans for a gymnasium and tennis courts, a soccer field and a shop class. The school paid around $830,000 for 10 acres behind the school, which is located in the former Southgate Mall property now known as Southgate Park.

The six projects to receive grant money will support new jobs and workforce readiness in New Hanover, Pasquotank, Pender, Rowan and Wilkes counties. The amount of money awarded to the other five projects includes $200,000 to Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Centers Inc.; $250,000 to Feast Down East Inc. in New Hanover; $199,997 to N.C. State University to support faculty salaries and other projects; $200,000 to UNC at Chapel Hill to support salaries and contracted services, and $200,000 to Wilkes Community College for equipment to expand the college’s welding program.