During our epic 3 week East Coast Road Trip, we ran into a lot of rain during weeks 1 and 2. A hurricane left the Northeast wetter and colder than normal for late September. After meticulous planning for months, rain put a literal damper on my plans for visiting the state of Rhode Island. In order to still check Rhode Island off our list, I found the closest attraction I could from our Boston base in Lexington, Massachusetts. This way we could visit Rhode Island as a short day trip instead. This happened to be the Slater Mill Historic Site in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

