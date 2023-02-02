ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Turnto10.com

Quick moving system produces showers Tuesday night

After a bright, sunny start to Tuesday, clouds gradually increase throughout the afternoon. Temperatures warm to seasonal levels, with minimal wind. Overall, still a rather pleasant day. Tonight, showers develop between 9-10 PM as a frontal system races through the region. With temperatures dropping quickly after sunset, locations north and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Wind slowly drops off, stays frigid overnight

Although power outages have amounted to less than 1% of the total number of customers in Rhode Island and Bristol County Massachusetts, it is still unnerving both for those who HAVE lost power AND for those of us listening to the powerful wind outside tonight. The good news is that...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
ABC6.com

Several Rhode Island schools closed Monday because of arctic blast damage

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The arctic blast from over the weekend is in the past, but some Southern New Englanders are still cleaning up from water emergencies after historically cold temperatures left behind significant damage. Monday, Several Rhode Island schools did not welcome students back in their doors for...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Burst pipe floods Winters Elementary, canceling in-person learning

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Students at Henry Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket will continue distance learning on Tuesday after a burst pipe flooded parts of the building over the weekend. According to a message sent to families, a heating coil failed during this weekend's cold snap, leading to a...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Roger Williams Park Zoo closes amid frigid temperatures

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence's Roger Williams Park Zoo closed on Saturday due to frigid temperatures. Staff took extra precautions to keep the animals safe amid the change in climate. Zoo leaders said some of the animals like the red wolves and red pandas come from areas where freezing...
PROVIDENCE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Blizzard of ’78: Memories & Reflections, Part 2

We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! Here is a story from our sometime-correspondent and favorite curmudgeon, who provided his vintage illustrations to boot. If you missed the first installment, click HERE. Check back soon for Part 3. And, thanks to everyone who contributed.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Pipe bursts at T.F. Green Airport, no flight delays reported

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Frigid temperatures in the area caused a pipe to burst a T.F. Green Airport in Warwick. According to John Goodman, the Assistant Vice President, Media & Public Relations for the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, the incident was reported around 3:00 a.m. Saturday, when a pipe burst near the arrival/baggage claim area […]
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

Weather Alert: Bitter Cold Continues Today; Milder Sunday

The arctic cold front that came through yesterday is reinforcing dangerous cold now through to this evening. Isolated power outages are still possible through the first half of the day today. The core of the cold came through overnight and early this morning. Winds chills plummeted to 20 to 30 degrees BELOW ZERO during the pre-dawn hours this […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Boston woman found dead in North End park during record-breaking cold

BOSTON — A Boston woman apparently froze to death while she was walking from the Financial District to her home in the North End while the city was experiencing brutally cold conditions early Saturday morning. Brian DiVasta said he was in Boston with his sister, Melanie DiVasta, at a...
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Zeus Was Tested, Now DNA Results Reveal His Wolf Content

Last month we told you about the massive wolf-dog up for adoption in Middletown, Rhode Island. Now we know exactly how much wolf this big guy has in him. Remember Zeus? He is the huge mixed-breed dog that wasn't legally able to be adopted in Rhode Island or Massachusetts because his DNA was part wolf.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
travel50states.com

Slater Mill Historic Site in Pawtucket, Rhode Island

During our epic 3 week East Coast Road Trip, we ran into a lot of rain during weeks 1 and 2. A hurricane left the Northeast wetter and colder than normal for late September. After meticulous planning for months, rain put a literal damper on my plans for visiting the state of Rhode Island. In order to still check Rhode Island off our list, I found the closest attraction I could from our Boston base in Lexington, Massachusetts. This way we could visit Rhode Island as a short day trip instead. This happened to be the Slater Mill Historic Site in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.
PAWTUCKET, RI
WSBS

This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts

All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

