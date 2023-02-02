Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Arctic air that swept Northeast entered record books for temperatures, wind chill
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Arctic blast that swept the Northeast U.S. last week has ended, but not before making a substantial impact on previous weather records. Temperatures in Rhode Island dropped well below zero Friday into Saturday, and, combined with strong winds, resulted in a brutal wind chill.
Turnto10.com
Quick moving system produces showers Tuesday night
After a bright, sunny start to Tuesday, clouds gradually increase throughout the afternoon. Temperatures warm to seasonal levels, with minimal wind. Overall, still a rather pleasant day. Tonight, showers develop between 9-10 PM as a frontal system races through the region. With temperatures dropping quickly after sunset, locations north and...
45 years ago, the Blizzard of ’78 hit New England
While we haven't seen much snow this year, 45 years ago New England was rocked by the Blizzard of '78.
Turnto10.com
Wind slowly drops off, stays frigid overnight
Although power outages have amounted to less than 1% of the total number of customers in Rhode Island and Bristol County Massachusetts, it is still unnerving both for those who HAVE lost power AND for those of us listening to the powerful wind outside tonight. The good news is that...
ABC6.com
Several Rhode Island schools closed Monday because of arctic blast damage
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The arctic blast from over the weekend is in the past, but some Southern New Englanders are still cleaning up from water emergencies after historically cold temperatures left behind significant damage. Monday, Several Rhode Island schools did not welcome students back in their doors for...
Turnto10.com
Burst pipe floods Winters Elementary, canceling in-person learning
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Students at Henry Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket will continue distance learning on Tuesday after a burst pipe flooded parts of the building over the weekend. According to a message sent to families, a heating coil failed during this weekend's cold snap, leading to a...
Turnto10.com
Roger Williams Park Zoo closes amid frigid temperatures
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence's Roger Williams Park Zoo closed on Saturday due to frigid temperatures. Staff took extra precautions to keep the animals safe amid the change in climate. Zoo leaders said some of the animals like the red wolves and red pandas come from areas where freezing...
Crews clean up oil leak on North Kingstown road
Crews cleaned up approximately 500 gallons of oil that spilled onto a road in North Kingstown Saturday afternoon.
Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Blizzard of ’78: Memories & Reflections, Part 2
We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! Here is a story from our sometime-correspondent and favorite curmudgeon, who provided his vintage illustrations to boot. If you missed the first installment, click HERE. Check back soon for Part 3. And, thanks to everyone who contributed.
Pipe bursts at T.F. Green Airport, no flight delays reported
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Frigid temperatures in the area caused a pipe to burst a T.F. Green Airport in Warwick. According to John Goodman, the Assistant Vice President, Media & Public Relations for the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, the incident was reported around 3:00 a.m. Saturday, when a pipe burst near the arrival/baggage claim area […]
The closing minutes of Friday, June 11, 1880, were shrouded in thick fog on Long Island Sound. The events of that evening would stun the nation and launch one man's year-long mission to kill an American president. Here is how it all unfolded. Between 11:30 p.m. and midnight on June...
Be smart, avoid a disaster: Local plumber shares tips for preventing, thawing frozen pipes
An approaching arctic front is bringing wind chills as low as 40-below zero to Massachusetts and that dangerously cold airmass could wreak havoc on homes across the region.
Chronic flooding in Hartford's North End
Several residents of Hartford’s North End neighborhood showed up during the night for a forum to air complaints about chronic flooding in the area
Weather Alert: Bitter Cold Continues Today; Milder Sunday
The arctic cold front that came through yesterday is reinforcing dangerous cold now through to this evening. Isolated power outages are still possible through the first half of the day today. The core of the cold came through overnight and early this morning. Winds chills plummeted to 20 to 30 degrees BELOW ZERO during the pre-dawn hours this […]
WCVB
Boston woman found dead in North End park during record-breaking cold
BOSTON — A Boston woman apparently froze to death while she was walking from the Financial District to her home in the North End while the city was experiencing brutally cold conditions early Saturday morning. Brian DiVasta said he was in Boston with his sister, Melanie DiVasta, at a...
Here’s why you may hear a loud boom during frigid weather
What causes a frost quake?
